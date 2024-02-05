Dan Quinn Introductory Presser: The Washington Commanders new head coach speaks to the media

The Washington Commanders officially announced that Dan Quinn had been hired as their new head coach on Saturday. His coordinators were reported on Sunday, and the team announced that OC Kliff Kingsbury and DC Joe Whitt Jr had joined Quinn’s staff this morning. Washington hired GM Adam Peters last month and their search committee had eight candidates, and ended up hiring Quinn after a few unexpected twists.

Dan Quinn arrived at team headquarters this morning, and had a message for Washington fans. He’s scheduled to speak to the media at 2:30 pm and you’ll be able to watch below.

Let's get this whole thing a rockin' pic.twitter.com/NkkJGLnlt0 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024

Presser: Managing partner Josh Harris and general manager Adam Peters introduce head coach Dan Quinn,

Date/Time: Monday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders

twitter: @Commanders

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@commanders

The Commanders will also stream Quinn’s press conference on their website and app.

LIVE: Head coach Dan Quinn's introductory press conference https://t.co/CC9p91ATnx — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024

Josh Harris

Josh Harris: "We got together Friday and over the weekend and Kliff Kingsbury ... and Joe Whitt joined our franchise. Obviously we're very excited about those two individuals. .. But that's what it takes ... It takes being able to attract the best people. ... When you get the… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Harris: “I’m thrilled to welcome Dan ,Joe and Kilff to Washington. Fans with your support, the future of Washington football is bright.” — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) February 5, 2024

Josh Harris said Dan Quinn "has some more tricks up his sleeve" with the staff. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Collaboration:

Harris said it's important to always be collaborative. That isn't going to change now that the head coach and GM are in place. He added that he will be there to help make sure the team is headed in the right direction, but he's going to let Quinn and Peters do their jobs — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Adam Peters

Adam Peters on hiring Dan Quinn as HC:



"When we set out to hire the next head coach of the Washington Commanders, I said earlier we wanted to hire the best leader for our team. Our process led us to the decision that Dan Quinn was the best man for the job." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 5, 2024

Adam Peters: "[Dan Quinn] and I have a shared vision that we're going to build a team with a play style and identity that you're going to love to watch." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Adam Peters on Dan Quinn: "Every time we spoke with Dan it became more and more clear he was the guy...It was like we spoke the same language" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 5, 2024

Adam Peters: "Having a thorough process leads you to the right person." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 5, 2024

QB evaluation:

Adam Peters says the Commanders have not started their QB evaluation process yet but he recognizes how important the position is and the urgency to get it figured out. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 5, 2024

Front office changes:

Adam Peters said he's met all of the team's scouts now. "It's a really good group. If we have a chance to add some people, we will, but I don't foresee making changes through the draft process." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Peters said he doesn't foresee making any changes to the scouting department through the draft process. He's been meeting with the scouts and finished with those introductions in Mobile during the Senior Bowl and liked all of them — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn’s opening statement pic.twitter.com/7Fpr1i2251 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Awesome moment:

Be where your feet are pic.twitter.com/mIbr4s4c8z — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024

Dan Quinn: "This is such an awesome moment.... Spoiler alert: You'll hear me say often, 'Be where your feet are.'" — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Wiser with age:

Dan Quinn: "I'm a little older, a little more chrome. Hopefully a little wise. But I'm incredibly grateful." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Quinn said he's a much strong coach today than he was in Atlanta. Here's my conversation that I had with Quinn earlier today on how unbiased, honest advice helped prepare him for his next head-coaching opportunityhttps://t.co/1PGqMi9KQy — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Run:

Dan Quinn he always told himself if he got another shot he would take it and “run like hell” pic.twitter.com/7e3B7E9IDm — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 5, 2024

Dan Quinn "I am ready to run!" #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 5, 2024

Building trust:

Ready to earn your trust pic.twitter.com/G2e0i1exDX — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024

Dan Quinn to Commanders fans:



"I know you're just starting to know me and that's going to take some time. Building trust always does. I can't wait to start earning it." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 5, 2024

Hard shit:

Dan Quinn: "I'm going to give myself some grace and use one swear word because I've been very good so far — I swear a lot — but there is nothing I enjoy more than doing hard shit with good people." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Wanting the Washington job:

Quinn on desire 4 HC job this offseason compared to past 2: "When this one [opened] I was like please call. The franchise has a historic mark. Once they had ownership, GM, organization everything checked. It was that light flashing that said this is the moment, this is the one." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 5, 2024

Strengths of the team:

Quinn very impressed with the D tackles on this team. Also with the receivers on offense. — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) February 5, 2024

Quinn said he was impressed by the inside of the Commanders' defense. Also mentioned the skill players like receivers. "This receiving group really has skill." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Delegation:

Quinn said he felt he spread himself too thin during his days in Atlanta. Said he delegated more last couple years in Dallas. Feels he learned that lesson. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 5, 2024

Relationship with Adam Peters:

Dan Quinn is talking a lot about leaning on Adam Peters.



It's very clear he's not trying to Mike Vrabel his way into some personnel control. He wants to coach the football team. Peters will get him the groceries and he'll cook the food. The way it should be. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 5, 2024

Coordinators will call the plays:

On why Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr. are the right men for the job pic.twitter.com/cwCgQImMqS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024

Quinn said the essence of a head coach is to put it all together, not focus solely on offense or defense. His experience is in defense, but Joe Whitt will call plays on defense, Kliff Kingsbury will do the same on offense — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Joe Whitt Jr. will call the defensive plays. Dan Quinn says he wants to be able to manage the game well. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 5, 2024

Hiring coaches like Kliff Kingsbury that are hard to defend:

Quinn on why he chose Kliff Kingsbury to be his OC pic.twitter.com/SeWNJNqps0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Quinn said he has known Kliff Kingsbury for a while; said he hired him for the same reason he wanted Kyle Shanahan years ago. "hard to go against."

Quinn said of KK, "If I get this shot, that's someone I would want to talk to." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 5, 2024

Dan Quinn talking about Kliff Kingsbury..saying he stretches defenders horizontally & vertically..compared him to what you see out of Kyle Shanahan. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 5, 2024

Getting the call from Washington:

Dan Quinn said he kept checking his phone waiting for the call from Washington. "I so wanted this moment. ... It probably doesn't fully hit you when you get on the ground here." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Quinn said he kept checking his phone the other day waiting for a call. Ended up going for a ride w/his wife. Peters then said Quinn didn't answer phone right away when they called.

Quinn: "They made me wait so long ... I'm not answering on the first ring." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 5, 2024

Adam Peters meeting him at the airport:

Dan Quinn mentions how cool it was for Adam Peters and his wife to meet the Quinn's on the runway last night when they landed last night. "That's brotherhood."



That was really cool. Peters is the real deal. He gets it. That relationship will be everything. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 5, 2024

Aligned vision goes deeper than scheme:

Quinn said having an aligned vision goes deeper than scheme. It's more about the play style and how to feature players in that style. It's one of the things he loves about coaching. He wants to help players to elevate their talent and put them in position to succeed — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Peters: "It's about identity. Whether it's 3-4, 4-3 ... it's finding those types of guys you want on the field." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Eric Bieniemy:

Dan Quinn said he visited with Eric Bieniemy today and they'll "continue that dialogue. We're not going to work together here. ... But I wish him nothing but the best." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Dan Quinn says Eric Bieniemy will not be retained by the Commanders:



"I had a good visit with him. I think he's an excellent coach. We're not going to work together here. I wanted him to know I respect the work that he's done. I wish EB nothing but the best." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 5, 2024

Tough, Competitive guys:

Quinn: We want really tough, competitive guys ... That's the secret sauce — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Team identity:

Dan Quinn said he envisions the identity of the team being "explosive and physical." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

When asked what a Dan Quinn-led team looks like, Quinn named two adjectives: "Explosive and physical" — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 5, 2024

Recalibrate, not rebuild:

Dan Quinn isn't hear to rebuild.



"This is a recalibrate. Finding our North again. You will not hear me say the word rebuild at all... There is no timeline but we will push it hard to see how good we can get and how fast we can get there." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 5, 2024

Dan Quinn on whether he thinks Washington is rebuilding: "This is a recalibrate, finding our north again. ... You will not hear me say the word 'rebuild.'" — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 5, 2024

Dan Quinn: "You will not hear me say the word rebuild at all." Says the focus is on accelerating this process. "There is no timeline on that, but we will push it hard." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 5, 2024

Finding unique qualities in players:

Dan Quinn: "I want to find unique stuff a guy has and then find ways to put them into that." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Evolve or die in the NFL:

Dan Quinn: "You have to evolve. It does have to change. During that time of reflection ... the other thing I did during that time was compare my defenses. ... Coming into Dallas, the system we put together will be similar to the system we'll have here." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2024

Dan Quinn gave an Xs and Os analysis of his defensive evolution from Seattle and Atlanta to Dallas.



Key quote: "Coming back for the second lap, I knew I wasn't going to rinse and repeat." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 5, 2024

Don’t overthink it:

Quinn: "If a player has to overthink it, it's not the right call." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 5, 2024

DC Joe Whitt Jr: