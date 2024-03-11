Washington Commanders Free Agency: Kicker Brandon McManus signs 1-year deal with Washington

The Washington Commanders have a new kicker, reportedly signing Brandon McManus from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joey Slye has been Washington's kicker since getting signed during the 2021 season. He re-signed for two years the following year, and is now set to be an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.
Brandon McManus spent last season in Jacksonville, and he was the kicker for the Denver Broncos for nine seasons before that. McManus was 30 for 37 on field goals last season with a long of 56 yards. He also made all 35 of the extra points he attempted. McManus's 1-year deal is worth $3.6 million.
Free agent kicker Brandon McManus has agreed to a one year deal with the Commanders for $3.6mil. The veteran kicker has found a new home.— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 12, 2024
Source: Brandon McManus
|Games
|0-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Scoring
|Scoring
|Kickoffs
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|FGA
|FGM
|FGA
|FGM
|FGA
|FGM
|FGA
|FGM
|FGA
|FGM
|FGA
|FGM
|Lng
|FG%
|XPA
|XPM
|XP%
|KO
|KOYds
|TB
|TB%
|KOAvg
|AV
|2014
|23
|DEN
|K
|8
|15
|0
|5
|5
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|13
|9
|44
|69.2%
|41
|41
|100.0%
|91
|5981
|64
|70.3%
|65.7
|1
|2015
|24
|DEN
|K
|8
|16
|0
|12
|12
|8
|8
|8
|5
|7
|5
|35
|30
|57
|85.7%
|36
|35
|97.2%
|81
|5046
|55
|67.9%
|62.3
|3
|2016
|25
|DEN
|K
|8
|16
|0
|9
|9
|10
|10
|9
|7
|6
|3
|34
|29
|55
|85.3%
|33
|32
|97.0%
|79
|4836
|51
|64.6%
|61.2
|4
|2017
|26
|DEN
|K
|8
|16
|0
|8
|6
|12
|11
|6
|4
|6
|3
|32
|24
|53
|75.0%
|27
|27
|100.0%
|71
|4191
|45
|63.4%
|59.0
|2
|2018
|27
|DEN
|K
|8
|16
|0
|5
|5
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|2
|25
|20
|53
|80.0%
|35
|35
|100.0%
|73
|4473
|42
|57.5%
|61.3
|3
|2019
|28
|DEN
|K
|8
|16
|0
|6
|6
|9
|9
|12
|10
|7
|4
|34
|29
|53
|85.3%
|26
|25
|96.2%
|72
|4634
|55
|76.4%
|64.4
|5
|2020
|29
|DEN
|K
|8
|15
|0
|6
|6
|5
|4
|8
|8
|15
|10
|34
|28
|58
|82.4%
|27
|24
|88.9%
|73
|4516
|54
|74.0%
|61.9
|4
|2021
|30
|DEN
|K
|8
|17
|0
|8
|7
|6
|6
|8
|8
|9
|5
|31
|26
|61
|83.9%
|34
|33
|97.1%
|78
|4975
|62
|79.5%
|63.8
|4
|2022
|31
|DEN
|K
|8
|17
|0
|7
|6
|6
|4
|10
|10
|13
|8
|36
|28
|55
|77.8%
|27
|25
|92.6%
|73
|4580
|51
|69.9%
|62.7
|2
|2023
|32
|JAX
|K
|10
|17
|0
|4
|4
|10
|10
|13
|11
|10
|5
|37
|30
|56
|81.1%
|35
|35
|100.0%
|86
|5421
|65
|75.6%
|63.0
|3
|Career
|161
|70
|66
|75
|70
|84
|72
|82
|45
|311
|253
|61
|81.4%
|321
|312
|97.2%
|777
|48653
|544
|70.0%
|62.6
|31
|9 yrs
|DEN
|144
|0
|66
|62
|65
|60
|71
|61
|72
|40
|274
|223
|61
|81.4%
|286
|277
|96.9%
|691
|43232
|479
|69.3%
|62.6
|28
|1 yr
|JAX
|17
|0
|4
|4
|10
|10
|13
|11
|10
|5
|37
|30
|56
|81.1%
|35
|35
|100.0%
|86
|5421
|65
|75.6%
|63.0
|3
Generated 3/11/2024.
Poll
What grade does the Brandon McManus signing get?
-
17%
A
-
50%
B
-
26%
C
-
0%
D
-
4%
Cerrato
