The Washington Commanders hire Kliff Kingsbury as their new OC

According to Peter Schrager of the NFL on Fox, Washington has hired former Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury served as the offensive coordinator at the University of Houston and then Texas A&M, eventually moving to head coach Texas Tech for five years. He spent four years in Arizona as head coach before being let go in 2022. Last season, he was a senior offensive analyst for USC.

The Washington Commanders retained Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator after firing head coach Ron Rivera. He interviewed for head coach, but that job went to Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. Bieniemy was expected to be replaced after a disappointing year, and Sam Howell’s decline towards the end of the season. This hiring, and Bieniemy’s likely firing, aren’t expected to be made official until tomorrow at the earliest. Quinn’s introductory press conference is scheduled for 2:30 tomorrow afternoon.

More details to follow.

DQ and Kliff have already begun working on putting together a strong offensive staff in Washington, as well. https://t.co/X4VoGz2vJz — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 5, 2024

The @Commanders and @KliffKingsbury have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal to make the ex-Cardinals and Texas Tech coach their offensive coordinator, sources say. This was pretty far down the road yesterday, but Washington wanted to complete its process with other candidates. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2024

Brian Robinson Appears to Approve

Jahan Dotson's reaction

In 2017, I went to Lubbock for a profile of Kliff Kingsbury. He showed up to the facility at 4 a.m. and used a Blackberry. His staff meetings usually lasted between six and eight minutes.

