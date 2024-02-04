All aTwitter: 4 February 2024 - Dan Quinn hire becomes official amidst rumors about the next Commanders OC and drafted QB

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Josh Harris and his ownership group completely get it.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 3, 2024
Last night, Harris reached out to the station knowing 500 Commanders fans would be at our live event. He’s giving everybody who came 2 tickets to the preseason game in AUG.
That’s how you build your base up. Love to see it.
And...we have an official announcement! https://t.co/FtPMuJ2N5r— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 4, 2024
all in on Quinn pic.twitter.com/jQoDxWZga1— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 4, 2024
Josh Harris, in the team's news release about Dan Quinn: pic.twitter.com/pZUJbwUlZV— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 3, 2024
Adam Peters on Dan Quinn: pic.twitter.com/U1I73oycax— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 3, 2024
Dan Quinn: pic.twitter.com/VONse9uW7r— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 3, 2024
Linking your new GM with a HC he can form a strong partnership with is everything. You want the Holmes/Quinn, Snead/McVay rapport.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 3, 2024
Peters on Quinn —
“We had a chance to sit down and discuss a philosophy and vision for constructing a winning football program, and I can’t wait…
Set your alarms: Dan Quinn press conference Monday at 2:30.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 3, 2024
Dan Quinn's resume #HTTC pic.twitter.com/wWkFDIXgt8— Eddie-Capital (@eddiejedi) February 4, 2024
Wait. He already interviewed w WSH between telling Raiders he was withdrawing yesterday and the story breaking that he was even a candidate here? Zoom? https://t.co/FjISdalvfG— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) February 3, 2024
The #Commanders are expected to interview former #Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their open OC job, sources tell @BleacherReport.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 3, 2024
Kliff Kingsbury will be firmly in the mix for Washington. pic.twitter.com/EzejXKxktY
Kliff Kingsbury is expected to be in play for the Commanders OC job, sources tell @NickiJhabvala and me.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 3, 2024
Washington is still going through the process and things could take time.
Always felt like I must be missing something on Kingsbury. pic.twitter.com/mFQGwMAPst— michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) February 3, 2024
Only watched 2 games of his Cards offense from 2022 so far, but initial impressions:— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 4, 2024
-Lots of passing, lots of shotgun
-More pure progression reads than coverage reads
-Concepts quite good in isolation, but lack sequencing https://t.co/ZPd2zCD369
Initially very concerned because the USC offense was trash this year & Kingsbury was there, but his Cards offense was much better— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 4, 2024
OL coach always a critical hire but one that could help improve his sequencing would be huge. Haven’t seen a married run/pass game in WAS for a while
Y’all do know that Kingsbury was the senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC this past year right? He coached Caleb Williams. I’m just saying… ♂️ #NFL #httc pic.twitter.com/FivgSItAFb— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) February 4, 2024
Is this gonna happen? https://t.co/h8EH7IjeZ8— PAIN (@Xommanders) February 3, 2024
Ken Zampese, the Commanders' senior offensive advisor/game management last season and their QBs coach from 2020-22, was hired as a senior offensive assistant for the Falcons.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 4, 2024
Ok so now it’s officially a mud slinging situation, and at this point, don’t even care about what the actual truth is lol. https://t.co/Cy7SSTQ9oq— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) February 3, 2024
We have named Anthony Weaver as our Defensive Coordinator.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 3, 2024
Welcome to Miami, Coach Weaver! pic.twitter.com/1hhwDgETwI
The Commanders met with the following offensive players at the East-West Shrine game:— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 3, 2024
Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland
Ja’Tavion TE, Sanders, Texas
Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss
Matt Goncalves, OG/OT, Pittsburgh
Julian Pearl, OT, Illinois
Defensive players coming shortly.
Here is my take after re-watching some more games of Jayden Daniels.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 3, 2024
I’m “warming up” to him a bit. I saw some issues on tape but “some” of them I believe are correctable.
still have concerns with his ability to read D and throwing into tight windows
He’s crept up a bit tho https://t.co/yhCN6S6QSX
Beautiful deep ball with touch, placement/accuracy and enough air to allow his wide receiver to run underneath it.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 3, 2024
Keeps ball over the outside shoulder and away from defender. pic.twitter.com/5HaGq09kbM
Nice timing, velocity and ball placement here. Sets feet and maintains a good base. Makes this throw look easy. pic.twitter.com/50VasmCqPd— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 3, 2024
This is a laser across the middle and it give his receiver room to run after the catch pic.twitter.com/G4RztH3Vbe— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 3, 2024
This is just special. Not many players can do this. pic.twitter.com/X3AvNaNfGL— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 3, 2024
And now some of the negatives:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 3, 2024
Here Daniels stares down his target. This should have been picked. pic.twitter.com/zN9u3Iusig
Here he locks into his receiver. Never tries to move the safety with his eyes. In the NFL, this is probably an interception. pic.twitter.com/YgsW6zbdDf— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 3, 2024
He doesn’t know how to protect his body. He takes WAY too many big hits for his 205 pound frame. Two guys are open here on the crossers. Take what the D is giving you. pic.twitter.com/k1Bi82Wskq— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 3, 2024
Spent more time re-watching Jayden Daniels. My thoughts/observations are in the thread I posted earlier.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 3, 2024
However, for those making comparisons, for me, he’s much more RG3 and Fields(a bit slower and more slighter frame) than Lamar.
Drake Maye is a large man. https://t.co/nOiYZDORia— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 4, 2024
