All aTwitter: 28 February 2024 - Stadium improvements; free agency spending; draft plans & salary cap

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Inbox: The Washington Commanders announced more upgrades to FedEx Field, bringing the total dedicated by Josh Harris' ownership group to making the last few years of the stadium more hospitable to $75M+. pic.twitter.com/qP7LtGrzVc— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 27, 2024
The Commanders are making additional upgrades to FedEx Field, bringing the total investment to $75 million since Josh Harris's purchase of the team in July.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 27, 2024
The upgrades will be completed over two offseasons — this one and next — and include structural improvements as well as…
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT— Johnny Grassi, SZN TIX ️ + GROUPS (@CommanderGrassi) February 27, 2024
Introducing the NEW 1932 Club - an entirely new premium suite space, upgraded furniture and carpeting in select premium areas, new terrace tables, and an upgraded USO lounge for our veterans and military members.
All-inclusive food, beer, and wine all… pic.twitter.com/Kp9bwmzQ9t
Adam Peters on finding Brock Purdy: “If we knew he was that good we probably would have taken him sooner…Now I’ve got to find a new quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/LDcItEBDrC— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024
Adam Peters said nothing has been decided about when/where they pick QB. Said he likes Sam Howell too. Said he met with Howell a couple weeks ago; took a walk around the fields and got to know him. Likes what he can do.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 27, 2024
With what #Commanders GM Adam Peters said today about Sam Howell -- do you think it's likely that he stays despite rumors) OR would you want Sam here to be a young veteran backup & a possible fringe starter?— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 27, 2024
Adam Peters on his conversations with Kliff Kingsbury about Caleb Williams and taking a walk with Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/ywb8G3w8iV— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 27, 2024
Adam Peters on speed of roster build: We want to build responsibly and I don’t know if going after a bunch of high priced free agents sets you up for the long term pic.twitter.com/ozywPG2Rfb— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 27, 2024
Adam Peters on the Trey Lance trade: "Any trade is a data point..I think the world of Trey...There's a lot of different things with him or with anybody that go into the levels of success you have...I did learn a lot from that trade."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024
Adam Peters on the role of Eugene Shen: "We've had a really good dialogue..He can work w coaching, personnel, free agent pricing...He's been really enthusiastic...I'm excited to work with him."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024
Adam Peters via Grant & Danny on having $90M to spend in FA:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 27, 2024
"It's not going to be a big spending spree. We're not going to go out and blow all that money in year one. We're going to build a competitive team with the right types of guys, then have a great draft after that."
Adam Peters via G&D on WSH having the most $ to spend in FA:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 27, 2024
"90 million’s a big number. [We'll spend] a lot less than that... don't want to set too high of expectations. There's a lot of holes we need to fill but we're always going to be a build through the draft team."
Lions GM Brad Holmes on new Commanders AGM Lance Newmark: “that’s a big loss for us…Washington‘s getting a really strong evaluator.” pic.twitter.com/EiyrRi7SzC— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024
Adam Peters also said he will not use a franchise or transition tag this year.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 27, 2024
So, if no deal with Curl, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. https://t.co/mNlZIjQ7pX
Nope.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 27, 2024
The highest paid player on our roster is a WR.
We drafted another WR with our first round pick two years ago.
Spending a top 1st round pick on another WR this year feels foolhardy. https://t.co/3Ta5ozTHlN
Raheem Morris on Dan Quinn pic.twitter.com/fEvzjQTp62— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 27, 2024
Dan Campbell, on if he expected Ben Johnson to take a HC job or if he had a sense Johnson might want to stay: pic.twitter.com/qb1QepxiGa— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 27, 2024
Bears’ GM Ryan Poles said today that, if the team decides to draft a QB with the No. 1 overall pick, he doesn’t think it would be right not to trade Justin Fields before free agency begins. pic.twitter.com/0TkSSpZzoW— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2024
Interesting video.— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) February 26, 2024
Chris Canty argues Justin Fields had the supporting cast needed to be successful.
Give me your thoughts Chicago. : @KreatedbyRaph #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/Gzk7Mh5B6X
Sean Payton said the Broncos expect to have a decision on Russell Wilson “in the next two weeks.” pic.twitter.com/5G9DC7rCaZ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 27, 2024
While I wholeheartedly agree with Russell Wilson telling his side of the story, I also realize that there is ZERO chance of him returning to the Denver Broncos as a result...— EP (@epark1016) February 26, 2024
This interview with Brandon Marshall was a "goodbye" of sorts IMO
pic.twitter.com/K6959e0S4r
@AlbertBreer— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 27, 2024
Both sides are saying the right thing now but it’s assumed Russell Wilson and #BroncosCountry are heading for divorce:#NFL #NFLCombine #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/i6T8JvxZb4
Just finished my Drake Maye review.— Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) February 26, 2024
He’s a more athletic Mason Rudolph with less arm Talent (and a lot less accuracy).
He has a lot of backyard football in his game but doesn’t have the athletic upside that I think it requires to live in that world as often as he does.
He’s…
North Carolina QB Drake Maye, who is in Indianapolis for the combine this week and projected to be a top pick in the draft in April, has been spending time working with and learning from eight-time Pro-Bowl QB Philip Rivers.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2024
https://t.co/qhzWPr4Vw4 pic.twitter.com/pDRfrwamY6
Jayden Daniels has improved considerably since his ASU days—his poise and deep ball accuracy in particular. He’s got plenty of fans inside NFL circles and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the 2nd QB off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/tDuyd8eFN9— Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) February 27, 2024
Quinn was asked about QB qualities he wants to see. In order he listed: mental and physical toughness – how do they stand in vs. the rush etc. Then accuracy on the deep ball, leading to explosive plays. And then a QB who can get out of a bad play with his legs.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 27, 2024
On what he's looking for in a starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/6xPFv4EWV8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 27, 2024
From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: There is one specific reason why Dan Quinn is perfect for the #Commanders... pic.twitter.com/bmzWzMsu0x— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2024
Sources: LSU QB Jayden Daniels has formal meetings scheduled with the Giants, Vikings, Saints and Patriots this evening.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 27, 2024
Daniels will also meet formally with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.
It's been 1,234 days since Coach Quinn was let go in Atlanta— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 27, 2024
What another chance means to him ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5zj3ZcdLW3
1st round tight ends rookie outcomes since 2011 pic.twitter.com/CzzMlGAaCh— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 26, 2024
Falcons are releasing veteran tight end Jonnu Smith, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2024
Smith caught 50 passes for 532 yards and three touchdowns last season. pic.twitter.com/gMRSE6jCKi
Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2024
Barrett had a $15.04 million option bonus due next month. Instead of collecting it, he now will become a free agent. pic.twitter.com/4We6T0zzXw
Remember when Stephen Paea set the Combine bench press record with 49 reps? @PAEA_90— NFL (@NFL) February 26, 2024
: 2024 #NFLCombine begins February 29 on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tvcWCTAOjH
It's #NFLCombine week and all anyone wants to know is what are #DaBears going to do at 1st overall — GM Ryan Poles spoke Tuesday and sounded much different than he did a year ago:#NFLDraft #CalebWilliams pic.twitter.com/0p37cLY9lW— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 27, 2024
Johnny Manziel recently spoke on his rookie season with the Browns saying "The QB room was not a home for be because of Brian Hoyer."@bhoyer7 responds ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/74WZwrYQIg— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2024
NFL EVP of football ops Troy Vincent on whether there will definitely be a proposal to change the KO this spring: “no question.” “We know we won’t go back into what we saw last year, when it became a ceremonial play.”— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2024
A lot of confusion on how the post June 1 works. This is from an article I wrote that hits on the most confusing part. Full article is at https://t.co/G2AHFYnvmF pic.twitter.com/S9gua726KF— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 27, 2024
I happened upon Over The Cap's salary cap page, as one does, and Washington’s effective cap space is a bit lower than shown last week: pic.twitter.com/OE4naQEpVN— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 27, 2024
: TSP coach speaks out about his fight with Cam Newton:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 27, 2024
“It's typical Cam Newton behavior”
(h/t @ArtOfDialogue_)
pic.twitter.com/vOQJgvKnzp https://t.co/A4qyP6p6Nl
lol. This might be the easiest one ever https://t.co/lYW4JcPiTT pic.twitter.com/ygoFEDy4yZ— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) February 27, 2024
