All aTwitter: 12 March 2024 - 6 vet free agents reported to have joined Zach Ertz as the newest Commanders

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
OG Nick Allegretti
One of the NFL’s toughest men has a new home: The #Commanders are signing former #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti to a three-year, $16 million deal with $9.02M guaranteed, per source. Their new starting left guard. https://t.co/pVwR5RhMWz— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024
Welcome to Washington Nick Allegretti #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mSIRNjpStD— PAIN (@Xommanders) March 12, 2024
Some Nick Allegretti contract details:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024
$1.13M base salary
$5.89M signing bonus
$7.51M cash in Year 1.
$9.02M guaranteed
$150K Workout bonus.
$20K per game roster bonus; $340K/yr
On Commanders signing G Nick Allegretti:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024
3x SB champ with Chiefs.
7th Round pick in 2019.
13 starts in 6 years.
80 snaps for KC last year.
Started/ played well in SB.
Played center and guard.
No penalties/ sacks in ‘23.
C Tyler Biadasz
Three-year deal worth $30 million for Tyler Biadasz to head to the #Commanders, source says. https://t.co/BGUZymyKkK— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024
Scouting report on new Commanders C Tyler Biadasz from @BrandonThornNFL, one of the best OL experts out: pic.twitter.com/pnGo04tIcz— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 11, 2024
Tyler Biadasz since 2022:— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) March 11, 2024
1,299 pass-blocking snaps
50 QB pressures allowed
4 sacks allowed
pic.twitter.com/NOzSgr3V46
Tyler Biadasz allowed pressure on 4.8% of pass blocks last season, 4th-lowest among centers (min. 300 pass blocks).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 11, 2024
Commanders centers allowed a 7.5% pressure rate in 2023, 6th-highest in the NFL.#HTTC https://t.co/vY8QfCNQqR pic.twitter.com/YIMsXiMrth
A new look within the lungs of the Commanders front.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 12, 2024
• LG Nick Allegretti (two sacks allowed last 316 pass pro snaps).
• C Tyler Biadasz (four allowed in last 1,298 snaps).
• RG Sam Cosmi (1 sack in last 736 snaps). pic.twitter.com/BOxL2ssqvC
DL Dorance Armstrong
Interesting nugget on Dorance Armstrong. He’s an EDGE, but Quinn used him some as a 5-tech who was flanked by Parsons outside in the Cowboys 4-3 Under look.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 11, 2024
I expect we’ll see some of the same here in DC with Jamin Davis in that Parsons role.
The base package for Armstrong is 3 years, $33 million, per source. https://t.co/KEVDphNhGY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 11, 2024
Where teams go wrong w/ DEs is paying for sacks when the underlying metrics aren't there. Dorance Armstrong in each of the last 3 seasons has a pressure rate per @PFF of at least 11% in addition to 21 sacks. Also has been durable & is entering just his age-27 season. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 11, 2024
New Commanders signing Dorance Armstrong pic.twitter.com/246GE3QHlE— Tek (@CookedByTek) March 11, 2024
Dorance Armstrong is really versatile and can line up anywhere let’s go! pic.twitter.com/EUYKusUA2U— Zac (@DCzWall) March 11, 2024
LB Frankie Luvu
Commanders signing LB Frankie Luvu to 3-year, $36M deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/jfDWZesKJK— NFL (@NFL) March 11, 2024
Frankie Luvu led all linebackers in both completion percentage allowed (56.4%) and CPOE (-19.4%) when targeted as the nearest defender last season (min. 25 targets).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 11, 2024
The Commanders allowed a league-high +6.1% CPOE on targets in the middle third of the field last season.#HTTC https://t.co/ZyB7Gd4NSz pic.twitter.com/chb2pyCVMF
Is there anything Frankie Luvu CAN'T do? Not really. Tampa-2 deep third, run-stuffing, zone/match/man over the middle, racking up pressures at the LOS. The very definition of the modern do-it-all NFL linebacker. pic.twitter.com/AFCdgST7Gb— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 8, 2024
Frankie Luvu is going to EAT behind Allen and Payne in Dan Quinn’s defense. pic.twitter.com/CGtgzmYQ3I— Zac (@DCzWall) March 11, 2024
Frankie Luvu in Week 18 of a season where his team won 2 games. Dog. pic.twitter.com/xpLwsz0qCN— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 11, 2024
RB Austin Eckler
Anthony Lynn and Austin Ekler reunited baby. Let’s work!!! https://t.co/0qp6V7es6L— neurodivergent papi (@Wavethoven) March 11, 2024
K Brandon McManus
Free agent kicker Brandon McManus has agreed to a one year deal with the Commanders for $3.6mil. The veteran kicker has found a new home.— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 12, 2024
Source: Brandon McManus
Joey Slye was a FA. McManus is a career 81.4 percent kicker. Was at 81.1 percent last year. Touchbacks on 75.6 percent of KOs https://t.co/o6P8WLxMcJ— John Keim (@john_keim) March 12, 2024
Brandon McManus's 45 field goals of 50+ yards since 2013 are the third-most in the league, behind Matt Prater (65) and Justin Tucker (54).https://t.co/S1ExSwu3Th— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2024
McManus has an edge on Slye in a couple areas: PATs; BM has only missed 3 the past 3 years combined compared to 7 for Slye; also, in the last 4 years McManus has made 94.9 percent of his kicks between 40-49 yards -- the best % of any kicker with at least 20 attempts in that span.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 12, 2024
McManus was only 81.1% on his FG attempts last year, which is below average, however he was tied for the 4th most attempts from 50+ (those are statistically less likely to go in). He was 25/27 (92.6%) from 49 yards and in.#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/NKEyvfD3bs— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) March 12, 2024
Gotta love the late breaking news on the show as the #Commanders signed kicker Brandon McManus to a one-year deal, and offensive guard Nick Allegretti to a 3-year deal @DCNewsNow #DCNNGameNight pic.twitter.com/fwu0TVck8K— Derek Forrest (@DerekFSpx) March 12, 2024
Summary
Commanders' free-agent deals so far ...— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2024
LB Frankie Luvu - 3 years, max $36M
RB Austin Ekeler - 3 years, max $11.43M
DE Dorance Armstrong - 3 years, $33M (max $45M)
C Tyler Biadasz - 3 years, $30M
G Nick Allegretti - 3 years, $16M
K Brandon McManus - 1 year, $3.6M
TE Zach Ertz -…
Commanders aren’t spending big money or seemingly trying to land future all-pros.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024
But their plan is clear. Acquire starters; upgrade weak positions, and add talent at reasonable rates. But let’s be realistic about this haul: WSH hasn’t swung big. Their putting the ball in play.
Commanders to Patriots
New Patriots RB Antonio Gibson's three-year, $11.25 million deal.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2024
• $3 million signing bonus.
• $5.3 million fully guaranteed.
• $4.75 million in first year.
• $3 million in 2025.
Pretty much a year-to-year deal with a team-friendly second year.
A look at new #Patriots RB Antonio Gibson: pic.twitter.com/VdqUwFfQeD— Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) March 11, 2024
As you've probably heard if you dared say anything positive about Antonio Gibson, he did fumble 4x last season— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 11, 2024
Two were due to poor ball security where he had one hand on the rock, but one was a dropped pitch and another came after he got nailed while turning upfield pic.twitter.com/rbXEqFTGKV
Patriots, QB Jacoby Brissett agree to terms on one-year, $8M deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/3sClTQmFwu— NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2024
Other late-breaking FA news
A new QB in Minnesota: The #Vikings are expected to sign #49ers QB Sam Darnold, per me and @TomPelissero.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024
Darnold gets a 1-year deal worth $10M, sources say, and joins former teammate Josh McCown, who is Minnesota’s new QB coach.
Kirk Cousins out, Darnold in. pic.twitter.com/QzrZDJ1Sdq
The #Jets’ deal with Tyrod Taylor is for two years and up to $18 million, per source. A significant investment to get their Plan B in Taylor, who turns 35 this summer. https://t.co/g0fkPsrQRP— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024
Ok folks time to call it a night. Will have to catch up with grades sometime tomorrow or day after. This felt like the busiest day 1 of free agency in years.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 12, 2024
Next level art.pic.twitter.com/AGK1ykrhfZ— The Best (@ThebestFigen) March 9, 2024
