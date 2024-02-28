Report: FedEx opts out of stadium naming rights deal with Washington Commanders

FedEx Field, or FedUp Field as it was called over the years, will no longer go by that name after FedEx has opted out of the final two years of its stadium naming rights deal with the Washington Commanders. The two businesses entered into a $205 million deal in 1999 under former owner Dan Snyder. Four years later, FedEx chairman Fred Smith became a minority owner of the team.
The deal was set to run for two more seasons, but now Washington will be missing out on $15 million per year in revenue unless they get another sponsor for the stadium. The Commanders are currently exploring options for a new stadium, but their lease with the county runs through 2027, and managing partner has indicated to potential investors that it might not be ready until 2030 or later. They still need to find and secure a location with the options being remain in Maryland, build in Virginia, or return to Washington, D.C.’s RFK stadium site.
NEW: FedEx ends its stadium naming rights deal with the Commanders two years early.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 28, 2024
With @MarkMaske:https://t.co/hNb7bo16JA
“We thank FedEx Corporation for its longstanding naming rights sponsorship and their work with our team and community and look forward to their continued partnership within the Commanders family,” the team wrote in a statement issued to The Washington Post. “We have already started the process of identifying our next stadium naming rights partner — a partner who will play a crucial role in ushering in the next era of not only Commanders football, but also a robust slate of top live events and concerts.”
Two people with knowledge of the decision said FedEx exercised an opt-out provision before the end of 2023 that stemmed from the sale of the team, which closed in July. It caught the Commanders by surprise amid renewed fan interest and after an influx of new sponsorship deals.
“FedEx is a longtime sponsor of multiple sports leagues, properties, and teams,” the company wrote in a statement to The Post. “We continuously review our marketing programs to ensure our investments are aligned with our evolving business objectives. As part of this review, we have decided to not continue as the naming rights sponsor of FedEx Field as we focus on our broader NFL sponsorship and opportunities that reflect our global footprint.”
