All aTwitter: 9 February 2024 - New Commanders coaches: Brian Johnson for the QBs, Jason Simmons for the DBs

This will likely be as a pass-game coordinator role and should be done soon, I’m told.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024
Big get for Dan Quinn. Johnson is good with quarterbacks and Philly finished top-eight in total offense and points last year. https://t.co/XK1o6B6Tt8
Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson is joining the Commanders' offensive staff, source confirms (@JFowlerESPN 1st).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 8, 2024
The title TBD. Johnson was Philly's QB coach before the OC promotion. Had heard Washington was eyeing him following the Quonn hire but seemed a stretch for OC role that…
Philly fans wanna get rid of everyone as soon as a pass falls incomplete. I wouldn’t judge Johnson’s hire based on their fan reaction… https://t.co/j2jjsz3ZFc— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 8, 2024
I think it sucks that Brian Johnson was the scapegoat for an offense that he very clearly was not the father of, but if this is what it takes to kill Sirianni’s system once and for all, then so be it. BJ is going to get a chance to actually be an OC eventually instead of just the…— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) January 23, 2024
In re Brian Johnson in Philly:— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 8, 2024
"He had a great rapport w\ Hurts & helped him be his best in '22 ... He has potential to succeed but ran into buzzsaw taking over playcalling duties for a team with SB or bust aspirations and a fan base that has zero tolerance for learning curves" https://t.co/agt94q7BSw
Brian Johnson has a long track record of working with QBs. Was with Dak Prescott at Miss State. Obviously worked w Jalen Hurts in Philly. This is a solid move for Washington pic.twitter.com/0l3mrwT3OI— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 8, 2024
Brian Johnson's coordinating debut for Eagles last year was not a smash hit, but he has the up-and-comer reputation. If this setup works out, having him under Kingsbury might provide a degree of insurance against either being poached quickly.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 8, 2024
Did the Eagles collapse this year? Yes. But their offense was still quite good. 7th in yards, 8th in points. Commanders getting Brian Johnson a solid move, especially w a young QB coming— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 8, 2024
The Commanders are hiring Jason Simmons as DBs coach and defensive pass game coordinator, source confirmed (1st by @JFowlerESPN).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 8, 2024
Another hire: Commanders adding Raiders defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons, source confirms. Simmons will have the same role in Washington.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 8, 2024
Commanders' new defensive PGC Jason Simmons played in the NFL for nine years and has coached DBs in the NFL for 13 more. This ain't Brent Vieselmeyer.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 8, 2024
Simmons spent a lot of time on the same Packers staff as new DC Joe Whitt Jr. Looks like Washington have now hired pass-game coordinators on both sides of the ball https://t.co/57kEedLAxQ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 8, 2024
Kliff Kingsbury & Brian Johnson have impressive track records of developing quarterbacks.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 8, 2024
Joe Whitt Jr. & Jason Simmons have impressive track records of developing defensive backs.
Washington has been bad at player development for years. That now may be changing.#Commanders
Commanders are assembling a credible staff on both sides of the ball. Seahawks do not have an OC or DC yet.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 8, 2024
I'm told the #Seahawks are currently between Chip Kelly and Eric Bieniemy for their vacant offensive coordinator position.— Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) February 8, 2024
Seahawks are eager to settle on a candidate soon to finalize its staff & Geno Smith's fate before his contract fully guarantees on Feb 16th.
In addition to blocking Washington from interviewing TE coach Lunda Wells, the Cowboys denied the Commanders from speaking with DBs coach Al Harris, per a source.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 8, 2024
They were given permission so speak with assistant DL coach Sharrif Floyd and quality control coach/defensive assistant Pete Ohnegian.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 8, 2024
"I just found out right now that Dan Quinn is the Head Coach of the Washington Commanders..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2024
He does a great job and he gets the most out of the guys he coaches" ~ @Tp__5
You're off the grid #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UGpctnpBdj
Here’s a list of Cowboys defensive free agents:— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) February 7, 2024
CB Stephon Gilmore
DE Dorance Armstrong
SS Jayron Kearse
CB Jourdan Lewis
DE Dante Fowler Jr.
DT Jonathan Hankins
DT Neville Gallimore
Anytime a Coordinator takes a HC job elsewhere you see a handful of guys from the…
Dan Quinn won a Super Bowl in Seattle.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 8, 2024
His defense was TOUGH!
I spoke with former Seahawks LB @KJ_WRIGHT34 about Quinn joining Washington.
K.J. told me, "they're going to play with a lot of energy...I can't wait to see these guys come to life and be a team that is respected." pic.twitter.com/tv2KniEq3c
The #chiefs had former OC Eric Bieniemy actually get up in front of the offense the day before the AFC Championship Game and speak to them and go through the install of a play. The inside scoop on EB’s visit and its impact. My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/cDXiS5KfmQ— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 7, 2024
Valdes-Scantling said they used to tune EB out cause he yelled all the time but he realized he missed him seeing him again…lol that’s a wild thing to say about your coach..basically they paid him no mind— Dre (@DCSportsDre) February 8, 2024
"Pete Carroll not being the Head Coach of the Seahawks wasn't John Schneider's decision..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2024
I don't think Pete knew it was coming and I think that move came from the top" @JayGlazer #PMSLiVe pic.twitter.com/LkXGy3xEYx
.@EmmittSmith22 was shocked to find out that Mike McCarthy was retained@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/sfYpsovsx5— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 8, 2024
“He’s selling the fanbase fool’s gold every year… if they would’ve got Bill Belichick, they got something”@terrellowens on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys@heykayadams @DeSeanJackson10 pic.twitter.com/AsYJFxftNc— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 8, 2024
"My Achilles ruptured so fast that I had no real pain in my Achilles..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2024
I've never had to rehab something and it's been a good progress" ~ @KirkCousins8 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jhAYcQtpcm
Peyton Manning is a long-time believer that halftime adjustments are a myth...— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 8, 2024
So we asked around the league, and the results may surprise you #NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/jpzpfJoAcb
Baker and Steve Young have a hot mic here on Up & Adams set. Baker basically tells Steve Young he’s coming back to Tampa and bringing “a couple pieces back.”— JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) February 7, 2024
Steve Young mentions how Baker has found a place for his “career.”
LETS FUCKING BAKE pic.twitter.com/g0y6nVGnC0
NFLPA Exec Dir. Lloyd Howell says he wants the union to have enough money to strike for a year -- that's about $12B. "We're a long way off."— Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) February 7, 2024
NFLPA had $783M in net assets per @Sportico look at their tax returns.
JUST IN: Per @uflsifn, QB Jordan Ta’amu is returning to the DC Defenders.— Christian Paolantonio (@CPaolantonio_) February 8, 2024
MAJOR return for DC and will surely put the rest of the league on notice. #UFL | #DefendDC pic.twitter.com/iJREZptp42
"I've known Cody Rhodes for a long time and I expected this reaction from the fans..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2024
The American Dream Dusty Rhodes and my old man were boys" ~ @TheRock #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pZNpIrLPSp
