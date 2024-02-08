 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson hired to a “prominent offensive staff role”

Tracking Washington’s assistant coach search

By Scott Jennings
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and he spent the rest of the month searching for his new head coach. That list was slimmed down to 4 candidates after the two youngest OCs on the list decided to stay with their current teams. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has been hired as the Commanders next head coach, and he has assessed the previous coaching staff, and started to fill out his new staff. The offensive and defensive coordinator positions were filled yesterday by Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr respectively. And he’ll also have to decide if special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor can survive another change at head coach.

Quinn’s first reported hire for his coaching staff was former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator. Kingsbury spent last season at USC, working with this year’s expected 1st overall pick, QB Caleb Williams. Washington is expected to draft a QB, and there are three currently in the discussion for their #2 overall pick. Kingsbury will have a highly drafted QB, and last year’s starter, Sam Howell, to work with in his first year with Washington. He is reportedly working on filling his staff, but no names have been reported.

Dan Quinn’s second hire was one that was reported as likely as soon as he was linked to the Washington job. Dallas Cowboys pass game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. will follow Quinn to Washington, and run his defense here. Whitt was considered a candidate to replace Quinn in Dallas, but he chose to follow his boss. Dallas is reportedly interviewing former Commanders HC Ron Rivera for their open DC job.

Washington has been working to fill out their new coaching staff. They made several requests to the Dallas Cowboys after poaching two of their coaches. Dallas denied most of them, but did allow two of their defensive assistants to interview with Washington. The Commanders also made requests for assistants from the Raiders and Giants.

Washington reportedly made their first big hire under OC Kliff Kingsbury. The Commanders interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their OC job, before going with Kingsbury. Johnson will still be joining Dan Quinn’s coach staff, but it will be in a “prominent offensive staff role” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. There has been speculation that he will be the QB coach and possibly have the pass game coordinator title.

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Washington Commanders Coaching Staff

Head Coach - Dan Quinn

Offensive Coordinator - Kliff Kingsbury

Defensive Coordinator - Joe Whitt Jr

Cowboys current coaching staff

Joe Whitt, secondary/Pass Game coordinator - Hired as Commanders DC

Al Harris, defensive backs coach - Cowboys denied interview request

Aden Durde, defensive line coach

Sharrif Floyd, quality control/asst. D-line - Cowboys approved interview request

Cannon Matthews, asst. defensive backs

Scott McCurley, linebackers coach

Pete Ohnegian, quality control/ defensive assistant - Cowboys approved interview request

Eric Simonelli, quality control/analytics

Darian Thompson, quality control/asst. LB

Rayna Stewart, asst. special teams

Harold Nash, strength & conditioning coordinator

Cedric Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

Kendall Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

