Report: FedEx opts out of stadium naming rights deal with Washington Commanders

FedEx Field, or FedUp Field as it was called over the years, will no longer go by that name after FedEx has opted out of the final two years of its stadium naming rights deal with the Washington Commanders. The two businesses entered into a $205 million deal in 1999 under former owner Dan Snyder. Four years later, FedEx chairman Fred Smith became a minority owner of the team.

The deal was set to run for two more seasons, but now Washington will be missing out on $15 million per year in revenue unless they get another sponsor for the stadium. The Commanders are currently exploring options for a new stadium, but their lease with the county runs through 2027, and managing partner has indicated to potential investors that it might not be ready until 2030 or later. They still need to find and secure a location with the options being remain in Maryland, build in Virginia, or return to Washington, D.C.’s RFK stadium site.

NEW: FedEx ends its stadium naming rights deal with the Commanders two years early.



With @MarkMaske:https://t.co/hNb7bo16JA — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 28, 2024