Where Would Matt Goncalves Play on the Commanders’ Offensive Line?

Matt Goncalves, OT

School: Pittsburgh | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 332 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-5

Player Comparison: Geoff Schwartz

Player Overview

A mainstay on the Pittsburgh offensive line for several years, Matt Goncalves arrived on campus after being named the best offensive line prospect from the state of New York. The four-star recruit redshirted his freshman year in 2019. He saw the field in 2020, ending the season as the Panthers’ starting left tackle. In 2021, he started five games at right tackle including Pittsburgh’s win in the ACC Championship Game. He’d go on to hold down that position for eight games the following season before moving to left tackle when current New York Jet Carter Warren went down with an injury. For his efforts, Goncalves was named Third-Team All-ACC. He started 2023 as team captain and the starting left tackle, but a toe injury that required surgery ended his campaign after only three games.

Strengths

Wide body that is difficult to rush around

Excellent leg drive as a run blocker

Feet are active with good ability to mirror rushers

Technique is sound with good hand placement

Anchors with good core strength and flexibility

Good awareness even when engaged in a block

Weaknesses

Arm length looks a little short

Can be knocked back early off the snap

Beat inside because change of direction is slow

Moves well in space, but needs to improve locating defenders

Let’s See His Work

Goncalves is #76, playing at right tackle

Goncalves is #76, playing at left tackle. He is injured and leaves the game at 5:30.

My RD4.114 Draft Day Pick



How He Fits on the Commanders

To say that the Commanders need help on the offensive is an understatement. Andrew Wylie played poorly at right tackle in 2023. Charles Leno, Jr. is serviceable, but for how much longer? In free agency, the Commanders stand to lose swing tackle Cornelius Lucas. Other tackles on the roster present more questions than answers.

With little known about the Commanders’ offense under Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Goncalves is a prospect to watch if there will be an emphasis on running the ball. If the run game is more of a gap scheme, Goncalves’ strengths could really be an asset to the Commanders. His ability to kick out defenders or down block is very good. As a pass protector, Goncalves plays with good technique and a solid base. Improving his ability to prevent being beat inside has to be a priority. If Goncalves isn’t ready to start, he can be a backup swing tackle given his experience on both sides of the line. His injury at his size is worrisome, but there’s a place for him in Washington if he’s healthy.