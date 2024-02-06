“Hard Shit with Good People” Dan Quinn T-shirts!

Dan Quinn was introduced as the Washington Commanders new head coach, and he, along with managing partner Josh Harris and GM Adam Peters, spoke to the media for nearly an hour. Quinn is excited to be in Washington, and to be getting a second-chance as a head coach in the NFL. Quinn’s first presser seemed genuine, and he had a line that made it’s way to a BreakingT t-shirt!

“There is nothing I enjoy more, than doing hard shit with good people, and these guys here, they’re some really good people.”