Film Study: A Closer Look at Olu Fashanu - Positives and Negatives

With the NFL Draft just a couple of months away, it’s time for me to get back to Watchin’ Film With Phil after a pretty lengthy pause. This year, I’m planning on taking a closer look at several players before the draft, as well as all the Commanders' picks in the draft.

The goal of these videos is to search for not only the good in each player but the bad as well. For some of these prospects, that’s not always an easy task. Take 6-foot-6, 317 lb left tackle Olu Fashanu, for example...this guy only gave up one sack his entire time at Penn State. That said, I was able to find a few things. Check out the video below for more details.

Olu Fashanu

Here’s a summary of the key points from the video above (via ChatGPT) with time stamps for easy navigation.

00:04 - Introduction to Olu Fashanu, highlighting his remarkable achievement of not giving up a sack throughout the season.

- Introduction to Olu Fashanu, highlighting his remarkable achievement of not giving up a sack throughout the season. 00:37 - Analysis of Fashanu’s performance, noting minimal negatives and emphasizing his exceptional run situations and quarterback protection.

- Analysis of Fashanu’s performance, noting minimal negatives and emphasizing his exceptional run situations and quarterback protection. 03:09 - A critical look at one specific play that might contradict the no-sack achievement, questioning whether it was overlooked.

- A critical look at one specific play that might contradict the no-sack achievement, questioning whether it was overlooked. 03:32 - Discussion on Fashanu’s run blocking, acknowledging his strength and potential despite needing some improvement on holding blocks.

- Discussion on Fashanu’s run blocking, acknowledging his strength and potential despite needing some improvement on holding blocks. 06:22 - Summary of Fashanu’s areas for improvement

- Summary of Fashanu’s areas for improvement 06:50 - Highlighting Fashanu’s upside, showing instances where he effectively dominates in blocking, supporting the notion that his best performances are yet to come.

- Highlighting Fashanu’s upside, showing instances where he effectively dominates in blocking, supporting the notion that his best performances are yet to come. 07:10 - A specific play is analyzed where Fashanu’s high base allowed defenders to get underneath him. Despite his efforts to anchor and use his size to his advantage, there are moments when quicker/smaller defenders can challenge him.

- A specific play is analyzed where Fashanu’s high base allowed defenders to get underneath him. Despite his efforts to anchor and use his size to his advantage, there are moments when quicker/smaller defenders can challenge him. 08:30 - The analysis shifts to a positive note, focusing on instances where Fashanu effectively uses his strength to dominate defenders. His ability to drive defenders back and create space for the offense is highlighted as a key asset.

- The analysis shifts to a positive note, focusing on instances where Fashanu effectively uses his strength to dominate defenders. His ability to drive defenders back and create space for the offense is highlighted as a key asset. 09:45 - Fashanu’s technique and hand usage are discussed, with particular attention to his ability to recover and adjust his blocks. This adaptability showcases his potential to excel at the professional level.

- Fashanu’s technique and hand usage are discussed, with particular attention to his ability to recover and adjust his blocks. This adaptability showcases his potential to excel at the professional level. 11:20 - The video concludes with an overall assessment of Fashanu’s draft prospects. It suggests that while there are areas for improvement, his physical tools, technique, and potential make him a valuable asset for any team. His performance could see him taken early in the draft, with the expectation that he will develop into a key player.

Don’t forget to subscribe on YouTube so you don’t miss a single episode!