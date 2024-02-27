Commanders Reacts Survey - About that #2 overall pick...

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

The question

Honestly, with two months left between now and the draft, my desire to spend time talking about what the Commanders should do with the #2 overall pick is low and falling further every day.

That said, when the opportunity arose to survey Hogs Haven members this week, I couldn’t think of any question to supersede the one about Washington’s first pick in the 2024 draft.

So, I’m gonna do my part to add to the clatter and din that started months ago and will continue, no doubt, right up until April 25th, when the team will be on the clock, and even beyond. Today’s question asks you what advice you would give to Commanders GM Adam Peters regarding that 2nd overall pick in the 2024 draft. The list of options is not exhaustive, but covers the most-often-proposed options.

Comments & Results

Of course, we invite you to answer the survey questions below, but also feel free to expand on your answers and provide nuance in the comments section. I rely on those comments when discussing the results of the survey when they are posted in a separate article the next few days.

POLL QUESTION

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TSGYIY/">Please take our survey</a>

