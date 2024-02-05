Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: New coordinators working on putting together strong coaching staffs

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and he spent the rest of the month searching for his new head coach. That list was slimmed down to 4 candidates after the two youngest OCs on the list decided to stay with their current teams. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has been hired as the Commanders next head coach, and he has assessed the previous coaching staff, and started to fill out his new staff. The offensive and defensive coordinator positions were filled yesterday by Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr respectively. And he’ll also have to decide if special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor can survive another change at head coach.

Quinn’s first reported hire for his coaching staff was former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator. Kingsbury spent last season at USC, working with this year’s expected 1st overall pick, QB Caleb Williams. Washington is expected to draft a QB, and there are three currently in the discussion for their #2 overall pick. Kingsbury will have a highly drafted QB, and last year’s starter, Sam Howell, to work with in his first year with Washington. He is reportedly working on filling his staff, but no names have been reported.

Dan Quinn’s second hire was one that was reported as likely as soon as he was linked to the Washington job. Dallas Cowboys pass game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. will follow Quinn to Washington, and run his defense here. Whitt was considered a candidate to replace Quinn in Dallas, but he chose to follow his boss. Dallas is reportedly interviewing former Commanders HC Ron Rivera for their open DC job.

One of Washington’s main candidates, the 17-year assistant joined Dallas in 2021. The Cowboys led the league in takeaways in that first year and 2022. The streak ended this season despite Daron Bland’s leading the league in interceptions two years after Diggs.

Joe Whitt Jr. is following Dan Quinn to Washington as the Commanders defensive coordinator. Whitt was the Cowboys secondary coach and passing game coordinator. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 5, 2024

DQ and Kliff have already begun working on putting together a strong offensive staff in Washington, as well. https://t.co/X4VoGz2vJz — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 5, 2024

The @Commanders and @KliffKingsbury have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal to make the ex-Cardinals and Texas Tech coach their offensive coordinator, sources say. This was pretty far down the road yesterday, but Washington wanted to complete its process with other candidates. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2024

Ken Zampese, the Commanders' senior offensive advisor/game management last season and their QBs coach from 2020-22, was hired as a senior offensive assistant for the Falcons. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 4, 2024

Sources: Former #AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury recently interviewed for the vacant #Commanders OC job under new coach Dan Quinn. There are still more interviews to do, but Kingsbury is considered a strong candidate. pic.twitter.com/NLvlJ4QpJM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2024

A twist in Las Vegas: Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the offensive coordinator job of the Raiders, per his agent @ErikBurkhardt. pic.twitter.com/IKmSPT7PaM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2024

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Washington Commanders Coaching Staff

Head Coach - Dan Quinn

Offensive Coordinator - Kliff Kingsbury

Defensive Coordinator - Joe Whitt Jr

Cowboys current coaching staff

Joe Whitt, secondary/Pass Game coordinator - Hired as Commanders DC

Al Harris, defensive backs coach

Aden Durde, defensive line coach

Sharrif Floyd, quality control/asst. D-line

Cannon Matthews, asst. defensive backs

Scott McCurley, linebackers coach

Pete Ohnegian, quality control/ defensive assistant

Eric Simonelli, quality control/analytics

Darian Thompson, quality control/asst. LB

Rayna Stewart, asst. special teams

Harold Nash, strength & conditioning coordinator

Cedric Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

Kendall Smith, asst. strength & conditioning