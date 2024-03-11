Washington Commanders Free Agency: Kicker Brandon McManus signs 1-year deal with Washington

The Washington Commanders have a new kicker, reportedly signing Brandon McManus from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joey Slye has been Washington's kicker since getting signed during the 2021 season. He re-signed for two years the following year, and is now set to be an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Brandon McManus spent last season in Jacksonville, and he was the kicker for the Denver Broncos for nine seasons before that. McManus was 30 for 37 on field goals last season with a long of 56 yards. He also made all 35 of the extra points he attempted. McManus's 1-year deal is worth $3.6 million.

Free agent kicker Brandon McManus has agreed to a one year deal with the Commanders for $3.6mil. The veteran kicker has found a new home.



Source: Brandon McManus — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 12, 2024

Kicking Table Games 0-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+ Scoring Scoring Kickoffs Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS FGA FGM FGA FGM FGA FGM FGA FGM FGA FGM FGA FGM Lng FG% XPA XPM XP% KO KOYds TB TB% KOAvg AV 2014 23 DEN K 8 15 0 5 5 3 2 3 2 2 13 9 44 69.2% 41 41 100.0% 91 5981 64 70.3% 65.7 1 2015 24 DEN K 8 16 0 12 12 8 8 8 5 7 5 35 30 57 85.7% 36 35 97.2% 81 5046 55 67.9% 62.3 3 2016 25 DEN K 8 16 0 9 9 10 10 9 7 6 3 34 29 55 85.3% 33 32 97.0% 79 4836 51 64.6% 61.2 4 2017 26 DEN K 8 16 0 8 6 12 11 6 4 6 3 32 24 53 75.0% 27 27 100.0% 71 4191 45 63.4% 59.0 2 2018 27 DEN K 8 16 0 5 5 6 6 7 7 7 2 25 20 53 80.0% 35 35 100.0% 73 4473 42 57.5% 61.3 3 2019 28 DEN K 8 16 0 6 6 9 9 12 10 7 4 34 29 53 85.3% 26 25 96.2% 72 4634 55 76.4% 64.4 5 2020 29 DEN K 8 15 0 6 6 5 4 8 8 15 10 34 28 58 82.4% 27 24 88.9% 73 4516 54 74.0% 61.9 4 2021 30 DEN K 8 17 0 8 7 6 6 8 8 9 5 31 26 61 83.9% 34 33 97.1% 78 4975 62 79.5% 63.8 4 2022 31 DEN K 8 17 0 7 6 6 4 10 10 13 8 36 28 55 77.8% 27 25 92.6% 73 4580 51 69.9% 62.7 2 2023 32 JAX K 10 17 0 4 4 10 10 13 11 10 5 37 30 56 81.1% 35 35 100.0% 86 5421 65 75.6% 63.0 3 Career 161 70 66 75 70 84 72 82 45 311 253 61 81.4% 321 312 97.2% 777 48653 544 70.0% 62.6 31 9 yrs DEN 144 0 66 62 65 60 71 61 72 40 274 223 61 81.4% 286 277 96.9% 691 43232 479 69.3% 62.6 28 1 yr JAX 17 0 4 4 10 10 13 11 10 5 37 30 56 81.1% 35 35 100.0% 86 5421 65 75.6% 63.0 3 View Original Table

Generated 3/11/2024. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/11/2024.