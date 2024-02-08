Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson hired to a “prominent offensive staff role”

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and he spent the rest of the month searching for his new head coach. That list was slimmed down to 4 candidates after the two youngest OCs on the list decided to stay with their current teams. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has been hired as the Commanders next head coach, and he has assessed the previous coaching staff, and started to fill out his new staff. The offensive and defensive coordinator positions were filled yesterday by Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr respectively. And he’ll also have to decide if special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor can survive another change at head coach.

Quinn’s first reported hire for his coaching staff was former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator. Kingsbury spent last season at USC, working with this year’s expected 1st overall pick, QB Caleb Williams. Washington is expected to draft a QB, and there are three currently in the discussion for their #2 overall pick. Kingsbury will have a highly drafted QB, and last year’s starter, Sam Howell, to work with in his first year with Washington. He is reportedly working on filling his staff, but no names have been reported.

Dan Quinn’s second hire was one that was reported as likely as soon as he was linked to the Washington job. Dallas Cowboys pass game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. will follow Quinn to Washington, and run his defense here. Whitt was considered a candidate to replace Quinn in Dallas, but he chose to follow his boss. Dallas is reportedly interviewing former Commanders HC Ron Rivera for their open DC job.

Washington has been working to fill out their new coaching staff. They made several requests to the Dallas Cowboys after poaching two of their coaches. Dallas denied most of them, but did allow two of their defensive assistants to interview with Washington. The Commanders also made requests for assistants from the Raiders and Giants.

Washington reportedly made their first big hire under OC Kliff Kingsbury. The Commanders interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their OC job, before going with Kingsbury. Johnson will still be joining Dan Quinn’s coach staff, but it will be in a “prominent offensive staff role” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. There has been speculation that he will be the QB coach and possibly have the pass game coordinator title.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Brian Johnson hired for a prominent offensive staff role:

The #Commanders are expected to hire former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson to a prominent offensive staff role, per source.



Johnson, who guided Philly’s offense last year, interviewed for several head coaching jobs this cycle. pic.twitter.com/iNsR8TMkEE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024

Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson will join the Commanders offensive staff, per sources. (@JFowlerESPN 1st)

Johnson was a hot name after the Eagles moved on from him. He met with the Browns, Bucs, Saints, along with talks with several other teams. He lands on Dan Quinn’s staff. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 8, 2024

More Cowboys requests:

They were given permission so speak with assistant DL coach Sharrif Floyd and quality control coach/defensive assistant Pete Ohnegian. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 8, 2024

Cowboys block Washington’s interview request:

The #Commanders put in a request to interview #Cowboys TEs coach Lunda Wells for their offensive line coach position under Dan Quinn, but Dallas blocked the request, sources say. Wells and DQ worked together for years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2024

Washington requested to interview Giants Assistant Special Teams Coach Mike Adams for their DBs coach:

Washington Commanders have put in a request to interview #NYGiants assistant special teams coach Mike Adams for their DB coaching job, per sources.

Adams, a 16-year NFL veteran and two-time Pro Bowl safety, is a New Jersey native like new HC Dan Quinn.

Adams served as special… — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 7, 2024

Washington to interview Raiders defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons:

#Raiders granted #Commanders permission to speak with defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons, per source.



Simmons worked closely with new coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. in Green Bay and is considered a prime candidate for a position on the defensive staff. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 5, 2024

Magic Johnson helped land Kliff Kingsbury:

From Super Bowl Live with @TomPelissero from Radio Row: Breaking down the key injuries this week, how Magic Johnson stepped in and helped the #Commanders land Kliff Kingsbury and Ron Rivera interviews with the #Cowboys today. pic.twitter.com/8tg7QMKNbI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2024

Joe Whitt Jr hired as new DC:

Joe Whitt Jr. is following Dan Quinn to Washington as the Commanders defensive coordinator. Whitt was the Cowboys secondary coach and passing game coordinator. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 5, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury hired as new OC:

The @Commanders and @KliffKingsbury have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal to make the ex-Cardinals and Texas Tech coach their offensive coordinator, sources say. This was pretty far down the road yesterday, but Washington wanted to complete its process with other candidates. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2024

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Washington Commanders Coaching Staff

Head Coach - Dan Quinn

Offensive Coordinator - Kliff Kingsbury

Defensive Coordinator - Joe Whitt Jr

Cowboys current coaching staff

Joe Whitt, secondary/Pass Game coordinator - Hired as Commanders DC

Al Harris, defensive backs coach - Cowboys denied interview request

Aden Durde, defensive line coach

Sharrif Floyd, quality control/asst. D-line - Cowboys approved interview request

Cannon Matthews, asst. defensive backs

Scott McCurley, linebackers coach

Pete Ohnegian, quality control/ defensive assistant - Cowboys approved interview request

Eric Simonelli, quality control/analytics

Darian Thompson, quality control/asst. LB

Rayna Stewart, asst. special teams

Harold Nash, strength & conditioning coordinator

Cedric Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

Kendall Smith, asst. strength & conditioning