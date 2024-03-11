Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Jacoby Brissett is signing with the New England Patriots

Jacoby Brissett lasted one season in Washington as Sam Howell's backup. He is reportedly signing a 1-year deal for $8 million. Brissett signed a 1-year deal in Washington last year that also paid him $8 million. His deal with the Patriots could be worth up to $12 million with incentives.

Brissett only played in two games, subbing in for a benched Howell both times. He was slated to take over as starter, but a hamstring injury kept him sidelined as the 3rd string, emergency QB for the final two games of the season.

Washington now only has one starting-level QB(Howell) under contract as they enter their first year with a new GM and coaching staff. The Commanders currently hold the #2 overall pick, and are expected to draft a QB in the 1st round. The Patriots have the #3 pick, and could also be looking for a rookie QB after trading Mac Jones.