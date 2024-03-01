Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Three veterans are being released

It’s Combine week, but teams are still busy shaping their rosters for the new season. The Washington Commanders have changed their leadership with new GM Adam Peters and new HC Dan Quinn, and that usually means big changes to the roster. Washington announced two roster cuts today, and another one that will happen at the start of the new league year this month.

Left Tackle Charles Leno Jr. and TE Logan Thomas have both been released, and the team will save $13.8 million in cap space this year. Both were starters on the offense and have been for years. Leno was late roster cut by the Bears in 2021, Ron Rivera’s second with the team. Washington quickly signed him, and made him their starting left tackle. He has held that position for the last three seasons, but will now need to be replaced. Leno ended last season on injured reserve with a calf injury.

We have released T Charles Leno Jr. and TE Logan Thomas pic.twitter.com/auRb511TE7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 1, 2024

The #Commanders have informed starting LT Charles Leno that they are releasing him, source said. He is scheduled for hip surgery next week. pic.twitter.com/UGdDuH8L3J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2024

Logan Thomas was a former quarterback who switched to tight end in the NFL. He was one of Rivera’s early free agent signings in 2020, and has been the starting TE when healthy. Thomas dealt with several injuries over the years in Washington, and now the team is moving on. He started 49 regular season games over four seasons.

The #Commanders are releasing TE Logan Thomas, sources say. Thomas was due $6.5 million this upcoming season, including a $500k roster bonus later this month.



Thomas, 32, had 55 catches for 496 yards and 4 TDs last season — his highest output in all three categories since 2020. pic.twitter.com/gPCuoioFbk — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 1, 2024

The Washington Commanders will also be releasing center Nick Gates who was signed in free agency last year. Gates was the starter heading into the season, but after seven games, he was benched for veteran Tyler Larsen. Gates returned to his starting role at the end of the season, starting the last three games.