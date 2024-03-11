NFL News/Free Agency Tracker 2024: Tampering around the league

The salary cap has officially been set at $255.4 million for the 2024 season. The NFL’s legal tampering period starts today at 12 pm. The new league year starts on Wednesday, March 13th at 4pm. Some deals have already been reported with free agents who have been cut, but contracts reported for free agents with expiring contracts during this two day window won’t be official until the new league year starts. Washington is still trying to sign a few of their pending free agents before they hit the market.

Here are the deals and trades that have already been announced around the NFL today. Will Washington make any moves before free agency officially begins?

As I've reported, Pats were shopping Parker. Apparently, no takers. Not a great decision by BB either trading for him or extending him. https://t.co/lBLkdTRBuB — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 11, 2024

Former Raiders free agent DT Bilal Nichols reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $14.4 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

#Panthers have agreed to terms with Robert Hunt on a 5-year, $100 million deal, source says. Another huge guard deal done. pic.twitter.com/5MM35dTpAd — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Homecoming: The #Vikings are signing Minnesota native and LB Blake Cashman to a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million, his agent @blakebaratz of @TeamIFA tells me and @RapSheet.



Big deal for @blockayy, who grew up in Eden Prairie, played for the Gophers and now is a Viking. pic.twitter.com/g3Cm2b8wsm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

After reaching agreement today with free-agent RB Josh Jacobs, the Packers informed RB Aaron Jones that he is being released, per source. Jones now will be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/KsZAfhl5lW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Former Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with the Vikings for $20 million, including $14 million guaranteed. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Former Packers guard Jon Runyan reached agreement on a three-year deal with the New York Giants for $30 million, including $17 million guaranteed at signing. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, source says. Former second-round pick of the #Buccaneers heads to the desert after a year with the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/u7qmwMigUO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, per sources.



Barkley now beats the franchise tag number and has a maximum… pic.twitter.com/d2TnEWhaQ0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Compensation update: Falcons are giving QB Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal including $100 million guaranteed, per source. It’s $45 million per average per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Kirk Cousins, the top free-agent QB on the market, has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons, per sources. The Vikings pushed strongly for Cousins’s services, but in the end, the Falcons were going to go as far as they needed to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/MyqxY27nxd — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Kicker news: The #Jaguars are signing former #Broncos kicker Wil Lutz, sources say. He gets a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The #Rams are signing TE Colby Parkinson to a three-year, $22.5 million deal that includes $15.5M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



If he hits certain performance numbers, Parkinson can void the deal after two years. The deal was negotiated by agent @SteveCaric of… pic.twitter.com/tXIQG8AjGy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Jets free-agent DE Bryce Huff is signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles once free agency opens, per sources. The deal will make Huff the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EkPiFlRss0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

#Eagles were one of the other teams expressing some interest in him... https://t.co/rDCSCVZYKr — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 11, 2024

The #Rams have agreed to terms with G Jonah Jackson on a three-year, $51 million deal with $34 million guaranteed, sources say.



A big payday for Jackson, who will join the recently re-signed Kevin Dotson as L.A. pours big money into the middle of their offensive line. pic.twitter.com/iADLjj7a2Y — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Antonio Pierce & Co. were intent on making a big DT addition to the #Raiders’ defense. There ya go. https://t.co/zSeNulH9HN — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Sources: The #Jaguars are signing #Bills WR Gabe Davis to a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The #Broncos are signing former #Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to a 3-year deal worth over $20M with $12.5M in total guarantees, per @Schultz_Report. A really solid deal for Jones, who leaves Miami after four years. pic.twitter.com/HO23GZlt8V — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 11, 2024

The Titans are expected to sign free-agent center Lloyd Cushenberry, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 11, 2024

The #Vikings have re-signed OL David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel. No word yet on LG Dalton Risner, who is expected to explore market. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 11, 2024

Bengals re-signed TE Drew Sample to a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

There are increased rumblings that the #Eagles are willing to go north of $12 million annually for Saquon Barkley, per sources. That's higher than the #Texans, which is believed to be near $11 million.



This would be quite the splash for Howie Roseman.



The sentiment was always… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 11, 2024

Pro-Bowl LT David Bakhtiari announced he is being released by the Green Bay Packers. https://t.co/RH4NOZhYS9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The #Titans are giving former #Cowboys RB Tony Pollard a 3-year deal worth $24M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

A splash in Minnesota: The #Vikings are signing edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

The #Bears have agreed to terms with RB D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



After a career year with the #Eagles, Swift heads to Chicago to be a big piece in Shane Waldron’s offense. Deal negotiated by his agent Trevon Smith. pic.twitter.com/mawmj7yf5e — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Bills three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins is signing a three-year, $60.5 million extension, per sources. The deal is expected to make Dawkins the fourth highest-paid tackle in the league. pic.twitter.com/hcOhFisJBn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The #Eagles & #Giants are among the teams I've heard linked to pass rusher Bryce Huff, per sources. A return to the #Jets, at the right price, isn't out of the question. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 11, 2024

The #Eagles are preparing to circle not just Saquon Barkley, per sources, but also #Giants safety Xavier McKinney. Very aggressively, specifically with Barkley ($$).



Another team very interested in McKinney, per sources: The #Packers.



Green Bay did a lot of in-season… pic.twitter.com/35cXKhWyyR — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 11, 2024

BREAKING: The #Colts and star WR Michael Pittman Jr. have agreed to a 3-year deal worth up to $71.5M with $46M guaranteed, sources tell @BleacherReport.



One of the NFL’s top young wideouts is secure long-term in Indy. pic.twitter.com/qkjpkTNcH4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

The #Eagles and Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $84M base, $87M max value, source said. He gets $50M total guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. The highest-paid guard in NFL history at $21M per year.

The deal was done by his agents… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The rules of the next few days in NFL free agency. As a reminder, agreements reached are not binding until the papers are signed. Players can change their minds. We saw a few instances of that last year. https://t.co/v9HzgTXxiG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

More kicker news: The #Bucs have agreed to terms with their kicker, Chase McLaughlin, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The #Jets are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein to a two-year, $8.4 million deal, per me and @RapSheet. A nice raise for Greg the Leg. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Kirk Cousins will hit free agency and begin discussions with Atlanta as soon as the tampering window opens in 90 minutes, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins has, in fact, requested a trade, as @AdamSchefter said. The franchise tag is meant to keep long-term talks going, but Higgins' camp had no such talks before the tag was administered. Now, a trade request. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Morse, released by the #Bills last week, reunites with Doug Pederson, his offensive coordinator with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/kaCr3ewWgn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Russell Wilson is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers that will pay him around $1.21 million, the 2024 league minimum for a player of his experience level under the CBA. The Broncos must pay him $39 million, minus whatever he makes from the Steelers. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 11, 2024

