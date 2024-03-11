Washington Commanders Free Agency: DE Dorance Armstrong reunites with Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders have reportedly made their first free agent signing during the NFL’s legal tampering period. It will be a reunion for new head coach Dan Quinn, and his former defensive linemen Dorrance Armstrong. He was a 4th round pick by the Cowboys in 2018, and has started 14 regular season games during his six years in Dallas.

Washington has a need for pass rushers after trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline last year. They also have three other DEs that are entering free agency(Efe Obada, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill). They could still sign one or more of their pending free agents, but they will need starters and depth from free agency and next month’s draft.

Sources: The #Commanders plan to sign DE Dorance Armstrong.



A reunion with Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/B6SncPeeJw — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024

The base package for Armstrong is 3 years, $33 million, per source. https://t.co/KEVDphNhGY — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 11, 2024

Defense & Fumbles Table Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV 2018 21 DAL DE 92 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 13 8 5 1 3 2 2019 22 DAL DE 92 15 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2.0 15 12 3 1 4 2 2020 23 DAL DE 92 16 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 0.0 33 21 12 1 1 2 2021 24 DAL RDE 92 13 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 37 1 5.0 37 23 14 3 12 4 2022 25 DAL DE 92 17 5 0 1 1 2 1 0 8.5 33 17 16 10 16 5 2023 26 DAL DE 92 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7.5 38 20 18 7 12 2 Career 93 14 0 0 0 0 4 3 1 4 38 1 23.5 169 101 68 23 48 17 View Original Table

