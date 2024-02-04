NFL Pro Bowl 2024: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s the event everyone looks forward to every year, the NFL Pro Bowl! No Washington Commanders players will be participating in the second year of the new, and improved(?) Pro Bowl. This year’s event has eliminated the actual football game, and replaced it with a series of skills events and a flag football game. The NFL will never miss an opportunity to maximize the coverage of an event that wouldn’t even make a headline in most other sports. They also love to stretch every event out to maximize their online and television exposure. Welcome to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games sponsored by multiple major corporations!

This year, the Pro Bowl has shifted to a Pro Bowl Games format, with events taking place over two days, leading up to 7-on-7 flag football games, rather than the traditional game, on Sunday.

The first night of competition took place on Thursday night, with the following events:

Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Lightning Round

Longest Drive

Precision Passing

Best Catch - First Round

The Pro Bowl Games conclude today with four more skills challenges, as well as three different 7-on-7 flag football games. At the end, the winning conference will be determined.

Best Catch - Finale

Gridiron Gauntlet

Move the Chains

Kick Tac Toe

7-on-7 Flag Games

The #ProBowlGames finale airs today! Don’t miss AFC vs. NFC flag football and more skills challenges!



: #ProBowlGames – 3pm ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/DisneyXD pic.twitter.com/rGOM7A6R3l — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 4, 2024

The Washington Commanders didn’t have any players voted into this year's Pro Bowl.

Matchup: AFC vs NFC

Pro Bowl Skills Show

Thursday, February 1, 2024, 7:00 pm

Pro Bowl Games

Sunday, February 4, 2023, 3:00 pm

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, simulcast on ABC, DisneyXD

Announcers:

Skills competition: Robert Griffin III and Laura Rutledge.

Pro Bowl Games: Scott Van Pelt (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and Michelle Beisner-Buck (sidelines)

Online: ESPN+ | FuboTV

DraftKings odds: Pain

Prediction: who cares?

AFC

Head Coach: Peyton Manning

Offensive Coordinator: Wes Welker

Defensive Coordinator: Ray Lewis

NFC

Head Coach: Eli Manning

Offensive Coordinator: Keenan McCardell

Defensive Coordinator: DeMarcus Ware

