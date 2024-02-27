 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dan Quinn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine

The Washington Commanders new HC answers questions from the media

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The NFL world has once again descended on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine. Coaches, executives, and scouts will be here to interview prospects, and gather information that will influence their decisions in April. The Combine is also a time when teams are gauging interesting from player’s agents, and also testing the waters for potential trades.

This is Dan Quinn’s first scouting combine since being hired by the Washington Commanders as their new head coach. He attended many when he was in charge in Atlanta, and now returns for his second chance at the position. Washington has 9 picks in this year’s draft and a roster to “recalibrate” under Quinn and new GM Adam Peters.

Creating a new identity:

2nd chance at head coach:

Cowboys playoff loss to the Packers:

Qualities he wants to see in QBs:

Interviewing for the Seahawks job:

Growth on offense:

Balanced offense:

Adam Peters:

Interviewing draft prospects:

Sam Howell:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...