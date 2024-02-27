Dan Quinn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL world has once again descended on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine. Coaches, executives, and scouts will be here to interview prospects, and gather information that will influence their decisions in April. The Combine is also a time when teams are gauging interesting from player’s agents, and also testing the waters for potential trades.

This is Dan Quinn’s first scouting combine since being hired by the Washington Commanders as their new head coach. He attended many when he was in charge in Atlanta, and now returns for his second chance at the position. Washington has 9 picks in this year’s draft and a roster to “recalibrate” under Quinn and new GM Adam Peters.

Creating a new identity:

Dan Quinn ready to attack this Combine. Says the Washington staff feels the urgency of trying to create a new identity pic.twitter.com/jD0OdEqJBE — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

2nd chance at head coach:

Dan Quinn knows exactly how many days it’s been since he was fired by Atlanta (1,234) … you don’t think righting that wrong doesn’t drive him? Think again pic.twitter.com/HgTDUHwcn0 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 27, 2024

Dan Quinn tells reporters in Indy: "It's been 1,234 days since I've been let go [from Atlanta]." Says he's had a chance to reflect on what happened; says this is the right place/right time for him to be a HC again. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 27, 2024

Cowboys playoff loss to the Packers:

Dan Quinn on Cowboys playoff loss to Green Bay - “Those are games that leave a scar…The team had been excellent about not allowing explosive plays and certainly that game that wasn’t” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Qualities he wants to see in QBs:

On what he's looking for in a starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/6xPFv4EWV8 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 27, 2024

Dan Quinn talking about the importance of a mobile QB that can escape a bad play or speed up a throw - “those are things that you look for…You have to find that.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Quinn was asked about QB qualities he wants to see. In order he listed: mental and physical toughness – how do they stand in vs. the rush etc. Then accuracy on the deep ball, leading to explosive plays. And then a QB who can get out of a bad play with his legs. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 27, 2024

Interviewing for the Seahawks job:

Dan Quinn, on if he felt things got close with Seattle: “I think I’m where I’m supposed to be.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 27, 2024

Growth on offense:

Dan Quinn on what's important for offensive growth beyond adding a QB. pic.twitter.com/1FaUy3kR3K — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 27, 2024

Balanced offense:

Quinn saying the run game and play action are vital to any good offense and good QB play — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Adam Peters:

Quinn said he watched some tape with Adam Peters and he believes “he has a stronger feel than most.” Quinn said it’s obvious Peters “is elite” as an evaluator. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2024

Interviewing draft prospects:

"Find out what they are, what they stand for" pic.twitter.com/FSmsumvbxh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 27, 2024

Sam Howell: