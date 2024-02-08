All aTwitter: 8 February 2024 - Mahomes says that Chiefs players ‘had goosebumps’ listening to Eric Bieniemy speak

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
The #Commanders put in a request to interview #Cowboys TEs coach Lunda Wells for their offensive line coach position under Dan Quinn, but Dallas blocked the request, sources say. Wells and DQ worked together for years.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2024
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn joins @CraigHoffman LIVE at 4:45 p.m. Listen here: https://t.co/33gB5MRIvn pic.twitter.com/EgFyiMG7R4— The Team 980 (@team980) February 7, 2024
The teams best set up for the future pic.twitter.com/7cjwLHAtD2— PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says how much the Washington Commanders must pay to move up to No. 1 overall pick. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/avrM3oee7x— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 7, 2024
Commanders fans gotta like this - @TorreySmithWR believes with Dan Quinn in place, "For the first time in a long time I think players are going to view Washington as a place they want to go."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 7, 2024
Talking with @shawnemerriman about Commanders hiring Dan Quinn: "I love the hire. It brings in an identity...I think the world of Ron Rivera but he kind of got beat up in that regime change, having a fresh start will be good for Washington."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 7, 2024
Good insight from @JustinPugh on Kliff Kingsbury: "He doesnt get too high or too low...Unbelievable coach, he gets guys open..It's O-line friendly too bc the ball comes out fast."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 7, 2024
Here's one way the Commanders could overhaul the OL this offseason - It'll be interesting to see how the new guys value the players on rookie deals:— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 7, 2024
LT 1st\2nd Rd NFL Draft
LG Sign Kevin Zeitler 2\$20M
C Sign Tyler Biadasz 4\$30M
RG Sam Cosmi
RT Sign Jonah Williams 4\$60M
“Hard Shit with Good People” Dan Quinn T-shirts!#HTTC @BreakingT https://t.co/llPU3YOrl5— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 6, 2024
Answer: They all lost a Super Bowl before winning one. Will Kyle Shanahan be next? #49ers— Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) February 7, 2024
Stram, #Chiefs (SB 1/4)
Shula, #Colts/#Dolphins (3/7)
Landry, #Cowboys (5/6)
Vermeil, #Eagles/#Rams (15/34)
Cowher, #Steelers (30/40)
Reid, Eagles/Chiefs (39/54)
McVay, Rams (53/56) https://t.co/xkWwlfy6Uo
“Mike deserves to be a Buccaneer for life.”@bakermayfield would like to see the “band back together” with @MikeEvans13_ and the @Buccaneers.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/N9Vcr2DrMD— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 7, 2024
The Cowboys are interviewing Manual and not Al Harris. https://t.co/ehnBMfiSEi— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 8, 2024
A name to know in the WR class, UVA wideout Malik Washington has spent extended time with the Jets, Commanders, Browns and Raiders, a source said.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 7, 2024
AP All-American & First Team All-ACC selection ended the year with seven consecutive 100+ yard games.
QB Caleb Williams.— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 8, 2024
Climb the pocket. Throw the 9 route (from the opposite hash). pic.twitter.com/OG5mVsoabl
The Commanders met with the following players (defense) at the Tropical Bowl last month:— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 7, 2024
Elijah Chatman, DL/DT, SMU
Antonio Grier, LB, Arkansas
Al Blades Jr., CB, Duke
Jordan Anderson, SS, UCLA
Mase Funa, LB, Oregon
The Commanders have met with at least 309 college prospects in the last month. The events include the College Gridiron Showcase, the Hula Bowl, the Tropical Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl, and the Senior Bowl. We still have quite a way to go.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 7, 2024
Charted “catchable” throw rates from inside vs outside the pocket, excl screens/checkdowns (since 2021)— Football Insights (@fball_insights) February 7, 2024
Inside pocket has the larger sample and although depth/pressure/receivers impact numbers, hard to ignore extreme splits spanning multiple seasons pic.twitter.com/H0cwEHcTuU
Patrick Mahomes said that #Chiefs players had goosebumps listening to Eric Bieniemy as he spoke to the team prior to the game. https://t.co/q4Rcdz5VT2— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 7, 2024
Eric Bieniemy going back to KC?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 7, 2024
Who knows.
But one thing is for sure, EB loves those players and they love him.
EB actually spoke to the Chiefs offensive players before the AFC championship game in Baltimore.
Travis Kelce said, "one of my favorite coaches of all time." pic.twitter.com/tQp7mvOXoZ
"He & his agent need to get their heads out of their asses..."— Mitch Levy (@Mitch_Seattle) February 8, 2024
Did Lions OC Ben Johnson burn some bridges before staying with the #Lions ?
On Ep 274 ️@JasonLaCanfora shares with our audience what he's heard.
Here's link to the show:https://t.co/ByAg05aIBV pic.twitter.com/0LPZy8bKCv
Chris Simms is a big fan of Adam Peters' work but has real questions about the Commanders process and decision to hire Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/GG98rCDaxT— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 8, 2024
"No disrespect to Ben Johnson..."— Tim Murray (@1TimMurray) February 7, 2024
Why former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff believes Washington made the right hire in Dan Quinn as their next head coach@SumerSports | @VSiNLive pic.twitter.com/ckEaKhUTRs
Coaching staff update: Three coaches promoted, two added to staff ⤵️— New York Giants (@Giants) February 7, 2024
: https://t.co/kYp34Y3JNX pic.twitter.com/XbhdnTQeSm
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says there are no known, credible security threats to the Super Bowl and adds: “We are vigilant and we are prepared.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 7, 2024
UFL president of football operations Daryl Johnston to @1067theFan’s “Grant and Danny” on the decision to include the D.C. Defenders in the newly-merged league: pic.twitter.com/SZ2nF74Xv4— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 7, 2024
JUST IN: Caps, Wiz owner Ted Leonsis said “the die is cast” when I asked if there was any chance teams would stay at Cap One. Says he’s confident about overcoming traffic concerns at proposed arena site in Potomac Yard and “surprised” by outrage on social media over plan. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/uRBfwZHpJj— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) February 8, 2024
The new proposed arena is 4.5 miles from Capital One Arena. Because of its location on the Blue and Yellow Metro lines, no fan would have to transfer more than once on game days. 44% of the Wizards and Capitals ticket holder base lives in Virginia, more than DC or Maryland. pic.twitter.com/jwCjUVy4nF— Monumental Opportunity (@monumentalalx) February 7, 2024
Between the comments made by the Las Vegas mayor on Tuesday's episode and a lawsuit filed by a Nevada teachers union, the Oakland A’s plan for relocation continues to get more complicated.https://t.co/XL4vZ6OTdF pic.twitter.com/cQRiA6JEuK— Front Office Sports Today (@FOS_Today) February 7, 2024
#SBLVIII QBs on the big stage. pic.twitter.com/Q4or2ParLJ— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...