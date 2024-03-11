All aTwitter: 11 March 2024 - No tenders reported for any of Washington’s Restricted Free Agents

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
No tender offer for LB De’Jon ‘Scoota’ Harris as @AaronWilson_NFL reported earlier. Also: was told no tender for RB Derrick Gore but door remains open for a return. Not expecting a tender for LB Jabril Cox either, per source. All are restricted free agents.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 10, 2024
The NFL legal tampering period begins tomorrow at noon.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 11, 2024
Free agency starts on Wednesday at 4pm.
It will be an interesting couple of days for the Washington Commanders.
A lot of salary cap space, but I think GM Adam Peters will be very calculated here. Temper expectations.
Subtle win for Washington here: There were LESS 3rd Rd comp picks given out than projected. This means the 3rd Rd pick from the 49ers is now officially #99 and the #Commanders' 4th Rd pick is now officially #101. 6 picks in the Top 101. #HTTC https://t.co/1lIQiZNLpA— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) March 8, 2024
Thank you for having me https://t.co/1kqjYc6qiY— Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) March 9, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says uh oh - the Washington Commanders may be stuck in Maryland. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/LLxhcSrSaX— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 10, 2024
BREAKING: QB Russell Wilson plans to sign with Steelers. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/cGq7uLMCai— NFL (@NFL) March 11, 2024
Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers pic.twitter.com/0U4Q2sRtXs— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 11, 2024
Baker Mayfield is signing a 3 year, $100M deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/mK8fyvKB7X— PFF (@PFF) March 10, 2024
This basically means the Buccaneers pay either $40 million for one year or $60 million for two years, and then have a decision to make on paying Baker Mayfield $40 million for 2026. He'll turn 31 that April. https://t.co/CxQrWLjfnU— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2024
Tampa gave Baker a key to the apartment and a parking permit but that contract is hardly even an engagement let alone a marriage. Smart. If Baker keeps it up he will get seriously paid and if he doesn’t Bucs can bail.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 10, 2024
From @NFLTotalAccess: Baker Mayfield stays in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/aLagsX9vVl— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024
Baker Mayfield is staying in the Bay.@Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told us at the Scouting Combine what impressed him about the QB...— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 11, 2024
"I don't think people give him enough credit for being a true quarterback."#Buccaneers | #GoBucs | #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/EkyFLi4jgE
The Vikings and Falcons were keeping an eye on Baker Mayfield's landing spot. Minnesota continues to try to keep Kirk Cousins a Viking, while the Falcons have numerous options at QB they are exploring, Cousins one of them.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 10, 2024
Another #Eagles legend walks away: Fletcher Cox has announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/myZpHahi2y— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2024
#nfl #ChiefsKingdom— NFL Digest (@nflpress_digest) March 10, 2024
Chris Jones signs a five-year $95 million deal with Kansas City Chiefs, becoming highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. He stays loyal to team since 2016, boosting their Super Bowl odds. Jones joins elite players in multiyear… https://t.co/nzjx7Q1bUZ
Wait to see the full details but if #Chiefs ownership was willing to do this kind of contract for Jones it should have just been done last year.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2024
$95M in guarantees would be 4th in the NFL among defensive players. An insane amount when you consider he will be 30 this year. #Chiefs— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2024
: #Chiefs DT Chris Jones contact numbers:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2024
- 5 years
- $95M over first 3 years
- $160M total
- First 2 years fully Guaranteed
- 2026 money vests as guaranteed in March 2025
The highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.
(Via @AlbertBreer) https://t.co/Q3l61elF3B pic.twitter.com/PGmiwYOWS8
The 2021 QB draft class:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 10, 2024
- Trevor Lawrence: Starting for Jaguars
- Zach Wilson: Jets trying to trade him.
- Trey Lance: Traded to Cowboys
- Justin Fields: Likely to be traded
- Mac Jones: Traded to Jaguars https://t.co/3HcozTRN6Y
At the NFL Scouting Combine, this was the expectation for NE from others in the league- Sign QB in 8-10 mil range (Brissett's name came up a bunch here) and stick and pick QB at 3.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 10, 2024
#nfl #DallasCowboys— NFL Digest (@nflpress_digest) March 10, 2024
The Cowboys have given Michael Gallup permission to seek a trade, but teams expect him to be released due to his contract. Jones faces a deadline to make a decision that will impact the team's salary cap. https://t.co/U6gWtJfHri
A fascinating potential trade target... https://t.co/94iau2xcoW— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2024
Source: The #Broncos are bringing back one of their own, signing safety PJ Locke to a 2-year deal worth $7M base and a max value of $9M.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024
Justin Simmons out, Locke is back.
CB Isaiah Oliver has agreed to a one-year deal with Jets, source confirmed (1st by @MikeGarafolo). Was told the Commanders had some interest in Oliver.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 10, 2024
The center market got deeper, as the #Panthers are expected to release C Bradley Bozeman at the start of the league year, sources say.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024
With 77 career starts, Carolina’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee is a veteran with excellent value. pic.twitter.com/u5eHiXv1rP
REPORT: The #Dolphins are unlikely to be able to re-sign star DT Christian Wilkins or G Robert Hunt unless there is a “dramatic” turn of events, per the @MiamiHerald.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 10, 2024
Would be major losses for Miami. pic.twitter.com/mj1yL6dQgX
Lotta Dan Quinn ties. Might be the kinda leader Commanders D needs. https://t.co/SO8SqXqaNX— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 11, 2024
I think the issue with Queen for the Commanders is that neither he nor Jamin Davis are really Mike linebackers. Unless one could convert to that, they’d be competing for the same spot https://t.co/3fOFZEQ2pu— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 10, 2024
More Jaguars moves: Jacksonville and Brandon Scherff reached agreement on a deal that will fully guarantee the All-Pro guard’s salary this season, add three voidable years to his contract, and save the Jaguars roughly $5 million against the salary cap this season, per sources. pic.twitter.com/PsMIcUFdT5— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024
The Vikings are having internal conversations about their offer to Kirk Cousins. They haven't been informed by Cousins' camp about his decision, per sources. There's a feeling around the team that the QB wants to stay a Viking but this will come down to structure of the deal.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024
Really interesting list.. The first WR off the board isn’t a lock to emerge as a star or a legit WR1.. Makes the debate regarding the top WR in 2024 more interesting when looking at Harrison, Odunze and Nabers.. #NFLDraft2024 https://t.co/9oz0PIUUSu— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 9, 2024
I learned a lot of lessons from missing on Jeudy, personally.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 9, 2024
Like for instance, be cautious with sub-200 receivers with low contested catch rates that predominantly work against cushions.
It’s not like it *never* works, but boxing has weight classes for a reason. https://t.co/w9x7KJbqzN
With the compensatory picks announced: 2024 draft capital, visualized pick by pick.— Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) March 10, 2024
Panthers #30 despite having earned the first overall pick pic.twitter.com/jTX5qQKN9U
“He is a freak as a thrower but you start to watch him enough and you wonder does he know where it’s going…”@GregCosell with a great line regarding QB Joe Milton: pic.twitter.com/tw2tJSvAA3— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 10, 2024
Good morning my happy little time-change folks!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 10, 2024
As much as I like Maye the prospect, I just get too many Howell vibes when watching his film. Slow release, slower processor, poor footwork
Hope we go for the more polished, more athletic, more cerebral, 6’4” 215lb playmaker at #2 pic.twitter.com/BPCImgfvFh
"I know Aaron Rodgers is their guy. Eventually, they gotta get this quarterback position right for the long haul." @BaldyNFL on why the Jets should take a look at Bo Nix.@PatrickClaybon | @NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1lg76h7qHi— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 10, 2024
What a weekend ️— Commanders Field (@CommandersField) March 11, 2024
To our new season ticket members: welcome, officially, to the family pic.twitter.com/yiomLMavlU
The squad was on today. Our guys combined to lead 230 of 312 laps.#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/xRk36lLvY4— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 10, 2024
JGR WEEKEND SWEEP! @WilliamSawalich won the ARCA race, @CSmith_Racing won the XFINITY race and @CBellRacing JUST WON THE CUP RACE! pic.twitter.com/yNIsCZEk6i— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 10, 2024
7x Cy Young Award Winner, Roger Clemens, takes the mound for the Savannah Bananas at Minute Maid Park. pic.twitter.com/Rc5ZT3sAdj— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) March 10, 2024
Is it really easy to catch a marshmallow in your mouth or if this the most amazing thing ever? pic.twitter.com/GDhXlZRPfF— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 9, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...