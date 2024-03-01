All aTwitter: 1 March 2024 - NFL investigated reasons why points per game dropped in ‘22-’23

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Fred’s passionate about what the No. 2 pick means for the franchise — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 29, 2024

Pending the approval of NFL owners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer plan to sell their 4.8% stake in the Steelers to an investor group led by Art Rooney II and Thomas Tull at a valuation of a little more than $4 billion, source confirmed (1st reported by @GillianTan and… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024

"At a valuation" means their percentage is based off a full team value of $4B. Not that their 4.8% is worth $4B. Have to also factor in debt and a discount for non-control. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024

Not huge news tbh. Harris and Blitzer had to sell their minority interest in the Steelers because they bought the Commanders for $6.05 billion last year. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024

This is triggering for Washington fans. https://t.co/GhYMPLqt3j — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 29, 2024

Josh Harris sat in on six QB interviews at the combine, source confirmed, but I’m told he was there to observe rather than ask questions.



The meetings were led by GM Adam Peters and included Coach Dan Quinn, AGM Lance Newmark and others. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 29, 2024

From an article I wrote in December on Josh Harris’ approach to decision making. (Harris said this quote at the Economic Club event): pic.twitter.com/svjYfNrrr8 — John Keim (@john_keim) February 29, 2024

The six QB interviews Josh Harris sat in on — the obvious three, plus JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix — were the only QB formal interviews the Commanders did at the Combine, per source. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 29, 2024

My level of concern on Josh Harris sitting in on meetings of the QB prospects that will make or break his franchise in his first 3 or 4 years as an owner? Zippy. None.



Sitting in to watch Peters and Newmark as an owner new to the sport is smart. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 29, 2024

Rick Snider’s Washington gives Washington Commanders owner a free pass on attending Combine interviews. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/p6yvnHxJ1g — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 29, 2024

Ready to join the team?



Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the game, Commanders Flag Football welcomes players of all skill levels serving youth athletes pre-k through 8th grade



No experience required – our @NFLFLAG leagues offer a no-contact, inclusive environment… pic.twitter.com/hWFlpO7lu9 — Washington Commanders Community (@commandersCR) February 29, 2024

Alexander Mattison was due $3.35M in salary for 2024. He joins a glut of impending free agent running backs. https://t.co/toLlu2bdn7 — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 1, 2024

Teams want to use the draft to get younger and cheaper at most positions...but off ball LB might be the exception?



Talked w @MikeRenner_ this week about what makes the position unique, and why free agency has more appeal: https://t.co/25po4TiBC7



YouTube: https://t.co/xAbvbTRc3C pic.twitter.com/7rVuN0eN1e — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 29, 2024

Free agents choose teams in the NFL based on:

1) Money

2) Money

3) Winning



CFB had an arms race because the facilities are/were part of the draw, before they got paid. Not one NFL FA is choosing a team based on new practice facility lockers and more efficient hot/cold tub setups https://t.co/N4RpqfopeQ — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) February 29, 2024

I've been coming to the NFL Souting Combine since 2002 & it's always been one of my favorite weeks of the year! Here's why I'm fired up for the 2024 version- pic.twitter.com/7h7K0Jk7J3 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 29, 2024

I knew Braden Fiske could move but my God



pic.twitter.com/tbeuk4v1Pj — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) February 29, 2024

Yes, I’m told there was validated belief from the #Jets that WR Mecole Hardman, frustrated by his lack-of usage, leaked game plans to the opposition, as implied by several players (Sauce Gardner, Kenny Yeboah) today.



Not just the #Eagles game, but also the #Chiefs.… pic.twitter.com/d6LlvPnDaJ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 29, 2024

Had some fun seeing if I could completely turn over the Saints' 2025 roster if they mostly go all in (as they have to) in 2024.



Nope.



Still can't get around restructuring at least Derek Carr.



And look how desiccated this roster would be anyway.



(Notes in the next tweet.) pic.twitter.com/qMnyBfuUyG — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 29, 2024

The NFL dug into the data to try to understand why scoring dropped over the last two seasons (45.6 ppg in 2012-21, excl. '20 vs. 43.7 ppg in 2022-23).



Some reasons they found:



Pace of play (-0.9 PPG): shorter passes, longer drives -> one fewer drive per team



More backup QBs… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024

Not among the reasons, per the NFL's data analysis:



-Worse offensive efficiency. There was no real drop in performance of starting QBs.



-Worse OL in pass pro. The time to pressure/sack was similar



-Change in officiating emphasis. Similar rates off/def. live ball fouls. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024

The NFL tested optical tracking for line-to-gain rulings in New York, Miami and at the Super Bowl. If NFL owners support it, it could be end of the chain gang in the near future. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 29, 2024

The NFL competition committee will not make a proposal, the league’s Troy Vincent said, to amend the rule awarding possession of the ball to the defense via a touchback on a fumble through the end zone. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 29, 2024

Wrapping up NFL competition committee meetings on potential rules changes, per league officials including executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent …



• Special teams coordinators will meet Saturday and try to craft modified kickoff rules that deliver an acceptable… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 29, 2024

46-year old @TomBrady ran a faster 40-yard dash than he did at the combine over 20 years ago



(via @nobull) pic.twitter.com/QP1lda50gG — NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024

Texas Tech's Tyler Owens, who's a favorite to post the fastest 40 at this year's NFL combine, doesn't "believe in space," as in "other planets," and feels flat-earth theories have some "valid points." pic.twitter.com/jE2jv9vyLv — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 29, 2024

Illinois TE Tip Reiman a firm member of “Birds Aren’t Real” movement.



“Have you ever seen a baby pigeon?”

“How do we know that power lines aren’t pigeon recharging stations?”



the hard hitting moments of the combine — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) February 29, 2024

NEWS: Old Dominion is hiring Maryland assistant Mike Jones as its next head coach, sources told me and @PeteThamel. Jones is an ODU alum who led the Monarchs to two NCAA tournaments as a player in the 1990s. Was one of the best high school coaches in the country at DeMatha. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 29, 2024

when it's a leap year so you have to wait an extra day for football season pic.twitter.com/e1PbwArfvx — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 29, 2024

