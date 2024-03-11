Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Frankie Luvu expected to sign 3-year deal

The Washington Commanders have reportedly made their third free agent signing during the NFL’s legal tampering period. Former Jets and Panthers LB Frankie Luvu has agreed to terms on a deal to join Joe Whitt Jr’s defense in Washington. Luvu was an undrafted free agent signing by the New York Jets in 2018. He spent three years in New York, before signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He started 31 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons, and now joins a Washington team that needs to remake their LB room. Deals done during this two-day window can’t be finalized until free agency starts on Wednesday at 4pm. Adam Schefter reports the deal is for 3 years, and is worth up to $36 million.

Former Panthers LB @frankluvu7 agreed to terms on a 3-year deal with the @commanders for a maximum value of $36 million. The deal was confirmed by agent @blakebaratz at @teamifa. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Terms for new Commanders LB Frankie Luvu (pending signing): 3 years, $31M base with max $36M, per sources. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 11, 2024

New Commanders LB Frankie Luvu ranked 1st among off-ball LB’s with a 90.1 PFF pass rush grade in 2023



20 QB pressures and 5.5 sacks in 2023 after putting up 23 and 7 in 2022 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 11, 2024

Frankie Luvu led all linebackers in both completion percentage allowed (56.4%) and CPOE (-19.4%) when targeted as the nearest defender last season (min. 25 targets).



The Commanders allowed a league-high +6.1% CPOE on targets in the middle third of the field last season.#HTTC https://t.co/ZyB7Gd4NSz pic.twitter.com/chb2pyCVMF — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 11, 2024

Defense & Fumbles Table Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV 2018 22 NYJ LB 50 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.0 22 17 5 5 11 2 2019 23 NYJ LB 50 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 12 10 2 1 2 1 2020 24 NYJ LB 50 13 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2.0 25 17 8 3 3 1 2 2021 25 CAR LB 49 16 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 3 35 0 1.5 43 26 17 8 5 3 2022 26 CAR LB 49 15 14 1 33 1 33 4 1 0 0 0 0 7.0 111 76 35 19 9 7 2023 27 CAR LB 49 17 17 0 0 0 0 5 2 0 0 0 0 5.5 125 66 59 10 11 7 Career 88 39 1 33 1 33 12 5 0 3 35 0 20.0 338 212 126 46 41 1 22 3 yrs CAR 48 35 1 33 1 33 10 4 0 3 35 0 14.0 279 168 111 37 25 17 3 yrs NYJ 40 4 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 6.0 59 44 15 9 16 1 5 View Original Table

Generated 3/11/2024. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/11/2024.