The Washington Commanders aren’t using their franchise tag on Kam Curl, or anyone else this year

Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis today, and answered questions on a number of topics. This is his first time in charge of a team, and he is still working through the current roster, while evaluating players in free agency and the draft.

Washington has made a few minor signings to start filling out their offseason roster, but none of their pending free agents have been re-signed. Safety Kam Curl has been Washington’s best late round pick in a long time, and he definitely outplayed his 7th-round draft status. He has been a leader in the Commanders defense, and has worn the green dot to lead his squad.

Washington wasn’t expected to place any tags on him, and were expected to at least attempt to re-sign him before he hits free agency in two weeks. Adam Peters was asked about Curl’s status with the team, and he said they have had talks with his representatives, and expect to continue them. He also confirmed that the he doesn’t plan on using any tags on Curl, or any other player this year. If the team can’t come to terms with him, he will likely sign elsewhere in free agency. The franchise tag price for safeties after the league announced a $255.4 million salary cap would be $17.1 million, and the transition tag would be $13.8 million.