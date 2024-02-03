2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Senior Bowl has been holding practices all week and now it's time for the actual game. New Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters was in Mobile this week along with other members of the scouting department. Dan Quinn has reportedly been hired as the new head coach, but the team hasn’t made that official, and he wasn’t in Mobile this week.

Related 2024 Senior Bowl Preview

Who:

Earlier this month, Tennessee Titans Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Terrell Williams (American team) and New York Jets Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich (National team) were announced as the head coaches for the historic 75th Anniversary Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Titans have the seventh overall pick, and the Jets own the tenth selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

This is the second year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “Coach Up” format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams and Wild Card round participants had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches and those candidates were then selected by a group comprised of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee. In total, at least one coach from all 18 teams that submitted nominations were chosen for this year’s game.

In addition to the head coach appointees, the following individuals were selected as coordinators for the American and National squads:

American

Offensive Coordinator - New England Patriots Wide Receivers Coach Troy Brown

Defensive Coordinator - Cleveland Browns Defensive Backs Coach Ephraim Banda

Special Teams Coordinator - New York Giants Assistant Special Teams Coach Mike Adams

National

Offensive Coordinator - New York Giants Quarterbacks Coach Shea Tierney

Defensive Coordinator - Minnesota Vikings Pass Game Coord/Defensive Backs Coach Daronte Jones

Special Teams Coordinator - New Orleans Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano

Where: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium | Mobile, AL

When: February 3rd, 2024, 1:00 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+

Game's History:

The Senior Bowl is an annual college all-star football game that is played at the conclusion of the NCAA season. The event is considered the most prominent college football all-star game in the United States and is the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The first game was played on January 7, 1950, featuring two squads made up of all-star NFL Draft prospects playing at the Gator Bowl Stadium in Florida. The following year, the game moved to Mobile, AL, where it is still played today.

In 2021, a new era in the Senior Bowl’s history began with the game moving to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama Jaguars’ campus. Throughout its history, the Senior Bowl has produced over 55 players that went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game is unique among college all-star games as the teams are coached by NFL staff. Former MVPs of the game include the likes of Dan Marino, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed