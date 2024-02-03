Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: Kliff Kingsbury is a leading candidate for OC

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and he spent the rest of the month searching for his new head coach. That list was slimmed down to 4 candidates after the two youngest OCs on the list decided to stay with their current teams. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will be named the Commanders next head coach soon, and now he has to assess the previous coaching staff, and then fill out his new staff. The offensive and defensive coordinator positions will be the most important, but he’ll also have to decide if special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor can survive another change at head coach.

There have already been several names linked to Quinn, both from his previous attempts to get another head coaching job, and this year’s round of rumors and reports. Quinn is expected to bring some coaches with him from the Dallas Cowboys, and current DBs coach Joe Whitt has been reported to be his choice for DC in Washington. He is currently the Cowboys passing game coordinator/secondary coach, and is expected to join Quinn’s staff when the hiring becomes official.

One of Washington’s main candidates, the 17-year assistant joined Dallas in 2021. The Cowboys led the league in takeaways in that first year and 2022. The streak ended this season despite Daron Bland’s leading the league in interceptions two years after Diggs.

The offensive coordinator job is considered the most important in Quinn’s new coaching staff. Eric Bieniemy is still under contract with the Commanders for another year, and he received an interview for head coach. He is expected to be replaced after an disappointing season that saw first-year starting QB show promise, but nose-dive in the most pass-happy offense in the NFL. Washington has the #2 pick in this year’s draft, and is expected to draft a new QB. Quinn will need to hit on the OC hire, and develop the QBs on the roster.

San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak has been mentioned several times as a potential hire for Quinn. He is reportedly going to join the New Orleans Saints as their new OC after the Super Bowl. There are several other offensive assistants on Kyle Shanahan’s staff that could get interviewed for Washington’s OC job including QB coach Brian Griese and TEs coach Brian Fleury.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was reportedly signing with the Las Vegas Raiders to be Antonio Pierce's new offensive coordinator. He reportedly backed out of that deal when contract negotiations broke down. Kingsbury is now considered a leading candidate for Washington’s OC job under new head coach Dan Quinn. Kingsbury spent last season working with top draft pick, QB Caleb Williams, at USC. Washington has the #2 pick in this year’s draft, and would likely have to trade up with the Bears to draft Williams. A Kingsbury hire will fuel a lot of trade up speculation over the next few months.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as they happen

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Chip Kelly to the Raiders?:

As for what the Raiders do next, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly did talk with Las Vegas about the OC job. I'm told former Bears OC Luke Getsy could also be a candidate with the Raiders. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2024

Washington's interest in Kingsbury:

Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, who was close to becoming the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, is a leading candidate to become the Commanders’ offensive coordinator, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury had been discussed as a potential Commanders OC target before this latest...whatever with the Raiders. With Washington open with Dan Quinn, something to keep an eye on. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2024

This doesn’t mean Kliff Kingsbury won’t return to the NFL. He’s in play for other jobs now, including #Commanders OC, sources say. https://t.co/VY5ww6tsAO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 3, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury is expected to be in play for the Commanders OC job, sources tell @NickiJhabvala and me.



Washington is still going through the process and things could take time. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 3, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury withdraws from Raiders OC job:

A twist in Las Vegas: Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the offensive coordinator job of the Raiders, per his agent @ErikBurkhardt. pic.twitter.com/IKmSPT7PaM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2024

Looking at other 49ers offensive assistants:

49ers have other OC candidates to watch including TE coach Brian Fleury. Adam Peters knows these folks well. https://t.co/zDmrXmpDVl — John Keim (@john_keim) February 3, 2024

He might be possible as well. Good rep for his work with Purdy. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 3, 2024

Saints are expected to hire Klint Kubiak after the Super Bowl:

Saints are working to hire 49ers’ passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Kubiak would join the Saints after he coaches his final game with the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. No deal can be finalized until after the game. pic.twitter.com/nS14wU7Qow — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2024

Coaches with ties to Quinn:

Coaches with direct links to Dan Quinn. Would think guys like Kris Richard and Al Harris get long looks



Haven’t included Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur and Mike McDaniel, but he had those 3 all on staff in Atlanta and could conceivably try and add from their staffs (Klint Kubiak?) pic.twitter.com/h1y0CzT6fb — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 1, 2024

Washington is expected to hire Joe Whitt Jr. for DC:

#Commanders are expected to hire highly regarded #Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. as their new defensive coordinator, and Dallas will be looking to replace him as well as Dan Quinn, per league sources @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2024

Name I heard that Quinn had told other teams he'd bring as DC: Dallas secondary coach/pass game coordinator Joe Whitt, Jr. Nothing official. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 1, 2024

Possible DC candidates with Quinn:



*Joe Whitt Jr., Cowboys pass game coordinator

*Joe Cullen, Chiefs D-line coach — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 1, 2024

I would expect Quinn to bring along secondary coach/passing game coordinator Joe Whitt to be his defensive coordinator. https://t.co/qU7rI2FYvS — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 1, 2024

Adam Schefter names two other Cowboys assistants as potential DCs:

One of the next questions will be whether Dan Quinn attempts to bring any other added Cowboys assistant coaches with him to Washington, such as defensive backs coach Al Harris or defensive line coach Aden Durde. Both could be defensive coordinator candidates if Dallas grants… https://t.co/jOOnXfLOPg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2024

Chip Kelly to return to the NFL with Washington?:

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is a potential candidate for #Commanders OC under new head coach Dan Quinn, per sources. Kelly, a two-time NFL head coach, is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 2, 2024

Raiders were one of those teams. Source with one team who interviewed Dan Quinn this cycle said Chip Kelly was considered by Quinn. https://t.co/wzLEl5DNEU — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 2, 2024

Potential coordinators:

The Commanders chose to hire Dan Quinn. Now the new head coach has decisions to make with assembling a new staff.



On possible targets at offensive and defensive coordinator, potential holdovers -- and my personal wild card staff pick.https://t.co/Jt9K7fIruo — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 2, 2024

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Head Coach

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Cowboys current coaching staff

Joe Whitt, secondary/Pass Game coordinator

Al Harris, defensive backs coach

Aden Durde, defensive line coach

Sharrif Floyd, quality control/asst. D-line

Cannon Matthews, asst. defensive backs

Scott McCurley, linebackers coach

Pete Ohnegian, quality control/ defensive assistant

Eric Simonelli, quality control/analytics

Darian Thompson, quality control/asst. LB

Rayna Stewart, asst. special teams

Harold Nash, strength & conditioning coordinator

Cedric Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

Kendall Smith, asst. strength & conditioning