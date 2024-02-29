Josh Harris is at the NFL Scouting Combine and took part in interviews with the top 6 QBs

The NFL Scouting Combine has been going on since Sunday, and the on-field workouts start this afternoon. The Washington Commanders hold the #2 overall pick in this year’s draft and will have a new managing partner(Josh Harris), general manager(Adam Peters), and head coach when the draft starts on April 25th in Detroit Michigan.

The team is looking at every QB in the draft, and will likely be able to pick any QB they want, except for the player that goes at #1. Adam Peters and Dan Quinn spoke to the media on Tuesday, and it was also reported that Josh Harris was in Indianapolis for his first Combine as an NFL owner.

Adam Schefter reports that Harris, like during the GM and HC searches, was present during the interview process for the top 6 QBs in the draft. Harris has stated that he’s learning the process of the NFL, but he would also sit in the draft room in the NBA, and expected to do the same with his new team. He does not plan on picking players and forcing them on his executives like the previous owner was known to do in the first round.

Attending his first combine as the Washington Commanders owner, Josh Harris has sat in and taken part of each of the six interviews that the team has conducted with the top quarterback prospects in this draft. Most owners don’t attend the combine; Harris is not only in… pic.twitter.com/45CB3tb65E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 29, 2024

Josh Harris sat in on six QB interviews at the combine, source confirmed, but I’m told he was there to observe rather than ask questions.



The meetings were led by GM Adam Peters and included Coach Dan Quinn, AGM Lance Newmark and others. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 29, 2024