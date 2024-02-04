NFL Pro Bowl 2024: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s the event everyone looks forward to every year, the NFL Pro Bowl! No Washington Commanders players will be participating in the second year of the new, and improved(?) Pro Bowl. This year’s event has eliminated the actual football game, and replaced it with a series of skills events and a flag football game. The NFL will never miss an opportunity to maximize the coverage of an event that wouldn’t even make a headline in most other sports. They also love to stretch every event out to maximize their online and television exposure. Welcome to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games sponsored by multiple major corporations!
This year, the Pro Bowl has shifted to a Pro Bowl Games format, with events taking place over two days, leading up to 7-on-7 flag football games, rather than the traditional game, on Sunday.
The first night of competition took place on Thursday night, with the following events:
- Pro Bowl Dodgeball
- Lightning Round
- Longest Drive
- Precision Passing
- Best Catch - First Round
The Pro Bowl Games conclude today with four more skills challenges, as well as three different 7-on-7 flag football games. At the end, the winning conference will be determined.
- Best Catch - Finale
- Gridiron Gauntlet
- Move the Chains
- Kick Tac Toe
- 7-on-7 Flag Games
Which dodgeball squad are you taking? @budlight— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2024
: #ProBowlGames – 7pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/1lSGutAosr
The #ProBowlGames finale airs today! Don’t miss AFC vs. NFC flag football and more skills challenges!— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 4, 2024
: #ProBowlGames – 3pm ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/DisneyXD pic.twitter.com/rGOM7A6R3l
The Washington Commanders didn’t have any players voted into this year's Pro Bowl.
Matchup: AFC vs NFC
Pro Bowl Skills Show
Thursday, February 1, 2024, 7:00 pm
Pro Bowl Games
Sunday, February 4, 2023, 3:00 pm
Location: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, Nevada
TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, simulcast on ABC, DisneyXD
Announcers:
Skills competition: Robert Griffin III and Laura Rutledge.
Pro Bowl Games: Scott Van Pelt (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and Michelle Beisner-Buck (sidelines)
DraftKings odds: Pain
Prediction: who cares?
AFC
Head Coach: Peyton Manning
Offensive Coordinator: Wes Welker
Defensive Coordinator: Ray Lewis
NFC
Head Coach: Eli Manning
Offensive Coordinator: Keenan McCardell
Defensive Coordinator: DeMarcus Ware
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...