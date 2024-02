Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft: Pre-draft meetings/visits tracker

The 2024 NFL draft starts Thursday, April 25th at 8pm, and will be broadcast live from Detroit, MI. Teams have been scouting these players for years, and the pre-draft process gained national attention at the post-season college all-star games and will ramp up again at Pro Days and the NFL Combine. Teams had access to prospects for formal and informal interviews at these events, but as the draft approaches, they are also able to host 30 players for formal visits. They can also hold workouts and local prospect pro days to get more information on players they have interest in, or players they want teams to think they have interest in.

New GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn were hired by managing partner Josh Harris to “recalibrate” the Washington Commanders after four years with Ron Rivera in charge of football operations. He quickly started filling out his coach staff, hiring Kliff Kingsbury as his new offensive coordinator, and fire Eric Biemiemy who only held the job for one season. Quinn brought Joe Whitt Jr with him from the Dallas Cowboys to be his new defensive coordinator.

The Washington Commanders have the #2 overall pick, and hold six picks within the top #102. They are expected to draft a QB in the first round, but the question will be where in the first round. The team has a ton of needs, and some of them will be filled in free agency, but they also have nine picks in this year’s draft.

Below is a list of the draft prospects on Washington’s has met with, and will be updated with private workouts and local pro day players.

Offense

Quarterback

Carter Bradley, QB, South Alabama (Hula Bowl meeting) (Senior Bowl meeting)

Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame (Senior Bowl meeting)

Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee (Senior Bowl meeting)

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (Senior Bowl meeting)

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (Senior Bowl meeting)

John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Central Florida (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Jack Plummer, QB, Louisville (Hula Bowl meeting)

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane (Senior Bowl meeting)

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (Senior Bowl meeting)

Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Wide Receivers

Javon Baker, WR, Central Florida (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jalon Calhoun, WR, Duke (Hula Bowl meeting)

Joshua Cephus, WR, Texas-San Antonio (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine meeting)

Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Malachi Corley WR, Western Kentucky (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona (Senior Bowl meeting)

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Lideatrick Griffin, WR, Mississippi State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho (Hula Bowl meeting)

Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane (Senior Bowl meeting)

Ty James, WR, Mercer (Hula Bowl meeting)

Jadon Janke, WR, South Dakota State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (Senior Bowl meeting)

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice (Senior Bowl meeting)

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (Senior Bowl meeting)

Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Tejhaun Palmer, WR, Alabama-Birmingham (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida (Senior Bowl meeting)

Brenden Rice, WR, USC (Senior Bowl meeting)

Tayvion Robinson, WR, Kentucky (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR, Georgia (Senior Bowl meeting)

Ainis Smith, WR, Texas A&M (Senior Bowl meeting)

Dimitri Stanley, WR, Iowa State (College Gridiron Showcase meeting)

Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville (Senior Bowl meeting)

Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina (Senior Bowl meeting)

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Tahj Washington, WR, Southern Cal (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

David White, WR, Western Carolina (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (Senior Bowl meeting)

Tight Ends

AJ Barner, TE, Michigan (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State (Senior Bowl meeting)

McCallan Castles, TE, Tennessee (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Zach Heins, TE, South Dakota State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina (Hula Bowl meeting)

Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Isaac Rex, TE, BYU (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU (Senior Bowl meeting)

Running Backs

Emani Bailey, RB, TCU (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky (Senior Bowl meeting)

Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia (Senior Bowl meeting)

Deshaun Fenwick, RB, Oregon State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

George Holani, RB, Boise State (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC (Senior Bowl meeting)

Ali Rasheen, RB, Marshall (Senior Bowl meeting)

Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jabari Small, RB, Tennessee (Hula Bowl meeting)

Carson Steele, RB, UCLA (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy (Senior Bowl meeting)

Blake Watson, RB, Memphis (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Michael Wiley, RB, Arizona (Hula Bowl meeting) (Senior Bowl meeting)

Offensive Line

Isaiah Adams, OG, Illinois (Senior Bowl meeting)

Gottlieb Ayedze, OT, Maryland (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Clark Barrington, OG, Baylor (Hula Bowl meeting)

Karsen Barnhart, OG/OT, Michigan (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Tanner Bortolini, OC, Wisconsin (Senior Bowl meeting)

Javion Cohen, OG, Miami (Senior Bowl meeting)

Andrew Coker, OT, TCU (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Brandon Coleman, OG/OT, TCU (Senior Bowl meeting)

Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall (Senior Bowl meeting)

Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Clark Barrington, OG, Baylor (Hula Bowl meeting)

Mike Edwards, OT, Campbell (Hula Bowl meeting)

Kingsley Eguakun, OC, Florida (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jeremy Flax, OT, Kentucky (Senior Bowl meeting)

Javon Foster, OT, Missouri (Senior Bowl meeting)

Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia (Senior Bowl meeting)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Michael Furtney, OG, Wisconsin (Hula Bowl meeting)

X’Zauvea Gadlin, OG/OT, Liberty (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland (Senior Bowl meeting)

Matt Goncalves, OG/OT, Pittsburgh (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Tylan Grable, OT, Central Florida (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Garret Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (Senior Bowl meeting)

Christian Haynes, OG, UConn (Senior Bowl meeting)

LaDarius Henderson, OG, Michigan (Senior Bowl meeting)

Bryan Hudson, OC/OG, Louisville (Hula Bowl meeting)

Donovan Jennings, OG/OT, South Florida (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Michael Jerrell, OT, Findlay (Hula Bowl meeting)

Trente Jones, OG/OT, Michigan (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Christian Jones, OT, Texas (Senior Bowl meeting)

Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan (Senior Bowl meeting)

Brady Latham, OG, Arkansas (Hula Bowl meeting)

Sataoa Laumea, OG, Utah (Senior Bowl meeting)

Matt Lee, OC, Miami (FL) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

KT Leveston, OG/OT, Kansas State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Beaux Limmer, OC/OG, Arkansas (Senior Bowl meeting)

Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Dylan McMahon, OC, N.C. State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (Senior Bowl meeting)

Doug Nester, OG/OT, West Virginia (Hula Bowl meeting)

Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Willis Patrick, OG, TCU (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Julian Pearl, OT, Illinois (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon (Senior Bowl meeting)

Dominick Puni, OG/OT, Kansas (Senior Bowl meeting)

Andrew Raym, OC, Oklahoma (Senior Bowl meeting)

Layden Robinson, OG, Texas A&M (Senior Bowl meeting)

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington (Senior Bowl meeting)

Walter Rouse, OT, Stanford (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Nick Samac, OC, Michigan State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jalen Sundell, OC, North Dakota State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Charles Turner III, OC, LSU (Senior Bowl meeting)

Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Defense

Cornerbacks

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri (Senior Bowl meeting)

Chigozie Anusiem, CB, Colorado State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Beanie Bishop Jr., CB, West Virginia (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville (Senior Bowl meeting)

M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Renardo Green, CB, Florida State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame (Senior Bowl meeting)

Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon (Senior Bowl meeting)

DJ James, CB, Auburn (Senior Bowl meeting)

Carlton Johnson, CB, Fresno State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

PJ Jules, CB, Southern Illinois (Hula Bowl meeting)

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers (Senior Bowl meeting)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (Senior Bowl meeting)

Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky (Senior Bowl meeting)

Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn (Senior Bowl meeting)

Christian Roland-Wallace, CB, Southern Cal (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Ja’Quan Sheppard, CB, Maryland (Hula Bowl meeting)

Jaylin Simpson, CB, Auburn (Senior Bowl meeting)

Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Reddy Stewart, CB, Troy (Hula Bowl meeting)

Qwan’tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto Argonauts (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Mikey Victor, CB, Alabama State (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Josh Wallace, CB, Michigan (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

AJ Woods, CB, Pittsburgh (Hula Bowl meeting)

Safeties

Daijahn Anthony, SS, Ole Miss (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Cole Bishop, SS, Utah (Senior Bowl meeting)

Beau Brade, SS, Maryland (Senior Bowl meeting)

Omar Brown, SS/FS, Nebraska (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Javon Bullard, FS, Georgia (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jaylon Carlies, SS/FS, Missouri (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Akeem Dent, SS, Florida State (Hula Bowl meeting)

Marcellas Dial, FS, South Carolina (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Dominique Hampton, SS/FS, Washington (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Jaylen Key, FS, Alabama (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Kamren Kinchens, SS, Miami (Senior Bowl meeting)

Kenny Logan Jr., FS, Kansas (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Patrick McMorris, FS, California (Hula Bowl meeting)

Malik Mustapha, FS, Wake Forest (Senior Bowl meeting)

Kitan Oladapo, SS, Oregon State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Tyler Owens, SS, Texas Tech (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Mark Perry, SS, TCU (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Josh Proctor, FS, Ohio State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Tykee Smith, FS, Georgia (Senior Bowl meeting)

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, FS, Texas Tech (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Sione Vaki, FS/RB (Two Way Athlete), Utah (Senior Bowl meeting)

Ryan Watts, FS, Texas (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Evan Williams, SS/FS, Oregon (Senior Bowl meeting)

Linebackers

Levelle Bailey, LB, Fresno State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame (Senior Bowl meeting)

Aaron Casey, LB, Indiana (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Kalen DeLoach, LB, Florida State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Dallas Gant, LB, Toledo (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jontrey Hunder, LB, Georgia State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jalyx Hunt, LB, Houston Christian (Senior Bowl meeting)

Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Richard Jibunor, LB, Troy (Hula Bowl meeting)

Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jackson Mitchell, LB, Connecticut (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Maema Njongmeta, LB, Wisconsin (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Omar Speights, LB, LSU (Hula Bowl meeting)

Edufuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington (Senior Bowl meeting)

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky (Senior Bowl meeting)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State (Senior Bowl meeting)

James Williams, LB, Miami (Senior Bowl meeting)

Payton Wilson, N.C. State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Craig Young, LB, Kansas (Hula Bowl meeting)

Defensive Line

Popo Aumavae, DL/DT, Oregon (Hula Bowl meeting)

Evan Anderson, DL/DT, Florida Atlantic (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Austin Booker, DE/Edge, Kansas (Senior Bowl meeting)

Khristian Boyd, DL/DT, Northern Iowa (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Chris Braswell, DE/Edge, Alabama (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jowon Briggs, DL/DT, Cincinnati (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Solomon Byrd, DE/Edge, Southern Cal (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

DeWayne Carter, DL/DT, Duke (Senior Bowl meeting)

Nelson Ceaser, DE/Edge, Houston (Senior Bowl meeting)

Myles Cole, DE/Edge, Texas Tech (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jaden Crumedy, DL/DT, Mississippi State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Tyler Davis, DL/DT, Clemson (Senior Bowl meeting)

Brandon Dorlus, DL/DT, Oregon (Senior Bowl meeting)

Khalid Duke, DE/Edge, Kansas State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Justin Eboigbe, DL/DT, Alabama (Senior Bowl meeting)

Braden Fiske, DL/DT, Florida State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Gabe Hall, DL/DT, Baylor (Senior Bowl meeting)

Michael Hall Jr., DL/DT, Ohio State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jaylen Harrell, DE/Edge, Michigan (Senior Bowl meeting)

Marcus Harris, DL/DT, Auburn (Senior Bowl meeting)

Adisa Isaac, DE/Edge, Penn State (Senior Bowl meeting)

Brennan Jackson, DE/Edge, Washington State (Senior Bowl meeting)

McKinnley Jackson, DL/DT, Texas A&M (Senior Bowl meeting)

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE/Edge, Notre Dame (Senior Bowl meeting)

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE/Edge, Arkansas (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Jordan Jefferson, DL/DT, LSU (Senior Bowl meeting)

Cedric Johnson, DE/Edge, Mississippi (Senior Bowl meeting)

Mohamed Kamara, DE/Edge, Colorado State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Marshawn Kneeland, DE/Edge, Western Michigan (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jamree Kromah, DL/DT, James Madison (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Laiatu Latu, DE/Edge, UCLA (Senior Bowl meeting)

Logan Lee, DL/DT, Iowa (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Zion Logue, DL/DT, Georgia (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Fabien Lovett Sr., DL/DT, Florida State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Braiden McGregor, DL/DT, Michigan (Senior Bowl meeting)

Jordan Miller, DL/DT, SMU (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Myles Murphy, DL/DT, North Carolina (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Eyabi Okie-Anoma, DE/Edge, UNC-Charlotte (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Nathan Pickering, DL/DT, Mississippi State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Keith Randolph Jr, DL/DT, Illinois (Senior Bowl meeting)

Darius Robinson, DL/DT, Missouri (Senior Bowl meeting)

Casey Rogers, DE/Edge, Oregon (Hula Bowl meeting)

Justin Rogers, DL/DT, Auburn (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Javon Solomon, DE/Edge, Troy (Senior Bowl meeting)

T’Vondre Sweat, DL/DT, Texas (Senior Bowl meeting)

Leonard Taylor III, DL/DT, Miami (FL) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Xavier Thomas, DE/Edge, Clemson (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE/Edge, Washington (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

David Ugwoegbu, DE/Edge, Houston (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Taylor Upshaw, DE/Edge, Arizona (Hula Bowl meeting)

Eric Watts, DE/Edge, Connecticut (Hula Bowl meeting) (Senior Bowl meeting)

Special Teams

Kicker

Joshua Karty, K, Stanford (Senior Bowl meeting)

Will Reichard, K, Alabama (Senior Bowl meeting)

Punter

Austin McNamara P, Texas Tech (Senior Bowl meeting)

Tory Taylor, P, Iowa (Senior Bowl meeting)

Long Snapper

Peter Bowden, LS, Wisconsin (Hula Bowl meeting) (Senior Bowl meeting)

William Mote, LS, Georgia (Senior Bowl meeting)

Marco Ortiz, LS, Nebraska (Hula Bowl meeting) (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Randen Plattner, LS, Kansas State (Hula Bowl meeting)

Joe Shimko, LS, N.C. State (East-West Shrine Bowl meeting)

Sources

Top 30 visit

Private workouts

Pro Days attended

College Football Games Attended by Commanders Scouts

Rutgers-Northwestern, Sept. 2, 2023

North Carolina-South Carolina, Sept. 2, 2023

Sam Houston-BYU, Sept. 2, 2023

Duke-Clemson, Sept. 4, 2023

Pittsburgh-West Virginia, Sept. 16, 2023

Oregon-Hawaii, Sept. 16, 2023

Florida State-Clemson, Sept. 23, 2023

Syracuse-Clemson, Sept. 30, 2023

Michigan-Indiana, Oct. 14, 2023

Illinois-Maryland, Oct. 14, 2023

Penn State-Ohio State, Oct. 21, 2023

Florida State-Wake Forest, Oct. 28, 2023

Ohio State-Wisconsin, Oct. 28, 2023

Penn State-Maryland, November 4, 2023

Michigan-Purdue, November 4, 2023

Washington-Southern Cal, November 4, 2023