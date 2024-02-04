Joe Whitt Jr coming from Dallas as Washington’s defensive coordinator

It’s a busy night in the nation’s capital, with Kliff Kingsbury announced as Washington’s next offensive coordinator. The new floodgates have opened, and Washington’s next defensive coordinator has leaked as well.

Joe Whitt Jr, the Cowboys secondary and pass game coordinator is coming over with Dan Quinn to serve as the team’s DC. Previously, Whitt held similar roles with the Packers, Browns, and Falcons.

More details to follow.