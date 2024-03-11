 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: RB Antonio Gibson is signing with the New England Patriots

Gibby gone

By Scott Jennings Updated
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders didn’t re-sign any of their pending free agents before the NFL’s legal tampering period started today at noon. They will reportedly be signing two former Dallas Cowboys players when the new league year starts on Wednesday at 4pm, and they have now lost their first player to another team. Antonio Gibson is reportedly planning on signing with the New England Patriots. He was a 3rd round pick in Ron Rivera’s first year as head coach, and he was converted to running back from wide receiver.

