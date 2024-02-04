Dallas Cowboys DBs coach Joe Whitt Jr is the Washington Commanders new defensive coordinator

It’s a busy night in the nation’s capital, with Kliff Kingsbury announced as Washington’s next offensive coordinator. The new floodgates have opened, and Washington’s next defensive coordinator has leaked as well.

Joe Whitt Jr, the Cowboys secondary and pass game coordinator is coming over with Dan Quinn to serve as the team’s DC. Previously, Whitt held similar roles with the Packers, Browns, and Falcons. After the Quinn hiring was leaked, it was reported that Whitt, Jr. was expected to join him in Washington. Quinn could add more coaches from his Cowboys' staff, as he begins taking over the team. Quinn's introductory press conference is scheduled for 2:30pm on Monday.

