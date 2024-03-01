All aTwitter: 1 March 2024 - NFL investigated reasons why points per game dropped in ‘22-’23

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Fred’s passionate about what the No. 2 pick means for the franchise— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 29, 2024
Pending the approval of NFL owners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer plan to sell their 4.8% stake in the Steelers to an investor group led by Art Rooney II and Thomas Tull at a valuation of a little more than $4 billion, source confirmed (1st reported by @GillianTan and…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024
"At a valuation" means their percentage is based off a full team value of $4B. Not that their 4.8% is worth $4B. Have to also factor in debt and a discount for non-control.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024
Not huge news tbh. Harris and Blitzer had to sell their minority interest in the Steelers because they bought the Commanders for $6.05 billion last year.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024
This is triggering for Washington fans. https://t.co/GhYMPLqt3j— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 29, 2024
Josh Harris sat in on six QB interviews at the combine, source confirmed, but I’m told he was there to observe rather than ask questions.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 29, 2024
The meetings were led by GM Adam Peters and included Coach Dan Quinn, AGM Lance Newmark and others.
From an article I wrote in December on Josh Harris’ approach to decision making. (Harris said this quote at the Economic Club event): pic.twitter.com/svjYfNrrr8— John Keim (@john_keim) February 29, 2024
The six QB interviews Josh Harris sat in on — the obvious three, plus JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix — were the only QB formal interviews the Commanders did at the Combine, per source.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 29, 2024
My level of concern on Josh Harris sitting in on meetings of the QB prospects that will make or break his franchise in his first 3 or 4 years as an owner? Zippy. None.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 29, 2024
Sitting in to watch Peters and Newmark as an owner new to the sport is smart.
Rick Snider’s Washington gives Washington Commanders owner a free pass on attending Combine interviews. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/p6yvnHxJ1g— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 29, 2024
Ready to join the team?— Washington Commanders Community (@commandersCR) February 29, 2024
Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the game, Commanders Flag Football welcomes players of all skill levels serving youth athletes pre-k through 8th grade
No experience required – our @NFLFLAG leagues offer a no-contact, inclusive environment… pic.twitter.com/hWFlpO7lu9
Alexander Mattison was due $3.35M in salary for 2024. He joins a glut of impending free agent running backs. https://t.co/toLlu2bdn7— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 1, 2024
Teams want to use the draft to get younger and cheaper at most positions...but off ball LB might be the exception?— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 29, 2024
Talked w @MikeRenner_ this week about what makes the position unique, and why free agency has more appeal: https://t.co/25po4TiBC7
YouTube: https://t.co/xAbvbTRc3C pic.twitter.com/7rVuN0eN1e
Free agents choose teams in the NFL based on:— Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) February 29, 2024
1) Money
2) Money
3) Winning
CFB had an arms race because the facilities are/were part of the draw, before they got paid. Not one NFL FA is choosing a team based on new practice facility lockers and more efficient hot/cold tub setups https://t.co/N4RpqfopeQ
@richeisen— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 29, 2024
Our humble host finally got to meet his quarterback JJ McCarthy! And who he was with made it even better!#NFL #NFLCombine #NFLDraft @AlbertBreer @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/iZzrwup1RQ
I've been coming to the NFL Souting Combine since 2002 & it's always been one of my favorite weeks of the year! Here's why I'm fired up for the 2024 version- pic.twitter.com/7h7K0Jk7J3— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 29, 2024
4.49u for DL Chop Robinson.— NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024
Absolutely flying.
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9UjjsGhQvZ
I knew Braden Fiske could move but my God— Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) February 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/tbeuk4v1Pj
Yes, I’m told there was validated belief from the #Jets that WR Mecole Hardman, frustrated by his lack-of usage, leaked game plans to the opposition, as implied by several players (Sauce Gardner, Kenny Yeboah) today.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 29, 2024
Not just the #Eagles game, but also the #Chiefs.… pic.twitter.com/d6LlvPnDaJ
Had some fun seeing if I could completely turn over the Saints' 2025 roster if they mostly go all in (as they have to) in 2024.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 29, 2024
Nope.
Still can't get around restructuring at least Derek Carr.
And look how desiccated this roster would be anyway.
(Notes in the next tweet.) pic.twitter.com/qMnyBfuUyG
The NFL dug into the data to try to understand why scoring dropped over the last two seasons (45.6 ppg in 2012-21, excl. '20 vs. 43.7 ppg in 2022-23).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024
Some reasons they found:
Pace of play (-0.9 PPG): shorter passes, longer drives -> one fewer drive per team
More backup QBs…
Not among the reasons, per the NFL's data analysis:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024
-Worse offensive efficiency. There was no real drop in performance of starting QBs.
-Worse OL in pass pro. The time to pressure/sack was similar
-Change in officiating emphasis. Similar rates off/def. live ball fouls.
The NFL tested optical tracking for line-to-gain rulings in New York, Miami and at the Super Bowl. If NFL owners support it, it could be end of the chain gang in the near future.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024
The NFL competition committee will not make a proposal, the league’s Troy Vincent said, to amend the rule awarding possession of the ball to the defense via a touchback on a fumble through the end zone.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 29, 2024
Wrapping up NFL competition committee meetings on potential rules changes, per league officials including executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent …— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 29, 2024
• Special teams coordinators will meet Saturday and try to craft modified kickoff rules that deliver an acceptable…
46-year old @TomBrady ran a faster 40-yard dash than he did at the combine over 20 years ago— NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024
(via @nobull) pic.twitter.com/QP1lda50gG
Texas Tech's Tyler Owens, who's a favorite to post the fastest 40 at this year's NFL combine, doesn't "believe in space," as in "other planets," and feels flat-earth theories have some "valid points." pic.twitter.com/jE2jv9vyLv— Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 29, 2024
Illinois TE Tip Reiman a firm member of “Birds Aren’t Real” movement.— Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) February 29, 2024
“Have you ever seen a baby pigeon?”
“How do we know that power lines aren’t pigeon recharging stations?”
the hard hitting moments of the combine
NEWS: Old Dominion is hiring Maryland assistant Mike Jones as its next head coach, sources told me and @PeteThamel. Jones is an ODU alum who led the Monarchs to two NCAA tournaments as a player in the 1990s. Was one of the best high school coaches in the country at DeMatha.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 29, 2024
when it's a leap year so you have to wait an extra day for football season pic.twitter.com/e1PbwArfvx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 29, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...