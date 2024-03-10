Brandon Coleman Would Bring Flexibility and Athleticism to the Commanders’ Offensive Line

Brandon Coleman, OT
School: TCU | Conference: Big 12
College Experience: Senior | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’4.5” / 314 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-6
Player Comparison: T.J. Clemmings
Player Overview
Brandon Coleman has been all over the map. He was born in Virginia, but spent most of his upbringing in Germany. Basketball was his first sport; he didn’t play football until he returned to United States, at 16 years old. Because he came to the sport late, he was continued playing football at a junior college in Texas. Standout play led him to being a three-star transfer prospect that chose to play for TCU. A season-ending injury only allowed him to play in only four games, but he was able to come back and play in 11 games at both guard spots in 2021. The Horned Frogs’ run to the 2022 National Championship Game was led by the play of the offensive line where Coleman started the entire season at left tackle. He was named a team captain in 2023 and played both left tackle and left guard, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors and a Senior Bowl invitation. An explosive athlete, Coleman was listed on Bruce Feldman’s 2023 Freaks List.
Strengths
- Broad individual with good arm length
- Quick off the snap with good pop in his hands
- Quick feet help him mirror and stay on balance when blocking
- Athleticism allows him to pull and block in space
- Experience at OG and OT
Weaknesses
- Pad level is often too high
- Occasionally ducks head and lunges to block and gets beat badly
- Relies too much for upper body to generate power
- Struggles with quick change of direction because of lack of flexibility
Let’s See His Work
Coleman is #77, playing left tackle
Coleman is #77, playing left guard
How He Fits on the Commanders
Other than Samuel Cosmi, none of the starting positions on the Commanders’ offensive line are settled. A position move from right tackle to left guard might improve Andrew Wylie’s play, but that isn’t a guarantee. Injuries robbed Ricky Stromberg and Braedan Daniels from playing any role for the team. Stromberg looked good in limited snaps, so there is hope he may start or be quality depth. Daniels is a complete question mark. Even if Adam Peters and the front office find help for the offensive line in free agency, they should still be looking for help in the draft.
With experience at both guard spots and left tackle, Brandon Coleman is a versatile lineman that will be give the Commanders flexibility along the offensive line. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him playing tackle in the NFL, but many see his ceiling being highest at guard. With his quick feet and ability to be stout at the point of attack, he can contribute in any blocking scheme. If the Commanders are looking to add an athletic offensive lineman on Day 3, Coleman might be the best candidate.
