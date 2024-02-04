 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders hire Kliff Kingsbury as their new OC

Dan Quinn’s staff is starting to take shape

By Bobby_Gould and Scott Jennings
According to Peter Schrager of the NFL on Fox, Washington has hired former Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury served as the offensive coordinator at the University of Houston and then Texas A&M, eventually moving to head coach Texas Tech for five years. He spent four years in Arizona as head coach before being let go in 2022. Last season, he was a senior offensive analyst for USC.

The Washington Commanders retained Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator after firing head coach Ron Rivera. He interviewed for head coach, but that job went to Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. Bieniemy was expected to be replaced after a disappointing year, and Sam Howell’s decline towards the end of the season. This hiring, and Bieniemy’s likely firing, aren’t expected to be made official until tomorrow at the earliest. Quinn’s introductory press conference is scheduled for 2:30 tomorrow afternoon.

Brian Robinson Appears to Approve

Jahan Dotson’s reaction

Kevin Durant Seems to Like It

Profile of Kingsbury at Texas Tech, Where His Defense Struggled

Film Study of his Air Raid Offense

