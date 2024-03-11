Washington Commanders NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jayden Daniels is the popular pick at #2

The 2023-24 season is over, and everyone is in offseason mode. We’ve had some college all-star games, but now it’s time for the big show in Indianapolis. Teams, players, and agents are at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, and will be measuring, interviewing, and working out as they prepare for this year’s draft in April. Free agency, the legal tampering part, starts today at noon and the Washington Commanders will have the most cap space available in the league.

New GM Adam Peters will likely have his choice after the Chicago Bears likely pick USC’s Caleb Williams with the #1 overall pick. North Carolina’s Drake Maye has been the most popular pick for Washington at #2, but LSU’s Jayden Daniels rise continues and he is now the top pick for the Commanders. Daniels raised a lot of eyebrows at the Combine by not getting measure, and his weight continues to be a question mark. That has not stopped the current Heisman winner from shooting past Maye, who has had a lot of loud detractors.

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft picks*

Round 1(#2)

Round 2(#36)

Round 2 (#40 from CHI)

Round 3 (#67)

Round 3 (#99 from SF)

Round 4 (#101)

Round 5 (#138)

Round 6 (#178)

Round 7 (#222)

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had success with Johnny Manziel in college and then handpicked Kyler Murray at Arizona. I see the Commanders giving him another dual-threat quarterback with Daniels. PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS(#30) Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa The Commanders have plenty of draft capital this year, and they use some of it to slip up into the first round for a cornerback who is big, fast and physical, with the toughness to move to safety if the scheme calls for it.

We all seem very confident the Commanders will select a quarterback here. New head coach Dan Quinn’s defensive background might tilt the pick to Daniels, the best dual-threat QB in the draft. His ability to make plays with his arm and legs drives DCs crazy.

Vote distribution: Daniels 5, Maye 1 Five of six execs had Daniels heading to Washington in this slot. One of the five initially had Maye, then changed to Daniels a few days later. “I think people struggle with Maye’s mechanics,” this exec said. The one holdout for Maye in this slot said he heard Commanders general manager Adam Peters was “really into” Maye. The fit could be appealing. Maye and incumbent Commanders starter Sam Howell were teammates at North Carolina. Howell could open the 2024 season as the starter if the Commanders wanted to give Maye time to assimilate. Another exec left open the possibility that Michigan’s McCarthy could compete with Daniels and Maye for this slot. “If he throws well,” this exec said of McCarthy, “he is competing for the No. 2 spot. I don’t see him overtaking them, though.” The Athletic’s Randy Mueller predicted months ago that McCarthy could rise into the top five as teams and specifically coaches learned more about him, before it was known whether McCarthy would enter the draft. Mueller, a three-time GM and one-time NFL Executive of the Year, also thinks analysts are overrating Maye based on prototypical size, and that some teams will not have Maye rated as highly. “I think that whole quarterback thing between McCarthy and Maye is yet to play out,” a former GM said. “The other two I think are more set.” For now, all six execs projected Maye being selected second or third. “Could you say McCarthy could go in the top five? Yes,” the former GM said, “because everybody had him on the back burner this fall. And then Michigan was not centered around the quarterback like Oregon or Washington was, so he was not going to put up monster numbers. But then when you start looking at the talent and the makeup, he looks pretty good to people.”

Washington released Charles Leno Jr., and its first-round pick is committed to drafting a quarterback. So, I have the Commanders signing offensive tackle Jonah Williams, and then they have a wealth of Day 2 picks that can be used to fill other needs around Drake Maye. Washington trades Jonathan Allen to the Houston Texans

No player did more for their draft stock during the 2023 college football season than Jayden Daniels. His playing style reminds me of Lamar Jackson, and I’ve said this for months now: would be shocking if, five years from now, Daniels ends up as the best QB in this class?

I’ve often seen Jayden Daniels compared to Lamar Jackson, but I see him more as a skinnier Justin Fields. He’s too quick to leave the pocket sometimes and is more comfortable working to the edge than the middle of the field. Also, did you know that Daniels is only 20 months younger than Fields?

Kliff Kingsbury gets to go from working with Williams at USC to another Heisman-winning quarterback in his rookie season in the NFL.

The Commanders could be thinking about Drake Maye, too, of course, but having Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator makes it more likely they will lean to more dynamic running QB in Daniels. He still has a big-play arm on top of how he can take over games with his legs. After skipping the combine, Daniels can confirm his top-two status with a strong pro day on March 27.

Drake Maye is the higher-rated signal caller on my board, with Kliff Kingsbury names OC of the Commanders, Jayden Daniels is a better fit.

Based on 2023 alone, Daniels was the best player in college football. His track record of elite production isn’t quite as impressive, but he’s always been a dynamic and decisive runner and rarely puts the ball in danger. Daniels’ career 1.7% turnover-worthy play rate is the best by any FBS quarterback with at least 700 career dropbacks in the PFF College era.

The debate between Daniels and Drake Maye will likely rage on right up until draft weekend, and the pick will depend on the particular fit with Washington’s offense. Both are worthy of this spot, but Daniels’ made huge strides as a pure passer last season, and brings rare game-breaking ability as a runner that gives him the edge over Maye here. Round 2: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama Round 2: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston Round 3: Junior Colson, LB, Notre Dame Round 3: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State Round 4: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

While this team has one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, they must address the future of the quarterback position. From talking to coaches who have worked with him in the past, new OC Kliff Kingsbury prefers mobile quarterbacks who are a threat to run at any time (particularly in the red zone). Jayden Daniels fits that profile with over 600 carries in his five years of college football and 21 rushing TDs over the past two seasons at LSU. One scouting source tells us that while Daniels opened some eyes and got on the radar of many teams with his 2022 performance, last year’s breakout season at LSU cemented his selection in the top five courtesy of his aggressive throws all over the field. While he is considered slight of build for the position, our sources say that won’t prevent him from going off the board very high in this year’s draft.

There are reports that Dan Quinn and the Commanders are extensively researching the Heisman Trophy winner. The stack between the top three QBs can go a multitude of different ways, with opinions on the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects varying between teams. In this case, Quinn adds an intriguing prospect in Jayden Daniels to start his tenure in the nation’s capital, getting the guy he wants before things change quickly after them.

Jayden Daniels has seen his stock soar recently and elevated him to the No. 2 pick. The Commanders need a new face to lead the franchise after the Dan Snyder era and Daniels knows all about recreating an image.

For so long, it’s felt like the general consensus has been pretty easy to come by. The Bears take Caleb Williams at No. 1 followed by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick, which the franchise would then use to select Drake Maye. The more we start to hear about the draft and the way the NFL views this class, however, the less certain that possibility seems. So we’re leaning into that uncertainty with the Commanders nabbing LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as the second overall pick. While I still have Maye rated higher than Daniels, it’s easy to see why the Commanders, especially with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, would be enticed by what the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has to offer. His deep-ball prowess is elite, he has a strong arm, and his mobility is a top-tier weapon that allowed him to punish SEC defenses across all of the 2023 season. We’ve seen Kingsbury, particularly in the NFL, prefer that mobility when it came to a guy like Kyler Murray. Daniels is a much different player, to be sure, but the more prototypical build of the LSU product could afford the OC in Washington to fully realize his vision for an NFL offense more effectively, especially with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson in the fold. This isn’t a guarantee, but it’s starting to look more realistic for the Commanders with each passing day before the draft. Round 2: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale Don’t sleep on Kiran Amegadjie. He tested well in Indy and has special physical tools. He can help keep Jayden Daniels protected much better than the current Washington line. Round 2: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama Dallas Turner got the shine, but Chris Braswell was the power rusher with juice at Alabama. The Commanders can work to replace Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Round 3: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame Another offensive line pick with Blake Fisher, it would really behoove Washington to overhaul that unit. Round 3: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State There were plenty of lapses for Renardo Green, but his coverage ability when he was on is something the Commanders will try to make the norm.

The new Washington regime can start fresh with its own quarterback. Considering Kliff Kingsbury has been hired as the offensive coordinator, I could see the Commanders preferring Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye. Daniels completed 72 percent of his passes in 2023 for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He notched 10 rushing touchdowns as well. Daniels is a dual-threat quarterback who showed improvement as a passer throughout the 2022 season with LSU. He has a quality arm and is a dangerous runner with shocking speed. While he has plenty of room for growth, he became more consistent with pocket-passing accuracy and reading the field as he gained experience. Team sources said they feel Brian Kelly did a nice job of developing Daniels. Daniels completed 69 percent of his passes in 2022 for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also went for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. While playing for Arizona State in 2021, Daniels completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,380 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was impressive in 2019, showing playmaking ability as a passer and runner while producing points for the Sun Devils, but he did not look as good in the short 2020 season. Round 2: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah The Commanders could use more young edge-rush talent. Elliss was one of the most dangerous pass rushers in college football in 2023, making a big impact for the Utes. He recorded 12 sacks, 37 tackles and a forced fumble on the year, plus produced steady pressure on the quarterback. Elliss (6-2, 246) is undersized for edge rusher in the NFL given his lack of height and length. However, Elliss plays low to dip under blockers while also having some functional strength. He will have to play some linebacker in the base defense and move to edge rusher in the sub package as a pro.

The Redskins had major blocking issues that weren’t giving Sam Howell much of a chance. Howell, however, was benched twice, so the experiment might be over. The Redskins will strongly consider a new franchise quarterback with this pick. Jayden Daniels is an accurate passer and a dangerous runner who possesses a quality arm. Round 2: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame The Redskins had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last year, so they’ll have to focus on upgrading their secondary. Cam Hart is a big cornerback who limited Marvin Harrison Jr. Round 2: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame The Redskins can use the pick they obtained for Montez Sweat to bolster their weak linebacking corps, which has been a problem for a long time. Marist Liufau is an extremely athletic and fast linebacker.

Drake Maye seemed to be the popular pick here with the second overall selection, but part of me keeps thinking that Jayden Daniels could be the selection here, as he does have a higher ceiling than Maye, and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury may prefer Daniels over Maye.

Daniels’ emergence puts him squarely in the top-five conversation after his brilliant year won him the Heisman Trophy. He’s flashed impeccable accuracy and become a proven playmaker in the LSU offense, completing over 72% of his passes and rushing for more than 1,100 yards. New Washington coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has experience with dynamic quarterbacks after coaching Kyler Murray in Arizona.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

It’s widely known that Washington will select a QB if it stays put at No. 2, but which one? I elected to go with Maye, as his prior experience in an Air Raid-style offense, his 6-foot-4, 223-pound size and ability to drive the ball downfield gives him the edge over LSU’s Jayden Daniels. The learning curve might not be as steep for him in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, and there is a lot of upside here with him throwing to receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Round 2: Graham Barton, C/G, Duke The Commanders — who allowed 65 sacks in 2023, tied for the second-most in the NFL — could need as many as three new starters along the offensive line. Barton is a plug-and-play option along the interior and even has experience at tackle. Round 2: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State Losing both Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the trade deadline last October left the Commanders with mostly rotational and depth players off the edge. Isaac has the potential to be a dependable starter. He is explosive and has good bend around the corner.

Washington has talked about trading down, but it’s also talked about trading up. I think the Commanders ultimately stand pat and take Maye here.

From team to team, there is split opinion on how to rank the projected top three quarterbacks. With Williams already off the board, would Washington general manager Adam Peters prefer Maye or Jayden Daniels? Peters, head coach Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback coach Tavita Pritchard sat down with both Maye and Daniels at the combine, the latest step in their process. Peters has said that getting the “person” right is the key to nailing this pick — and that fact-finding mission is still ongoing.

The conversations I’ve seen about Maye the last two weeks are perplexing. In fairness, I’m never against a rookie quarterback taking some time to develop, but I don’t see Maye’s footwork being a project so large that it would hinder early success. It’s similar to the Anthony Richardson scouting report last year — Maye has some head-scratching misses and poorly placed completions that are due to his balance being off. But he has the pocket navigation needed to handle NFL pressure, which is arguably the most difficult quality to find/develop in QBs. Washington shouldn’t overthink this. Just take the second best QB in this draft. Round 2: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Round 2: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

There’s plenty of smoke around the idea of Washington moving up to no. 1 to take Williams, but the Bears would need a massive treasure trove of picks to give up the top spot. So the Commanders hold on to that valuable future draft capital and stand pat at no. 2 here, taking one hell of a signal-caller in Maye instead. The former Tar Heel lands in an offense featuring plenty of playmaking talent with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

The Commanders opt for Drake Maye, who has connections to QBs coach Tavita Pritchard and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Will the Commanders’ new GM Adam Peters go all-in and swap picks with the Bears to land Williams, a D.C. native? Or will Peters stay here and decide between the other two bonafide first-round QBs in this draft class: Maye or Jayden Daniels? Both would be a good fit in new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid-type system. Maye’s prototypical size (6-4, 223), elite arm talent and ability as a runner are the combination of tools teams normally invest a top-five pick in. He only did interviews and physicals with teams in Indianapolis, but he absolutely aced the interviews. Top needs: Edge, QB, DB Round 2: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington Round 2: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Maye has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football over the past two seasons, producing 80 big-time throws and just 26 turnover-worthy plays since the start of the 2022 season. The Commanders did the right thing by seeing what they had in Sam Howell, but Drake Maye gives them a better chance at finding a franchise signal-caller.

There’s been a lot of rumors about Jayden Daniels being the second QB off the board, but I’m not sure if I’m in yet. Maye is a seamless fit into an NFL offense, and his arm talent and ability to get through progressions is going to make him a very good NFL QB. Kliff Kingsbury scares me as an offensive coordinator, but Maye throwing to Terry McLaurin sounds like a lot of fun.

Nearly everything is new in Washington. Owner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters, and head coach Dan Quinn joined the Commanders within the past calendar year, offering fresh perspectives and modern ideas for the previously moribund franchise. It’s only natural for Washington to start over under center, too, where incumbent Sam Howell didn’t look like a long-term option in 2023. Drake Maye threw over 60 touchdown passes during his final two seasons with the Tar Heels and could give the Commanders their best quarterback play since Kirk Cousins.

With Jayden Daniels sitting out the combine, we give Drake Maye the nod here to the Commanders. Round 2: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State We moved Sinnott up a full round after a huge combine that really gave a glimpse at what his NFL ceiling can be in the right system. Round 2: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri We’ve had Rakestraw in the first round of recent mock drafts but he is the guy who gets lost in the shuffle here and slides to the Commanders.

While the Washington Commanders don’t land a native son in Caleb Williams, the chance to draft North Carolina’s Drake Maye shouldn’t be viewed as a consolation prize. In fact, the B/R Scouting Department grades Maye, not Williams, as this year’s QB1. “If Commanders fans can look past the North Carolina helmet logo, Maye is everything they should want in a quarterback,” Klassen said. “He’s all of 6’4” and 223 pounds, with a booming arm and a powerful stride in the open field. “Maye primarily wins as an aggressive pocket passer, showcasing both high-level pocket management and a fearless trigger. The 21-year-old also excels at throwing down the field and into tight windows, which fits well with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson as his wide receivers. “The early entrant will need to reel in some of his chaotic play outside the pocket, but he is a talent worth taming.” Clearly, the Commanders are readjusting and ready to build around their new franchise quarterback since the franchise currently ranks first with $96.1 million in available salary-cap space. Washington can quickly improve the talent around the young signal-caller and set him up for success sooner rather than later. Round 2: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington Round 2: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State Round 3: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas Round 3: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye didn’t meet expectations in 2023 and there was some disappointment over his limited growth when it comes to decision-making. However, as mentioned by Daniel Jeremiah, some NFL coaches have loved Maye during interviews and have come away with the belief the Tar Heels’ coaching staff and environment was the big problem. Maye still has the physical tools similar to what Justin Herbert did at Oregon, another example of a highly-gifted quarterback who was hurt by his situation. The Washington Commanders have the talent and coaching to unlock Maye’s ceiling as a top-10 quarterback.

Round 2: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia Round 2: Graham Barton, C, Duke Round 3: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale Round 3: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The chance to draft one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the past decade—who is also from the DMV area—is too much to pass up on for a new ownership group that understands winning games and selling tickets. This is the type of excitement this Commanders organization is looking for. A few years from now, the Commanders’ organization will say that this trade-up changed their entire organization for the better.

Caleb Williams was the talk of the NFL Combine, and the media wasted little time questioning his decisions. For some in the industry, it’s enough to drop him out of the top 10, but not for me. He’s still an electric player, and his film tells me more about his abilities than the Combine ever will. The Washington Commanders benefit from the Bears’ decision the most in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Even if Chicago takes a quarterback, they’re in a good spot. With Williams sitting on the board, they just have to decide between the former Heisman Trophy winner and Drake Maye.

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Commanders trade with the Bears for Justin Fields, and decide in the shocker of the draft to take LSU receiver Malik Nabers over Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. as the first receiver. Harrison goes to the Cardinals with the fourth overall pick, and with the Bears taking Brian Thomas Jr. ninth overall, that’s quite a day for LSU!