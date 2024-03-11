Commanders links

Articles

Riggo’s Rag

Zach Ertz has replaced Logan Thomas, but could the Commanders add another tight end in free agency?

Commanders receiver in a tight end’s body: Mike Gesicki

Like Gerald Everett, Mike Gesicki is essentially a wide receiver trapped in a tight end’s body. His pass-catching skills didn’t win many friends with the New England Patriots last season, but the Washington Commanders could find a place for him in Kliff Kingsbury’s system.

Gesicki does have a decent track record of productivity. He made 73 catches from 112 targets for the Dolphins in 2021.

At 6-foot-6, Gesicki is a size mismatch Kingsbury could split out wide to bully defensive backs. He’s also useful from the slot, where he played 314 snaps last season, according to Player Profiler.

Gesicki would be an asset in tandem with Zach Ertz but would assume the latter’s role full-time after a year. The only thing their potential Commanders’ partnership would lack is the brawn to help with blocking.

Sports Illustrated

Why should signing Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt be a free agency priority for the Commanders?

One player who could help protect the Commanders’ quarterback next season is free-agent offensive guard Robert Hunt.

Hunt is a four-year veteran who started 55 of his 61 games during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins, and he’s been rumored to be a potential free-agent fit in Washington due to the team’s struggles against the pass rush.

“Washington was particularly vulnerable on the offensive interior, and it could lose center Tyler Larsen and guard Saahdiq Charles in free agency,” BR writes. “Bolstering the interior line should be one of Washington’s first priorities in free agency, and Dolphins guard Robert Hunt is one of the best linemen at any position headed to market. The Commanders have the cap space to sign him, and they could.”

Hogs Haven

It didn’t have to be this bad

With a hopeful eye to the future, in this article I ask whether things could have turned out better if Rivera had approached the draft more like the better personnel execs in the league, such as his successor.

To address that question, I called upon the BrisVegas Systems’ DraftBot. For those who are unfamiliar, the DraftBot is a miracle of cybernetic technology which was originally developed in a simple exercise to test the hypothesis that Dan Snyder’s franchise had made it a lot harder than it should be to find a quarterback. The proof-of-concept experiment demonstrated that, if the team had simply prioritized drafting highly-rated QBs when they were available, without making wasteful trades, they would have had their choice of premium starters, including Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa.

That successful demo caught the eye of certain individuals in the Australian national security establishment and today BrisVegas Systems has grown into a multi-national security and technology conglomerate. The fourth generation DraftBot, equipped with a novel bio-cybernetic neural network processor became self-aware right around the trade deadline. Fortunately for humanity, it was immediately plunged into an existential crisis. With Dan Snyder gone, what was its purpose?

Podcasts & videos

With @RealBramW on the eve of legal tampering; a free agent primer for the Commanders. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/PQJ65HSdSR — John Keim (@john_keim) March 11, 2024

NFC East links

Big Blue View

The veteran long snapper will remain in New York

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with veteran long snapper Casey Kreiter just before the beginning of the official start of free agency. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

Kreiter, 33, will continue his career with the Giants. He joined the organization in 2020 and is now entering his fifth season in New York.

Since his arrival in the Big Apple, Kreiter has appeared in every game with 67 starts.

Kreiter is the first of the Giants’ long list of undrafted free agents to return to the team.

NFL league links

Tweets