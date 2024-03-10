Mark Tyler’s Washington Commanders Free Agency Primer

Free agency is right around the corner and with the legal tampering period set to start at noon Monday, I wanted to give you my top 30 free agent targets for the Commanders.

Positions of need

QB - Quarterback should be addressed via the draft... PERIOD.

OT - Washington needs both a left and right tackle. I believe one can be addressed in free agency and the other with a top 40 draft pick.

EDGE - The Commanders need two starting EDGE rushers. Much like offensive tackle, one should come from free agency while the other can come from the draft.

C - This is a position where I feel a veteran is needed; especially for a young quarterback. I think we see a center added early in free agency.

LB - Dan Quinn needs at least two new linebackers. This free agency class has a few nice names, while the draft boasts some high-upside targets that should be available after round one.

TE - Washington just signed Zach Ertz, who gives them a veteran presence in the room, but that should not preclude them from either signing or drafting another.

S - I would still like to see Kam Curl return, but free agency is loaded at the position, and there may actually be some play-making upgrades.

CB - The Commanders used their first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on corners, and also picked up Kyu Blu Kelly (who I like a lot) on waivers. Still, there remain questions at the position, and a veteran presence could help this back end immensely.

WR - Kliff Kingsbury and company will need to replace the production Curtis Samuel is leaving behind. Dyami Brown has shown very little in his first three years, so another receiver to go along with McLaurin and Dotson will be needed.

G - I have guard lower on this list, as I think we can sign or draft a right tackle and move Andrew Wylie inside to left guard. However, a young veteran left guard in free agency would be a welcome addition, rendering Wylie a backup.

RB - This is not a huge need, but letting Gibson walk does open up the door for another playmaker to step in.

Offense

Offensive Tackle:

Tyron Smith 33 (LT) - Cowboys

Mekhi Becton 25 (LT/RT) - Jets

Jonah Williams 26 (RT) - Bengals

Mike Onwenu 26 (RT) - Patriots

Center:

Tyler Biadasz 26 - Cowboys

Lloyd Cushenberry 26 - Broncos

Conner Williams 27 (C/G) - Dolphins

Guard:

Jonah Jackson 27 - Lions

John Simpson 26 - Ravens

Robert Hunt 27 - Dolphins

Wide Receiver:

Marquise Brown 26 - Cardinals

Gabe Davis 24 - Bills

Running Back:

D’Andre Swift 25 - Eagles

Defense

EDGE:

Dorance Armstrong 27 - Cowboys

Jonathan Greenard 26 - Texans

Danielle Hunter 29 - Vikings

Bryce Huff 25 - Jets

Clelin Ferrell 26 - 49ers

Josh Uche 25 - Patriots

Linebacker:

Patrick Queen 24 - Ravens

Willie Gay 26 - Chiefs

Devin White 25 - Bucs

Jordyn Brooks 26 - Seahawks

Cornerback:

Jourdan Lewis 28 - Cowboys

Sean Murphy-Bunting 26 - Titans

Jeff Okudah 25 - Falcons

Safety:

Justin Simmons 30 - Broncos

Geno Stone 24 - Ravens

Xavier McKinney 25 - Giants

Julian Blackmon 26- Colts

Mock Signings:

Dorance Armstrong: 3yrs/33M (‘24 cap hit - $8M )

) Mike Onwenu: 3yrs/30M (‘24 cap hit - $5M )

) Geno Stone: 4yrs/36M (‘24 cap hit - $4M )

) Lloyd Cushenberry: 4yrs/35M (‘24 cap hit - $4M )

) Jourdan Lewis: 2yrs/15M (‘24 cap hit - $6M )

) Devin White: 1yr/8M (with built in incentives)