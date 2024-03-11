Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz expected to be signed

The Washington Commanders have signed their second former Dallas Cowboys player today. The offensive line is going to need serious work with only one position(RG Sam Cosmi) locked in for next season. Washington is reportedly signing center Tyler Biadasz, and the terms of the deal have not been reported yet. The Commanders are expected to draft a QB with the 2nd overall pick, and a veteran like Biadasz is good news for whichever QB Washington picks. They drafted Ricky Stromberg in the 3rd round last season, and he was working at guard and center, but a knee injury ended his season early.

Dan Quinn is bringing in a familiar face: Sources say the #Commanders are expected to sign former #Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

It's a three-year, $30 million deal for Tyler Biadasz in Washington, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 11, 2024

Tyler Biadasz allowed pressure on 4.8% of pass blocks last season, 4th-lowest among centers (min. 300 pass blocks).



Commanders centers allowed a 7.5% pressure rate in 2023, 6th-highest in the NFL.#HTTC https://t.co/vY8QfCNQqR pic.twitter.com/YIMsXiMrth — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 11, 2024

Tyler Biadasz since 2022:



1,299 pass-blocking snaps

50 QB pressures allowed

4 sacks allowed



pic.twitter.com/NOzSgr3V46 — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) March 11, 2024