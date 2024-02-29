All aTwitter: 29 February 2024 - Commanders got worst overall grade in NFLPA 2nd annual team report cards

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Commanders again received the worst overall grade for its working environment for players in the NFLPA's second annual team report cards. Washington's strength staff again ranked high (5th-best) and ownership ranked 18th — notable after the sale to Josh Harris. But the new… pic.twitter.com/WWbzJB1NJB— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 28, 2024
The NFLPA has released its second annual team-by-team report cards based on the results of its survey of more than 1,700 players on workplace conditions. The Dolphins ranked first. The Commanders ranked last for a second straight year.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 28, 2024
Some background and context on the 2024 NFLPA Club Report Cards can be found here: https://t.co/ltJRDd3vLV— JC Tretter (@JCTretter) February 28, 2024
The locker room is small. And the showers had issues repeatedly during the season. And there was that one postgame at FedEx (or not fedex now) where there was no hot water. Not new owners fault, but still, not a surprise pic.twitter.com/lh4J9f5v2B— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2024
In meetings when they hand out voting sheets for Pro Bowl, Top 100, etc. We’ve seen many toss it in the trash, put down only friends names, make a rookie fill it out, etc.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 28, 2024
The two I’ve seen taken most seriously:
- Team Captains (obviously)
- NFLPA Ownership/Facility Report Card
Sorry but the @NFLPA poll results might mean a lot to agents or players who have multiple offers of similar terms - but by and large -- it means nothing.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 28, 2024
The #Chiefs supposedly have the worst owner & some of the worst facilities ...and all they do is win Super Bowls. @team980
I have not heard players complain about the food (having eaten there, it's pretty good). Seems to be about size and comfort. Same with the training staff: The main complaint was the size of the staff and of the room and needing to wait for treatment.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 28, 2024
Also, Harris and Co. know of the issues (same with at the stadium). Also, until they get the stadium site settled they'll be stuck in Ashburn. Once that's settled they can look for a new practice home (will be much quicker to build of course).— John Keim (@john_keim) February 28, 2024
While they have improved the facility somewhat over the years (good thing this report card was not done 10-15 years ago), it's an old, outdated place. They'll be able to sell that land for a good chunk of change when they're ready.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 28, 2024
The NFLPA just released it's second player survey report card:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 28, 2024
Working conditions:
#1: Dolphins
#32: Commanders
Head coach:
#1: Chiefs' Andy Reid
#32: Raiders' Josh McDaniels
Willing to invest owners:
#1: Dolphins' Stephen Ross
#32: Chiefs' Clark Hunt
The NFLPA's JC Tretter on the union's second annual team-by-team report cards on working conditions: "Most of the teams chose to act on the results and make things better…. I would say things have improved and we’re glad they’ve improved.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 28, 2024
The NFLPA's JC Tretter on the Commanders, who ranked last in the NFLPA survey for a second straight year: “There really hasn’t been much changed in Washington yet.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 28, 2024
As @NickiJhabvala first reported, FedEx Field is no more, at least in the name.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 28, 2024
With two years left on the deal, FedEx dropped its naming rights to the stadium.
There was an opt-out provision because of the sale of the team.
The team loses about $15 million in revenue. pic.twitter.com/cJjZ1dSvNn
The “FedEx” part of FedEx Field is no more. The company has ended its stadium naming right deal two years early, as @washingtonpost reported. The Commanders have “started the process of identifying our next stadium naming rights partner” per a statement from the organization.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 28, 2024
Great reporting Nicki! And on the loss of name FedEx as well. Keep up the great work! One could guess now the $75M upgrades release was dropped to get ahead of this NFLPA report card today…— Kendall Griggs (@KgriggsPhoto) February 28, 2024
Important to note that of new $75 million renovations coming, source says portion of that is for Ashburn facility. Also for first time last year team provided family area at training camp, food, shade, etc— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2024
Tomorrow’s schedule pic.twitter.com/eSdCIY97kW— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2024
“Unlock” Jamin Davis.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 28, 2024
I’m willing to bet we see him used in a hybrid role, similar to Parsons as a rookie https://t.co/JWD9gFLiJa
Jamin Davis is one of the best overall athletes at his position in the NFL. He needs a coaching staff and scheme that can unlock his potential.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 28, 2024
I think Quinn and our new defensive coaches will be a huge benefit to Davis
I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people this year.
“I plan on having a blast and kicking ass.”#Commanders coach Dan Quinn joined The Insiders live in Indianapolis to talk about his first month on the job … and what he wants to do with the No. 2 pick.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2024
Full episodes: https://t.co/RV7mRM3S0M pic.twitter.com/wnDJ4qSLSq
We played Word Association with @Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn during our interview. How do you interpret his answers?— The Junkies (@JunksRadio) February 28, 2024
* Terry McLaurin: Explosive
* Jonathan Allen: Dominant
* Sam Howell: Tough
* Caleb Williams: DC
* Drake Maye: Athletic
* Jayden Daniels: Game Changer pic.twitter.com/mQAc9VSlMJ
Mel Kiper Jr has the Commanders selecting LSU QB Jayden Daniels in his Mock Draft 2.0.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) February 28, 2024
Kiper has Daniels as his QB2 in this draft over Drake Maye. He also says many teams have Maye over Daniels on their boards right now.
Do you agree with this pick? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JN3GVAHIct
I don't see this as something notable. Ian is providing hypotheticals.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 28, 2024
If anything, the team could be using Rapoport as a way to convey the message that "they are receiving offers."
But, I get the sense that Harris and Co. leak stuff to Schefter first. https://t.co/bK5OJXK5tF
Caleb Williams goes in-depth with ESPN’s @PeteThamel on the Bears, the Commanders and more. “If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” Williams told Thamel. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2024
More: https://t.co/COpWRfEyMF
USC QB Caleb Williams on potentially being drafted by the Washington Commanders:— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) February 28, 2024
“It’s be really cool because it’s so familiar”
“My main goal and focus…is to win games and stay focused on keeping the main goal the main goal.”
Come home @CALEBcsw #HTTC pic.twitter.com/N7dRtbEFO0
@StaceyDales— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 28, 2024
The @nflnetwork reporter has been locked in on #DaBears all season and told us what she's gleaned on Chicago's big #NFLDraft decision:#NFL #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/5l0k5PRl5q
I’ll add #Falcons to this list, as well. #UNC Drake Maye is meeting with essentially the same teams.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2024
So these are the teams potentially in the market for a top QB. https://t.co/4I8fxOxDII
Very impressed by Missouri ED Darius Robinson. Dude LOVES ball. Said multiple times he will play any position on the line — and has the tape to prove it. “I keep it simple, keep it violent and keep it fast”— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 28, 2024
Said he played at 305 as a DT in 2022 and then 285 as an edge in 2023 pic.twitter.com/G1AGWfJlsz
#Rams GM Les Snead said they’ve had discussions on a deal with G Kevin Dotson, but they’re anticipating him hitting the free agent market. The two sides will remain in contact throughout.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 28, 2024
The 27-year old Dotson was one of the best guards in the league this past season and is… pic.twitter.com/SzD3EAIQV2
Source: #Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 28, 2024
Saves Kansas City $12 million on the cap.
Currently there should be seven teams over the 2024 salary cap— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 28, 2024
49ers- $5M
Cowboys- $10M
Broncos- $17M
Chargers- $26M
Saints- $26M
Dolphins- $29M
Bills- $40Mhttps://t.co/Hkdk6oX15g
We have some bitarisan action on the Hill tonight. The RFK Stadium bill easily passes the House. Next up the Senate. pic.twitter.com/dHhE7M3dAs— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 29, 2024
This was an expected outcome. Then comes the Senate. And then The DC Council will hold power. So still a ways to go.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 29, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders are one step closer to RFK site after House approval to extend city’s lease. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/FD5zhhz3Ph— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 29, 2024
Just checked again and, yes, Virginia's AG office is still conducting its investigation into the Washington Commanders and former owner Dan Snyder. We are nearing the two-year mark. https://t.co/rO5GqYUS4H— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 27, 2024
Full quote from Juan Soto:— Talk Nats (@TalkNats) February 28, 2024
“I never wanted to leave Washington. It was a great team. I knew everybody there, from the bottom all the way to the top. I was really comfortable and it felt like home for me. I was happy. I had a house in Washington. I was really comfortable up… https://t.co/luK4Xr6lUP
