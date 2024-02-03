All aTwitter: 3 February 2024 - Logan Paulsen expresses interest in joining Dan Quinn’s coaching staff

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
ALLEN ON QUINN AND PETERS: At tonight's @1067theFan vs. @team980 event, our @JPFinlayNBCS caught up with #Commanders defensive captain Jonathan Allen about the hiring of head coach Dan Quinn, as well as new GM Adam Peters#HTTC@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/1ViNs0B3P6— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) February 3, 2024
Jon Allen asked by @granthpaulsen about his future here. Said "Going into the offseason I was very frustrated," but now more positive after speaking with Peters and is excited for next season.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 3, 2024
Something to watch we’ve mentioned on the show. If they go the Shanahan-tree route there is nobody smarter and more well versed in the offense. Also a Quinn guy.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 2, 2024
Logan could be an OC in a few years. That type of mind and person. Has had chances to join staffs in the past but… https://t.co/68g5hG4iJQ
Looking through my feed. Funny stuff. We just lived through the Ben Johnson "lock" era. Maybe - and hear me out - we wait for the Commanders to interview AND hire some coordinators and coaches before discussing their arrival in absolute terms.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 2, 2024
Dan Quinn is the new head coach of the Commanders.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 2, 2024
Some love the hire.
Some don't.@RealBramW told me, "there's a real disconnect here between the people who follow this...and a segment of the fan base that's a little disappointed because they expected someone else to get it." pic.twitter.com/V9bm9gwt8v
Media widely believed and reported, from the jump, that Johnson was a primary target/fit for Peters. And I don't think they were wrong. Or that we were wrong to accept it. And likely he remained a true contender until withdrawing. But I don't think he ever became the runaway…— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 2, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says talk of Belichick and Johnson was part of Washington Commanders’ smoke and mirrors coaching search. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/QfGyK793cx— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 2, 2024
“I’m a big fan of the Dan Quinn hire in Washington…”@DraftKings #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/UIP3pX9yOl— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 2, 2024
@john_keim Mornin'. Any idea on when Quinn's introductory press conference will be?— Disco (@discoque5) February 2, 2024
Probably Monday. Nothing official yet.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 2, 2024
Jon Allen is asked by @kevinsheehanDC what he does at 2 (assuming Howell not the answer).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 3, 2024
With the caveat that he doesn't watch tape... trade up for Caleb Williams.
The 2024 QB plan is clear: Re-sign Jacoby Brissett. https://t.co/i9lYVW5FtX— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 2, 2024
As part of its latest promo, Madden Ultimate Team is dropping cards for Super Bowl Champions from the past, present, and future.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 3, 2024
Doug Williams is the headliner, and he is arguably the best quarterback in the game.
Pretty cool to see. pic.twitter.com/0yh5FnJVSD
We love to share the negative.... let's get some positive shared about our team, shall we? I'd say this was pretty good....Top Ten in the NFL when it comes to sponsorship revenue #HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/mjejbp5vcw— Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) February 2, 2024
Bro did the Defensive Back Combine turn and run drill in the middle of a punt return — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) February 2, 2024
That’s insane body control!!
pic.twitter.com/WuuUXAZthd
Met with Christian Mahogany following his @ShrineBowl week. pic.twitter.com/3o9EVTqaMJ— Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) February 2, 2024
The Commanders met with the following players at the East-West Shrine game:— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 2, 2024
Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, FS, Texas Tech
Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE/Edge, Notre Dame
Joe Shimko, LS, N.C. State
More coming tomorrow.
They have already met with more than 100 players since mid-January. A full list that will be updated throughout the draft process will be posted soon at @HogsHaven.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) February 2, 2024
dan quinn spotted at the shrine bowl pic.twitter.com/tHqCCQM58w— obvlon (@obvlon) February 2, 2024
dan quinn knows every nfc east opponent. #HTTC— caleb. (@cxlebjxstin) February 2, 2024
Jim Harbaugh on Michigan QB JJ McCarthy: "Don't be surprised if/when he's the number one QB off the board. That's my prediction right now."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 2, 2024
Bold statement by the new #Chargers head coach.
( ️ @theherd)pic.twitter.com/XZDIvXjj0t
Spoke with a source yesterday about Kubiak for Washington. Said he wasn't confident Kubiak would be available based on other opportunities. Appears he was right. https://t.co/ERVVwPAEDC— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 2, 2024
Harbaugh said that team would have loved to keep DC Mike Macdonald, but Macdonald really wanted the Seattle job. Didn't feel like there was anything team could do to keep him.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 2, 2024
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa told us “I believe that will happen” to question on inking long-term extension w/ Miami.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 2, 2024
Tua said he leaves contract talks to his agent & Dolphins front office. Tua led NFL in passing yards & noted he was proud of hitting his goal of playing 17+ games. pic.twitter.com/DQnWoDg9vU
Free Agent: Mike Evans is expecting a team to offer anywhere from $25 to $30 million per season in free agency, per @HoustonChron— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2024
Is he worth it? pic.twitter.com/Gv4sE48izt
The NFL's Jeff Miller on kickoffs: "We have analyzed the XFL rule, which you know is a bit of a departure from ours.… We’ve analyzed that rule to see whether or not there’s things that we can learn from there. There will be a number of other options that we’re taking a look at." https://t.co/oZQCpTuPne— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 2, 2024
Went back to look at notes: there were 219 concussions diagnosed in the 2023 season (preseason and regular season games and practices).— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 2, 2024
Finally, NFL expects up to 8 more position-specific helmets to come on the market this off-season for quarterbacks and offensive and defensive linemen. Testing being done on future position-specific helmets for WRs and DBs.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 2, 2024
NFL does a lot of concussion tests: 422 performed in the 2023 season. While concussion number has come down off the high of 281 from a few years ago, they want it to drop further. Guardian Caps during practices produced up to 50% drop in concussions for position groups.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 2, 2024
Injuries were down this season, according to the NFL’s annual injury data. Players collectively missed 700 fewer games this season than last season, with the drop largely attributable to reductions in lower-extremity strains and knee injuries.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 2, 2024
There were 52 ACL tears suffered by NFL players in preseason and regular season games and practices this season. That’s down about 24 percent from the past two seasons.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 2, 2024
The injury rate was not higher in Week 18 games, Thursday night games or international games, according to the NFL's annual injury data.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 2, 2024
NFL will also focus on writing a rule that will ban the hip drop tackle. 20-25 percent more likely to cause injury with hip drop tackles than a typical tackle.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 2, 2024
How is it possible to go this long without blinking https://t.co/xs1Xcf1ZnJ— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) February 2, 2024
Happy 2/2/22 anniversary to all who celebrate!https://t.co/ERMj0ZmRMC— Bobby Gould (@Smith4Gm) February 2, 2024
Good news from the Capitol - sources tell me RFK Stadium bill is moving through House and “90 percent” chance it passes. Could reach Senate by March and “70 percent” chance it gets all the way done.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 2, 2024
Passing the bill doesn’t guarantee a stadium. But it would let the city compete w MD and VA to build one.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 2, 2024
Assumed sources of attendance for a new arena in Potomac Yard (via here https://t.co/j9W2lySoMh). pic.twitter.com/W3fMO9X0wp— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) February 2, 2024
February 2, 2024
Rest In Peace to Carl Weathers and God Bless his loved ones.— Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) February 2, 2024
To pay homage, here an incredible scene from Rocky II where Weathers' iconic character, Apollo Creed, is torn between moving on from Rocky and avenging a fight that he technically didn't lose. Outstanding acting. pic.twitter.com/D9VEuG6GtY
Carl Weathers sings a song about rainbows during his SNL hosting gig from January 1988. pic.twitter.com/HePrXOe3bm— That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) February 2, 2024
Every time Carl Weathers said ‘Mando’ in The Mandalorian. pic.twitter.com/dY0yc49BaI— Han Solo (@corellianlegend) February 2, 2024
SLY STALLONE and CARL WEATHERS choreograph the big Rocky/Apollo Creed fight for— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) February 2, 2024
ROCKY (1976)#RIPCarlWeathers
pic.twitter.com/uKfivKXzC6
