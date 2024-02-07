All aTwitter: 7 February 2024 - Kyle Shanahan, Matt Ryan and Patrick Mahomes speak out about Washington coaches

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
got our guys pic.twitter.com/8OgBXNNsg7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 7, 2024
My Washington commanders coaching staff got soo much AURA man pic.twitter.com/sS3YsVwioJ— PAIN (@Xommanders) February 7, 2024
It's been four days and I'm still getting unsolicited Dan Quinn endorsements from people around the NFL.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 6, 2024
Say what you want about the Quinn hire but few guys have a higher approval rating in the game. I'm taken aback as to how beloved he is among NFL players and coaches.
Matt Ryan on what the Commanders are getting in Dan Quinn: pic.twitter.com/EDbW2NZnaB— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 6, 2024
Mahomes on new #Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, who coached him in college— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) February 6, 2024
"Truly loves the game of football, works his tail off every single day & gets the best out of his guys, especially his QBs... I think he'll do a great job in Washington"@JPFinlayNBCS @nbcwashington #HTTC pic.twitter.com/XiwvTwENdJ
Kliff Kingsbury says that it’s “eerie” how similar Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes are.— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 6, 2024
Kliff coached both players…
(via: @AlbertBreer / @CHGO_Bears) pic.twitter.com/6Lmxry0Mgw
Kyle Shanahan likes the Commanders off-season so far. pic.twitter.com/p30IZlINUv— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 6, 2024
.@JPFinlayNBCS: “Chase, do you miss us?” pic.twitter.com/fAbCGBOwoj— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 6, 2024
Rap on Kingsbury swerve: “Once he learned of Washington potentially becoming available, you could tell things started to shift.” pic.twitter.com/AntJdeYJtI— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 6, 2024
The question I hope some reporter at the Super Bowl asks Andy Reid this week: Are you open to Eric Bieniemy rejoining your staff?— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 6, 2024
Interesting from @NickiJhabvala on Commanders possibly trading up to Number 1: "Anything can happen. Absolutely." She says a trade back is also possible, "anything is possible"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 6, 2024
All this to move up one spot for Caleb Williams? Thank god Adam Peters is not listening to us… https://t.co/2Gomo9m5rh— Chief (@Chief_0324) February 7, 2024
Kliff met a few weeks ago with the Bears. One would think they had deep discussions about Caleb to Chicago. What the Bears probably never thought was, Kliff would wind up in Washington armed with the details of the Bears feelings on Caleb. #AdvantageAdam— Commanders Crew ⓦ (@CommandersCrew) February 7, 2024
With Washington hiring Kliff Kingsbury, could a trade up the draft board to select Caleb Williams be next?@McShay13 joined @ryenarussillo to discuss how the NFL draft order could change between now and April: pic.twitter.com/JgE08Ainqa— The Ringer (@ringer) February 6, 2024
Chase Young is at the Super Bowl!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 6, 2024
The PG county native & former Commanders team captain spoke with our friend @marcdavissports at Media Night.
Marc asked Chase, "how are the 49ers different from the Commanders?"
Chase responded, "I ain't even going to get into that question." pic.twitter.com/GBsSkDdmoy
Brock Purdy is not popular at all. pic.twitter.com/m8pzchXoLY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 6, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington saw the Washington Redskins 1937 championship trophy. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/54BSGcb5Ef— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 6, 2024
Thanks @BreakingT https://t.co/4bXlJhiJ7O pic.twitter.com/vbDJL9UHZ8— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 6, 2024
From Arizona to Ashburn, Virginia https://t.co/e7U2gPbxPG pic.twitter.com/6bbqPPFhlG— Steve (@DC_STEVE) February 7, 2024
