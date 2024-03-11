 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Legal Tampering Tracker: Washington Commanders Free Agency Rumors and News

Let the legal tampering begin!

By Scott Jennings Updated
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins today at 12pm, and goes until free agency officially starts on Wednesday, March 13th at 4pm. Teams must work through players’ agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens.

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Free Agents Signed

Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong

Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz

Waiver Claims

Trades

Cuts

LT Charles Leno, Jr.

C Nick Gates

TE Logan Thomas

Franchise Tag

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

QB Jacoby Brissett

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Jamison Crowder

WR Byron Pringle

FB Alex Armah

OT Cornelius Lucas

C Tyler Larsen

LG Saahdiq Charles

CB Kendall Fuller

EDGE James Smith-Williams

EDGE Casey Toohill

EDGE Efe Obada

DL Abdullah Anderson

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB Cody Barton

LB David Mayo

S Kamren Curl

S Jeremy Reaves

S Terrell Burgess

K Joey Slye

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

LB Jabril Cox - Not tendered

LB De’Jon Harris - Not tendered

RB Derrick Gore- Not tendered

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Brandon Dillon - Not tendered

DL David Bada - Not tendered

DL Curtis Brooks - Not tendered

Washington Free Agents re-signed

Washington Free Agents signed by another team

RB Antonio Gibson - Signed with the New England Patriots

