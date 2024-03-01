Jamin Davis won’t serve jail time for his reckless driving conviction

Jamin Davis is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the Washington Commanders will need to make a decision on his 5th-year option before the May 2nd deadline.

Davis has had a legal case with potential jail time hanging over his head since last summer, but that has now been resolved, and he will be available to the team for all activities this year. Davis was convicted of reckless driving and had a plea deal for a maximum of eight days of incarceration. A judge rejected that deal and a new court date was set. A jury trial was held, and now Davis isn’t facing any jail time, a much better result for him than the original 30-day sentence and the plea agreement.

On March 28, 2022, Davis was cited for going 114 mph in a 45 mph zone on Loudoun County Parkway at Evergreen Ridge Drive. He was convicted in Loudoun County District of reckless driving (speeding more than 20 miles above the speed limit, in excess of 85 mph), which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and punishable with up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine. In appealing the conviction, Davis originally requested a jury trial for Monday in Loudoun County Circuit Court. But he withdrew that request and submitted a plea bargain for a maximum of eight days of active incarceration. Judge Stephen E. Sincavage rejected the proposed deal, and further scheduling is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. The incident was Davis’s second conviction in about three months. He was charged with reckless driving on Dec. 19, 2021, but it was amended to an infraction (19 mph over the speed limit), and he paid a $150 fine.