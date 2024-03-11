Washington Commanders Free Agency: Austin Ekeler agrees to 2-year deal with Washington

The Washington Commanders entered the NFL's legal tampering period with the most salary cap space in the league, and they have been spending today. They agreed to terms with three players already, and have now repoedly signed Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler to a two-year deal.
Washington lost RB Antonio Gibson earlier in the day when he reportedly agreed to a 3-year deal with the New England Patriots. Ekeler will join Brian Robinson Jr. and Chris Rodriguez Jr. In Washington's new offense led by OC Kliff Kingsbury
I'm told the #Commanders and #Raiders have made preliminary inquiries on RB Austin Ekeler, per source.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2024
Situation remains fluid, at this time. pic.twitter.com/goa9QGmecd
Former Chargers RB Austin Ekeler plans to sign a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
Another back off the market. Ekeler rejoins his former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn in Washington. pic.twitter.com/rFlPrjTVgs
Austin Ekeler gets a $3 million signing bonus and $4.82M total in Year 1, with a chance to earn another $1.5M in incentives this season. A big addition for the new regime in Washington. https://t.co/qv7basPY0m— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024
|Games
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Total Yds
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|Y/A
|Y/G
|A/G
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|Y/R
|TD
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|R/G
|Y/G
|Ctch%
|Y/Tgt
|Touch
|Y/Tch
|YScm
|RRTD
|Fmb
|AV
|Awards
|2017
|22
|LAC
|RB
|16
|0
|47
|260
|2
|13
|55.3
|35
|5.5
|16.3
|2.9
|35
|27
|279
|10.3
|3
|12
|48.6
|38
|1.7
|17.4
|77.1%
|8.0
|74
|7.3
|539
|5
|2
|4
|2018
|23
|LAC
|RB
|14
|3
|106
|554
|3
|25
|50.0
|41
|5.2
|39.6
|7.6
|53
|39
|404
|10.4
|3
|18
|52.8
|44
|2.8
|28.9
|73.6%
|7.6
|145
|6.6
|958
|6
|1
|8
|2019
|24
|LAC
|RB
|30
|16
|8
|132
|557
|3
|32
|44.7
|35
|4.2
|34.8
|8.3
|108
|92
|993
|10.8
|8
|42
|56.5
|84
|5.8
|62.1
|85.2%
|9.2
|224
|6.9
|1550
|11
|3
|11
|2020
|25
|LAC
|RB
|30
|10
|10
|116
|530
|1
|26
|43.1
|27
|4.6
|53.0
|11.6
|65
|54
|403
|7.5
|2
|20
|53.8
|28
|5.4
|40.3
|83.1%
|6.2
|170
|5.5
|933
|3
|1
|6
|2021
|26
|LAC
|RB
|30
|16
|16
|206
|911
|12
|53
|55.8
|28
|4.4
|56.9
|12.9
|94
|70
|647
|9.2
|8
|31
|53.2
|40
|4.4
|40.4
|74.5%
|6.9
|276
|5.6
|1558
|20
|4
|12
|2022
|27
|LAC
|RB
|30
|17
|17
|204
|915
|13
|46
|48.0
|72
|4.5
|53.8
|12.0
|127
|107
|722
|6.7
|5
|36
|48.0
|23
|6.3
|42.5
|84.3%
|5.7
|311
|5.3
|1637
|18
|5
|11
|AP OPoY-9
|2023
|28
|LAC
|RB
|30
|14
|14
|179
|628
|5
|34
|47.5
|55
|3.5
|44.9
|12.8
|74
|51
|436
|8.5
|1
|20
|43.2
|39
|3.6
|31.1
|68.9%
|5.9
|230
|4.6
|1064
|6
|5
|7
|Career
|103
|68
|990
|4355
|39
|229
|49.1
|72
|4.4
|42.3
|9.6
|556
|440
|3884
|8.8
|30
|179
|51.1
|84
|4.3
|37.7
|79.1%
|7.0
|1430
|5.8
|8239
|69
|21
|59
Generated 3/11/2024.
Poll
What grade does the Austin Ekeler signing get?
-
0%
A
-
0%
B
-
0%
C
-
0%
D
-
0%
Cerrato
Loading comments...