Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz agrees to 3-year deal

New center!

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have signed their second former Dallas Cowboys player today. The offensive line is going to need serious work with only one position(RG Sam Cosmi) locked in for next season. Washington is reportedly signing center Tyler Biadasz, and the terms of the deal have not been reported yet. The Commanders are expected to draft a QB with the 2nd overall pick, and a veteran like Biadasz is good news for whichever QB Washington picks. They drafted Ricky Stromberg in the 3rd round last season, and he was working at guard and center, but a knee injury ended his season early.

