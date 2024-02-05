All aTwitter: 5 February 2024 - Commanders wrap up busy weekend with OC and DC hires; Quinn into scheduled for Monday afternoon

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders hire another Cowboy— Chad Ricardo (@RealChadRicardo) February 5, 2024
As reported by @NickiJhabvala
Joe Whitt Jr. Will serve as the Washington Commanders defensive coordinator.
Whitt served as the secondary coach and pass game coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys for the past three seasons while Quinn was the team's… pic.twitter.com/xcRFyfcZuM
Joe Whitt Jr. was scheduled to interview Monday for the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator vacancy. Instead, he will follow Dan Quinn to Washington as the Commanders’ DC, a person familiar with his decision confirmed.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 5, 2024
Cowboys seem intent on adding a DC with head coach experience.
And now two big moves tonight: first Kliff Kinsbury as the OC and now Joe Whitt Jr. as the DC.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 5, 2024
Dang Joe Whitt has had a longer working relationship with McCarthy than Quinn, though. It seems like Joe thought he didn't want to stick around for the lame duck situation.— Wink.Marvil (@WinkMarvel) February 5, 2024
Why be on a 1-year deal with the #Cowboys when you can be assured for running the defense they way you want with a multi-year contract? Joe Whitt, Jr. will be missed in Dallas. https://t.co/rxLtnpsnAf— Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) February 5, 2024
Josh Harris. Owner— Big O (@OMurdahFINESSE) February 5, 2024
Adam Peters. General Manager.
Dan Quinn. Head Coach
Kliff Kingsbury. Off. Coordinator
Joe Whitt Jr. Def. Coordinator
WOW. I’m on fucking board.. now let’s go get us a Quarterback in the 2024 Draft. #HTTC #HAIL #WEAREBACK
DQ and Kliff have already begun working on putting together a strong offensive staff in Washington, as well. https://t.co/X4VoGz2vJz— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 5, 2024
— Brian K Robinson Jr (@BrianR_4) February 5, 2024
The @Commanders and @KliffKingsbury have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal to make the ex-Cardinals and Texas Tech coach their offensive coordinator, sources say. This was pretty far down the road yesterday, but Washington wanted to complete its process with other candidates.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2024
One of the reasons the Commanders hired Dan Quinn was the trust they had in him to build a great staff.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 5, 2024
He just hired a former HC at both the college and pro levels to be his OC. https://t.co/QqElqrjFzh
Few are in a better position than Kingsbury to guide the FO on whether Caleb is worth trading up for. Maybe he is, or maybe Kingsbury raises some red flags and guides Peters to stay at 2 and go with whoever falls. https://t.co/rJPkg5TVc5— Alexan (@AlexanSimon85) February 5, 2024
Kliff Kingsbury definitely means no Drake Maye 2 DC— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) February 5, 2024
It’s either Caleb or Daniels
And now I’m torn
Real time emotions ppl
How much better do you think Caleb is compared to Daniels?
Daniels fits like a glove
FWIW, Sam Howell’s coach at UNC, Phil Longo, ran an Air Raid offense derived from Leach and akin to Kingsbury.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 5, 2024
I’m so torn on this hire. A lot of people really like Kliff. They respect his offense. They think he’s really smart.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 5, 2024
The results are meh. The late season stuff is very bad. Lots of questions for DQ tomorrow at 2:30. https://t.co/JsoUTKcKHW
Curious how often Kliff Kingsbury will use shotgun. Probably a lot; in Arizona, his lowest season was 88%. But as @gregolsen88 has noted, under center snaps were a huge help this year for young QBs (Stroud, Love, Purdy).— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 5, 2024
#Commanders RB Antonio Gibson's projected market value, according to Spotrac:— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 4, 2024
- $3.62 million per season
- 1-year deal
- No. 23 among RBs pic.twitter.com/EnWcOrj0Zq
February 4, 2024
Super Bowl XXII MVP and current Commanders senior advisor Doug Williams to Doc Walker this morning on 106.7 The Fan: "We had the last regime that said that he changed the culture. Doc, you and I both know, I don't feel no culture change." https://t.co/B5A4qmHLJF pic.twitter.com/K12oONceGx— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 4, 2024
Going 1-on-1 with Cowboys star Micah Parsons at his 3rd Pro Bowl in 3 years about losing his DC Dan Quinn to Commanders, what Jerry Jones “all-in” offseason plan means to him, more: pic.twitter.com/YSxD6x6KRM— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 2, 2024
One fun quote from this interview:— Cowboys Stats & Graphics (@CowboysStats) May 18, 2023
"There were certain coaches — like Dan Quinn is one — who always had interesting, creative ideas about how he wanted to attack opponents. And so he would say, 'Can you [the analytics team] dig into this aspect of something?' "
Sources: Former #AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury recently interviewed for the vacant #Commanders OC job under new coach Dan Quinn. There are still more interviews to do, but Kingsbury is considered a strong candidate. pic.twitter.com/NLvlJ4QpJM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2024
Obviously the Kingsbury hire means coaching staff changes. Dan Quinn and Adam Peters talking tomorrow at 230. I’d expect updates then, if not before. Remember this team went 4-13, if new brass wants total overhaul it’s not unwarranted— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 5, 2024
Kliff Kingsbury is the Commanders new OC. How are you feeling?— BMitch & Finlay (@BMitchandFinlay) February 5, 2024
This will be interesting to #Commanders fans.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 4, 2024
On the latest "Athletic Football Show", Mike Sando and Randy Mueller broke down the latest coaching hires around the #NFL .
This was a few days ago, and they were operating under the fact that Kliff Kingsbury to Las Vegas was… pic.twitter.com/v4XubSi5Um
The Commanders met with these defensive players at the East-West Shrine game:— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 4, 2024
Solomon Byrd, DE/Edge
Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss
Kalen DeLoach, LB, Florida State
David Ugwoegbu, DE/Edge, Houston
Tyler Owens, SS, Texas Tech
Ever since the draft process began in mid-January, the Commanders have met with at least 57 offensive linemen - centers, guards, and tackles.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 4, 2024
The OL could be a focus in the draft.
Realizing the next two and a half months is going to be spent speculating as to how the #Commanders will swing for Caleb Williams because they hired a guy that coached him for a season #HTTC pic.twitter.com/kbN36FPBVT— Denton Day (D-Day) (@TheDentonDay) February 5, 2024
