How will the Kliff Kingsbury hire affect the quarterback decision?

Dan Quinn has officially taken over as the first Washington Commanders head coach hired under the Josh Harris era. Quinn, initially, was not a consensus favorite for Washington fans. However, for General Manager Adam Peters and the Harris ownership group, he was always in the mix for the job. Since the initial hiring announcement, Quinn has established who his coordinators will be in Washington and conducted his introductory press conference.

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

Initial thoughts on Quinn as Washington’s next Head Coach

Does it matter if Quinn was Washington’s first option or not?

Thoughts on continued Ben Johnson fallout; mudslinging in the media

Thoughts on Kliff Kingsbury as new OC; is it a good move?

Joe Whitt Jr’s path to defensive coordinator

How will the Kingsbury hire affect the quarterback decision?

Podcast Version:

YouTube version:

Subscribe to the Trap or Dive Podcast, available on all podcast platforms.