NFL Legal Tampering Tracker: Washington Commanders Free Agency Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins today at 12pm, and goes until free agency officially starts on Wednesday, March 13th at 4pm. Teams must work through players’ agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens.
Washington Free Agency News & Rumors
Washington Commanders Free Agency: RB Antonio Gibson is signing with the New England Patriots#HTTChttps://t.co/n35ARfli5L— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Some other teams (Commanders, Giants especially) showed interest in Bryce Huff but Howie Roseman was on him from the get-go. https://t.co/WdQZXP09aJ— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 11, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz expected to be signed#HTTChttps://t.co/sPR3Ss9LgU— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Another name to watch from Dallas who makes sense: CB Jourdan Lewis. Can play the slot; familiar with Whitt/Quinn... Sounds like the Commanders have shown interest; see what happens.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 11, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: DL Dorance Armstrong reunites with Dan Quinn#HTTChttps://t.co/7A4xM9DVS8— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Watch the #Commanders here, too. https://t.co/z3LCFjSl6V— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 11, 2024
Mike Onwenu will be a very popular man when the clock strikes 12, per multiple league sources. Titans, Giants, Ravens and Commanders among those believed to be involved.— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 11, 2024
Another Edge to watch for Washington: Jonathan Greenard— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 11, 2024
2023: Sacks (12.5), TFL (15). PFF projects 4 for $76M. $52.5M gtd.
The age (27) and need fit is obvious. Wise spending on premium position if spending.
If this happens, it happens quickly based on his expected market.
Free Agents Signed
Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong
Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz
Waiver Claims
Trades
Cuts
LT Charles Leno, Jr.
C Nick Gates
TE Logan Thomas
Franchise Tag
Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
QB Jacoby Brissett
WR Curtis Samuel
WR Jamison Crowder
WR Byron Pringle
FB Alex Armah
OT Cornelius Lucas
C Tyler Larsen
LG Saahdiq Charles
CB Kendall Fuller
EDGE James Smith-Williams
EDGE Casey Toohill
EDGE Efe Obada
DL Abdullah Anderson
LB Khaleke Hudson
LB Cody Barton
LB David Mayo
S Kamren Curl
S Jeremy Reaves
S Terrell Burgess
K Joey Slye
Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
LB Jabril Cox - Not tendered
LB De’Jon Harris - Not tendered
RB Derrick Gore- Not tendered
Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
TE Brandon Dillon - Not tendered
DL David Bada - Not tendered
DL Curtis Brooks - Not tendered
Washington Free Agents re-signed
Washington Free Agents signed by another team
RB Antonio Gibson - Signed with the New England Patriots
