All aTwitter: 10 March 2024 - Trades, extensions and rumors ahead of free agent negotiating window opening

It was an honor to serve as the keynote speaker for this year’s @WomenGivingBack luncheon on #InternationalWomansDay! It was a room full of women wanting to have an impact supporting each other! Loved all of it! #WomenEmpowerment #WomenGivingBack #WomenSupportingWomen pic.twitter.com/bVUCEQIqo6 — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) March 9, 2024

A little rain never hurt anybody ️



It’s select-a-seat weekend❗️#HTTC pic.twitter.com/QEcRZe4Ox3 — Commanders Field (@CommandersField) March 9, 2024

Time to claim some seats ️ pic.twitter.com/ymK0D01LwT — Commanders Field (@CommandersField) March 9, 2024

Trending: As free agency nears, #Commanders QB Sam Howell has been linked to trade rumors with multiple NFL teams.



According to @BenStandig with The Athletic, two NFL front office executives have suggested that they would trade “at least a fourth-round pick” for Howell. pic.twitter.com/5Y4w45LQVU — brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 9, 2024

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine, @MoveTheSticks updates his prospect rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft, with shake-ups at two loaded positions: WR and OT. Plus, a pair of quarterbacks vault up the board. Check out the full rundown, 1-50.https://t.co/iLU3lloR3s pic.twitter.com/V8aj8g9uQb — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 10, 2024

The Chargers are open to trade offers for many veteran players including Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, per sources. There are teams interested but many around the league are willing to wait to see if the Chargers cut them soon. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2024

Also always interesting to see how quickly the money dries up in free agency. Two years ago we had 35 players sign multi year contracts worth $10+ million in March free agency time. Last year 25 but that was a poor class. Im sure many are planning on a lot more than 35. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2024

As we get excited about all of the contracts about to be signed here is a look back at the $10M+ multiyear signings from 2022.



Red means cut/traded/paycut; yellow questionable roster/contract status for 2024 pic.twitter.com/jp3Z1hdh3k — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2024

The #Bengals are re-signing G Cody Ford, source says. One-year deal for Ford, who would’ve been a free agent in a few days. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2024

The fifth- and sixth-round picks that the Broncos are receiving from the Browns in the Jerry Jeudy trade are both in this year's draft, another source says. The trade becomes official Wednesday. https://t.co/f3PLG9jAwu — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 9, 2024

The #Browns have now traded for Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick and a pick swap, and traded for Jerry Jeudy for a fifth and sixth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2024

The Eagles re-sign Brandon Graham to a one-year deal, the team announces. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 9, 2024

The Eagles have been shopping both Josh Sweat and Haasan Riddick for the last few weeks. Look for Philadelphia to aggressively pursue Bryce Huff in free agency. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2024

#Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is remaining with Seattle on a restructured deal, source says: Two years, $30 million with a max value of $34 million with nearly $13 million guaranteed this year. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2024

Lockett originally had a salary cap charge of about $27M on a $17M salary. Based on @MikeGarafolo report it sounds like he dropped his salary to $13M and kept 2025 intact. My guess is the new cap number will be about $13.75M and perhaps a little lower if a void year. #Seahawks — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2024

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike's four-year, $98 million deal is real solid. If you consider the tag, could be seen as a three-year, $75.898 million extension.



• $25M signing bonus.

• $53.5M in 2024-25, fully guaranteed.

• $22M base for '26, vests as guaranteed in March '25. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2024

team record (and QB) when recording zero takeaways in games last 3 years:



0-9: DET (Jared Goff)

0-7: WAS (Sam Howell)

0-3: LV (Aidan O'Connell)

0-8: CAR (Bryce Young)

1-18: JAX (Trevor Lawrence)

1-12: CHI (Justin Fields)

1-11: TB (Baker Mayfield)

1-8: HOU (Davis Mills)

1-7: DAL… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 9, 2024

Here are the #Jets big March signings since 2014. Maybe just call it March Sadness. pic.twitter.com/wjKo3fcmxh — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2024

Malcolm Butler has retired from the NFL.



He’ll forever be remembered for one of the biggest INT’s in Super Bowl history.



pic.twitter.com/OcZOxcm1VI — Beyond the Monster (@BeyondtheMnstr) March 10, 2024

Maybe Gen Z is gonna be alright. pic.twitter.com/WCHnfcOd5v — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 8, 2024

