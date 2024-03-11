Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Frankie Luvu expected to sign 3-year deal

The Washington Commanders have reportedly made their third free agent signing during the NFL’s legal tampering period. Former Jets and Panthers LB Frankie Luvu has agreed to terms on a deal to join Joe Whitt Jr’s defense in Washington. Luvu was an undrafted free agent signing by the New York Jets in 2018. He spent three years in New York, before signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He started 31 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons, and now joins a Washington team that needs to remake their LB room. Deals done during this two-day window can’t be finalized until free agency starts on Wednesday at 4pm. Adam Schefter reports the deal is for 3 years, and is worth up to $36 million.
Former Panthers LB @frankluvu7 agreed to terms on a 3-year deal with the @commanders for a maximum value of $36 million. The deal was confirmed by agent @blakebaratz at @teamifa.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
Terms for new Commanders LB Frankie Luvu (pending signing): 3 years, $31M base with max $36M, per sources.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 11, 2024
New Commanders LB Frankie Luvu ranked 1st among off-ball LB’s with a 90.1 PFF pass rush grade in 2023— Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 11, 2024
20 QB pressures and 5.5 sacks in 2023 after putting up 23 and 7 in 2022
Frankie Luvu led all linebackers in both completion percentage allowed (56.4%) and CPOE (-19.4%) when targeted as the nearest defender last season (min. 25 targets).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 11, 2024
The Commanders allowed a league-high +6.1% CPOE on targets in the middle third of the field last season.#HTTC https://t.co/ZyB7Gd4NSz pic.twitter.com/chb2pyCVMF
|Games
|Def Interceptions
|Fumbles
|Tackles
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|QBHits
|Sfty
|AV
|2018
|22
|NYJ
|LB
|50
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.0
|22
|17
|5
|5
|11
|2
|2019
|23
|NYJ
|LB
|50
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|12
|10
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2020
|24
|NYJ
|LB
|50
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|25
|17
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2021
|25
|CAR
|LB
|49
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|0
|1.5
|43
|26
|17
|8
|5
|3
|2022
|26
|CAR
|LB
|49
|15
|14
|1
|33
|1
|33
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.0
|111
|76
|35
|19
|9
|7
|2023
|27
|CAR
|LB
|49
|17
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.5
|125
|66
|59
|10
|11
|7
|Career
|88
|39
|1
|33
|1
|33
|12
|5
|0
|3
|35
|0
|20.0
|338
|212
|126
|46
|41
|1
|22
|3 yrs
|CAR
|48
|35
|1
|33
|1
|33
|10
|4
|0
|3
|35
|0
|14.0
|279
|168
|111
|37
|25
|17
|3 yrs
|NYJ
|40
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.0
|59
|44
|15
|9
|16
|1
|5
Generated 3/11/2024.
Poll
What grade does the Frankie Luvu signing get?
-
41%
A
-
42%
B
-
12%
C
-
1%
D
-
1%
Cerrato
