Washington Commanders Free Agency: DE Dorance Armstrong reunites with Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders have reportedly made their first free agent signing during the NFL’s legal tampering period. It will be a reunion for new head coach Dan Quinn, and his former defensive linemen Dorrance Armstrong. He was a 4th round pick by the Cowboys in 2018, and has started 14 regular season games during his six years in Dallas.
Washington has a need for pass rushers after trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline last year. They also have three other DEs that are entering free agency(Efe Obada, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill). They could still sign one or more of their pending free agents, but they will need starters and depth from free agency and next month’s draft.
Sources: The #Commanders plan to sign DE Dorance Armstrong.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024
A reunion with Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/B6SncPeeJw
The base package for Armstrong is 3 years, $33 million, per source. https://t.co/KEVDphNhGY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 11, 2024
|Games
|Def Interceptions
|Fumbles
|Tackles
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|QBHits
|Sfty
|AV
|2018
|21
|DAL
|DE
|92
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|13
|8
|5
|1
|3
|2
|2019
|22
|DAL
|DE
|92
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|15
|12
|3
|1
|4
|2
|2020
|23
|DAL
|DE
|92
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|33
|21
|12
|1
|1
|2
|2021
|24
|DAL
|RDE
|92
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|37
|1
|5.0
|37
|23
|14
|3
|12
|4
|2022
|25
|DAL
|DE
|92
|17
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|8.5
|33
|17
|16
|10
|16
|5
|2023
|26
|DAL
|DE
|92
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.5
|38
|20
|18
|7
|12
|2
|Career
|93
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|38
|1
|23.5
|169
|101
|68
|23
|48
|17
Generated 3/11/2024.
