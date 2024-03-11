Washington Commanders Free Agency: Austin Ekeler agrees to 2-year deal with Washington

The Washington Commanders entered the NFL's legal tampering period with the most salary cap space in the league, and they have been spending today. They agreed to terms with three players already, and have now repoedly signed Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler to a two-year deal.

Washington lost RB Antonio Gibson earlier in the day when he reportedly agreed to a 3-year deal with the New England Patriots. Ekeler will join Brian Robinson Jr. and Chris Rodriguez Jr. In Washington's new offense led by OC Kliff Kingsbury

I'm told the #Commanders and #Raiders have made preliminary inquiries on RB Austin Ekeler, per source.



Situation remains fluid, at this time. pic.twitter.com/goa9QGmecd — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2024

Former Chargers RB Austin Ekeler plans to sign a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders, per source.



Another back off the market. Ekeler rejoins his former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn in Washington. pic.twitter.com/rFlPrjTVgs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Austin Ekeler gets a $3 million signing bonus and $4.82M total in Year 1, with a chance to earn another $1.5M in incentives this season. A big addition for the new regime in Washington. https://t.co/qv7basPY0m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Rushing & Receiving Table Games Rushing Receiving Total Yds Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Att Yds TD 1D Succ% Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Succ% Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb AV Awards 2017 22 LAC RB 16 0 47 260 2 13 55.3 35 5.5 16.3 2.9 35 27 279 10.3 3 12 48.6 38 1.7 17.4 77.1% 8.0 74 7.3 539 5 2 4 2018 23 LAC RB 14 3 106 554 3 25 50.0 41 5.2 39.6 7.6 53 39 404 10.4 3 18 52.8 44 2.8 28.9 73.6% 7.6 145 6.6 958 6 1 8 2019 24 LAC RB 30 16 8 132 557 3 32 44.7 35 4.2 34.8 8.3 108 92 993 10.8 8 42 56.5 84 5.8 62.1 85.2% 9.2 224 6.9 1550 11 3 11 2020 25 LAC RB 30 10 10 116 530 1 26 43.1 27 4.6 53.0 11.6 65 54 403 7.5 2 20 53.8 28 5.4 40.3 83.1% 6.2 170 5.5 933 3 1 6 2021 26 LAC RB 30 16 16 206 911 12 53 55.8 28 4.4 56.9 12.9 94 70 647 9.2 8 31 53.2 40 4.4 40.4 74.5% 6.9 276 5.6 1558 20 4 12 2022 27 LAC RB 30 17 17 204 915 13 46 48.0 72 4.5 53.8 12.0 127 107 722 6.7 5 36 48.0 23 6.3 42.5 84.3% 5.7 311 5.3 1637 18 5 11 AP OPoY-9 2023 28 LAC RB 30 14 14 179 628 5 34 47.5 55 3.5 44.9 12.8 74 51 436 8.5 1 20 43.2 39 3.6 31.1 68.9% 5.9 230 4.6 1064 6 5 7 Career 103 68 990 4355 39 229 49.1 72 4.4 42.3 9.6 556 440 3884 8.8 30 179 51.1 84 4.3 37.7 79.1% 7.0 1430 5.8 8239 69 21 59 View Original Table

Generated 3/11/2024. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/11/2024.