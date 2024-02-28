Takeaways from Adam Peters and Dan Quinn’s interviews: QB1 competition, Free Agency spending

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters, and head coach Dan Quinn spoke on Tuesday as the NFL combine is officially underway. In case you were wondering, neither of the two did a deep dive into who they will be moving forward with at the quarterback position.

Quinn was asked about QB qualities he wants to see. In order he listed: mental and physical toughness – how do they stand in vs. the rush etc. Then accuracy on the deep ball, leading to explosive plays. And then a QB who can get out of a bad play with his legs. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 27, 2024

Sure, Quinn gave some of the standard criteria required to succeed in today’s NFL, but each of the qualities that Quinn mentioned could qualify each of the top three quarterback prospects in the draft. But more importantly, Quinn’s criteria certainly apply to Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye because after hearing Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speak about wanting to decide on Justin Fields as soon as possible, we all may know their intentions for quarterback very soon. We have some things to talk about for sure!

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

Should the Commanders have a quarterback competition between the number two overall QB and Sam Howell?

Takeaways from Adam Peters’ and Dan Quinn’s interviews

What could Washington’s free agency look like? Is there a real chance that Kam Curl will return?

Are the Bears leaning toward Caleb Williams after GM Ryan Poles’ comments?

Podcast Version:

YouTube version:

