Film Review: Is Jayden Daniels QB1 of the Future in Washington?

With the NFL Draft just a couple of months away, the time to concentrate on the top possibilities of who the Washington Commanders will select in the first round is at hand. For me, that means it’s Watchin’ Film With Phil season. This year, I’m taking a closer look at several players before the draft, as well as all the Commanders’ picks in the draft.

The goal of these posts is to search for not only the good in each player but the bad as well. For some of these prospects, that’s not always an easy job. Quarterbacks present an even bigger task, given the fact that everyone views each player differently and sees game film in that same light. While one will see things one way, the next person may have a completely different take or may view the position itself differently and expect more or less from that spot.

Take LSU’s QB, Jayden Daniels, for example. Last season, Daniels passed for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions while completing 72.2% of his passes in the defense-rich SEC (he added 1,134 yards rushing and 10 TDs on the ground). Those numbers speak for themselves, but if you participate in any random discussion about the Heisman Trophy winner, you’ll hear one side of the room scream, “he’s another RG3,” while the other swears he’s a new-age Randall Cunningham.

The film never lies, but everybody views said film differently. That said, take a closer look at the video below and decide for yourself.

Jayden Daniels

Here’s a summary of some of the key points from the video above (via ChatGPT) with time stamps for easier navigation.

00:00:32 : Breakdown of a long-ball play against Alabama, emphasizing Daniels’ arm strength and strategic play.

: Breakdown of a long-ball play against Alabama, emphasizing Daniels’ arm strength and strategic play. 00:01:26 : Discussion on Daniels’ minimal interceptions in the SEC, addressing criticism about his mobility.

: Discussion on Daniels’ minimal interceptions in the SEC, addressing criticism about his mobility. 00:02:13 : Analysis of Daniels’ capability to read the defense and adjust, showcasing his decision-making skills even when on the move.

: Analysis of Daniels’ capability to read the defense and adjust, showcasing his decision-making skills even when on the move. 00:03:41 : Concerns about Daniels’ tendency not to slide, risking injury, with a call for more cautious gameplay.

: Concerns about Daniels’ tendency not to slide, risking injury, with a call for more cautious gameplay. 00:04:50 : Highlight of Daniels’ decision-making under pressure, emphasizing his skill in gaining necessary yardage.

: Highlight of Daniels’ decision-making under pressure, emphasizing his skill in gaining necessary yardage. 00:07:43 - Analysis of decision-making in passing plays, highlighting a missed opportunity for a potentially better pass but acknowledging the successful outcome regardless.

- Analysis of decision-making in passing plays, highlighting a missed opportunity for a potentially better pass but acknowledging the successful outcome regardless. 00:08:20 - Commentary on Daniels’ quick reaction to pressure, making a decisive throw before the receiver’s route completion, demonstrating his ability to read and react to defensive pressure effectively.

- Commentary on Daniels’ quick reaction to pressure, making a decisive throw before the receiver’s route completion, demonstrating his ability to read and react to defensive pressure effectively. 00:09:00 - Observation of a play where Daniels’ pass led to a touchdown, emphasizing his skill in exploiting defensive gaps.

- Observation of a play where Daniels’ pass led to a touchdown, emphasizing his skill in exploiting defensive gaps. 00:09:46 - Discussion on Daniels taking unnecessary hits in games, particularly against Florida State, with a note on the physical risks involved in his style of play.

- Discussion on Daniels taking unnecessary hits in games, particularly against Florida State, with a note on the physical risks involved in his style of play. 00:10:00 - Comparison of Daniels to other quarterbacks like RG3, noting similarities in play style but also highlighting Daniels’ superior arm strength.

- Comparison of Daniels to other quarterbacks like RG3, noting similarities in play style but also highlighting Daniels’ superior arm strength. 00:11:00 - Analysis of a situation where Daniels was sacked due to a breakdown in the offensive line, not attributing fault to Daniels but to the team’s protection scheme.

- Analysis of a situation where Daniels was sacked due to a breakdown in the offensive line, not attributing fault to Daniels but to the team’s protection scheme. 00:12:01 - Highlighting Daniels’ long pass abilities showcasing his precision and the effectiveness of LSU’s receivers.

- Highlighting Daniels’ long pass abilities showcasing his precision and the effectiveness of LSU’s receivers. 00:12:50 - Detailing Daniels’ progression reading by the goal line, resulting in a touchdown, underlining his vision and decision-making in critical moments.

- Detailing Daniels’ progression reading by the goal line, resulting in a touchdown, underlining his vision and decision-making in critical moments. 00:14:01 - Talk about LSU’s WR group, emphasizing the synergy between Daniels and his receiving corps, contributing to successful plays.

