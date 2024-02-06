All aTwitter: 6 February 2024 - Washington Commanders Dan Quinn era, Day 1: he’s clearly where he wants to be

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
He’s here … pic.twitter.com/lT7CV7JQLx— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024
"This one is different" pic.twitter.com/yYGrBMSkOw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024
Ready to earn your trust pic.twitter.com/G2e0i1exDX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024
Only way you lose a press conference is if you bomb. Dan Quinn was impressive, nobody dropped the ball today. I appreciate his enthusiastic approach to working w/Adam & getting to know his players. Also appreciate his self-awareness, that’s a big deal. Let’s see how it goes— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) February 5, 2024
Coach Quinn Coach Gibbs pic.twitter.com/AbPd8RZqgG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024
Day 1 pic.twitter.com/hHelkUjRxl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024
Let's get this whole thing a rockin' pic.twitter.com/NkkJGLnlt0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024
Football is family pic.twitter.com/nNmuhwkWCQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024
“I think the delay by one week gave teams a chance to (really thoroughly search). It gave people time.”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2024
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks about the longer process for hiring coaches and says it’s here to stay.
Spielman on Commanders HC search says a lot of the noise was just that and Quinn was clearly the pick pic.twitter.com/3XwSKkuQa3— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 5, 2024
Dan Quinn on whether he thinks Washington is rebuilding: "This is a recalibrate, finding our north again. ... You will not hear me say the word 'rebuild.'"— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 5, 2024
Quinn said he talked to Eric Bieniemy. He won't return to the Commanders' staff.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 5, 2024
Quinn said, "We won't work together here... [But] I wanted him to know I respect the work he's done. I wish him nothing but the best."
#Raiders granted #Commanders permission to speak with defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 5, 2024
Simmons worked closely with new coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. in Green Bay and is considered a prime candidate for a position on the defensive staff.
Does Nate Kaczor survive another head coaching change? https://t.co/qqVvrLt6vu— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 5, 2024
Adam Peters on the front office: "I don't foresee making any changes throughout the draft process. I'm happy with what we have now."— John Keim (@john_keim) February 5, 2024
Adam Peters said he's met all of the team's scouts now. "It's a really good group. If we have a chance to add some people, we will, but I don't foresee making changes through the draft process."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024
Adam Peters on QB thoughts: "We just got started, so we haven't even had discussions yet as a staff with that. Obviously, it's the most important position on the field, and we're going to put a lot of time into it. But as of now, we haven't even gotten started on that one."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 5, 2024
Dan Quinn did not answer the quarterback question in today's press conference.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 5, 2024
Adam Peters did.
That's ok because Quinn answered my quarterback question.
This is what DQ had to say about the position here in Washington.
pic.twitter.com/TVBEu5kK6Q
The biggest question for @danorlovsky7, is if Kliff Kingsbury can develop a quarterback in Washington pic.twitter.com/DZdSnMznhn— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2024
Also started chipping away at the Caleb Williams-Bears-Commanders NFL draft situation. Should the Bears just stay at No. 1 and take Caleb, which is the most likely scenario? Or what would it take for Wash to move up one spot? Interesting plot to follow the next three months! https://t.co/jFHwvScrMe— Todd McShay (@McShay13) February 5, 2024
An NFC QB Coach has high praise for Drake Maye, per @nfldraftscout— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2024
Thoughts?
(h/t espnnfl/ig) https://t.co/hviuIHN45C pic.twitter.com/t7UXNRtr9W
Because it’s a dumb idea https://t.co/JFRI874E9z— Damien Bartonek (@tvBartonek) February 5, 2024
If you need to remake your offensive line, this draft is going to provide that opportunity. Talent and depth is there to make a major impact next year.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 5, 2024
Here is Adam Schefter today on the Pat McAfee show pretty much calling out Ben Johnson for cancelling his interview mid flight. Schefter gets fired up about this one! pic.twitter.com/QyDrfIMiSM— Zac (@DCzWall) February 5, 2024
"It was a contractual dispute between Kliff Kingsbury and the Las Vegas Raiders..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2024
I think the Raiders were offering a two year deal and Washington was more than happy to offer that third year" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tYJuBTOinJ
Ian Rapoport just said magic johnson swooped in to land kliff kingsbury in Washington.— PAIN (@Xommanders) February 5, 2024
Commanders in play for Brazil then. https://t.co/voT6UiSfyu— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024
The NFL announced today that the Eagles would 'host' a Friday night game in Brazil going into the opening weekend of the season.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 6, 2024
The Commanders have opened against the Eagles more than any other team in the past 7 years. Three times in a four-year stretch between 2017 and 2020.
Welcome to Philly, Coach Moore!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LUnVI6mFsx— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2024
A Mike Vrabel assistant prior to Tennessee, Shane Bowen became a DC at 34. The #Giants will give him a second chance in the role, with more ex-#Titans staffers on the radar as assistants https://t.co/fcuPQoX1IW— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 5, 2024
#Giants RB Saquon Barkley called this past season a "little stressful" after getting franchise tagged— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 5, 2024
"I'm at ease now, whatever happens ... happens."@saquon @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/HIX6pETqNk
Roger Goodell said at his press conference today that the league sent experts out to UNLV, and declared the fields “playable” despite the Niners’ protestations. https://t.co/xIp6KXaFtk— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2024
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, asked if he would support all stadiums having natural grass: “We think hybrid is really something to explore. That’s what they use internationally. … We want to try to get the best fields and that varies market to market, climate to climate.”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2024
Chief’s using the Raiders facilities while the 49ers are at UNLV is absolutely insane— Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 5, 2024
Chiefs practice fields vs. 49ers practice fields in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/cRiZPUKKKi— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2024
WILD: A GM at the Senior Bowl said that Mike Vrabel’s physical build and size could have played a part in him not getting a HC job, per @DMRussini— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2024
“I had a GM at the Senior Bowl who mentioned to me Vrabel's physical build. That he's a very large human being. And that can be… pic.twitter.com/OXsPOArFO9
I think the public should know that most decision makers haven’t played the game at the highest level and sometimes a little insecurity can creep into the equation when dealing with a HC candidate like Vrabel. He’s not only a former player but he’s an imposing figure. It… https://t.co/vrhjav2sZ0— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 5, 2024
Vrabel reportedly too intimidating for owners.— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) February 5, 2024
Meanwhile Sheila Ford Hamp meeting Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/QRWlyePm6j
On the latest @MoveTheSticks podcast, DJ & @BuckyBrooks give their takeaways from the @seniorbowl & @ShrineBowl. Plus, the guys react to coaching & GM hirings around the league— NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) February 5, 2024
Full episode: https://t.co/19jYRqXJLM pic.twitter.com/z9SxyUvc8o
Potentially huge NCAA news: The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Dartmouth basketball players are considered employees of the school. They would now be able to proceed with voting to form a union.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2024
Could have enormous implications for college athletics. pic.twitter.com/6di0SuoBtd
Evgeny Kuznetsov (@Capitals) to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. https://t.co/CtNevRfsi1 pic.twitter.com/wpjC92CZTI— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 5, 2024
First time I’ve seen the Redskins’ 1937 trophy. It was lost in an RFK storage locker for decades and nearly thrown away when team moved. pic.twitter.com/tnI4Zpp6K9— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 5, 2024
Looks like AG will be working at Panera bread with EB https://t.co/ROpqqyOvSA— PAIN (@Xommanders) February 5, 2024
