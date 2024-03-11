Washington Commanders Free Agency: RB Antonio Gibson is signing with the New England Patriots

The Washington Commanders didn’t re-sign any of their pending free agents before the NFL’s legal tampering period started today at noon. They will reportedly be signing two former Dallas Cowboys players when the new league year starts on Wednesday at 4pm, and they have now lost their first player to another team. Antonio Gibson is reportedly planning on signing with the New England Patriots. He was a 3rd round pick in Ron Rivera’s first year as head coach, and he was converted to running back from wide receiver.

Source: The #Patriots are signing former #Commanders RB Antonio Gibson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Compensation update: The Patriots and RB Antonio Gibson (Washington) are in agreement on a 3-year deal with a base value of $11.25 million and maximum value of $17.25 million, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 11, 2024